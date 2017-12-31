Pacific Drilling Announces Developments in Bankruptcy Proceedings

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) ("Pacific Drilling or the "Company)
today announced that it has made progress in connection with its Chapter
11 proceedings.
On August 23, 2018, the bankruptcy court approved the Companys entry
into a commitment letter with a third-party financial institution
relating to the $700 million first lien notes offering contemplated by
the plan of reorganization.
In addition, on August 30, 2018, the bankruptcy court approved the
backstop commitment by certain members of the Companys ad hoc group of
creditors and the commitment premium payable to such commitment parties,
in each case as agreed by the parties in the commitment agreement
relating to the $300 million second lien notes offering contemplated by
the plan of reorganization. However, the remainder of the second lien
commitment agreement and related documents referenced therein remain
subject to the ongoing review of the bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy
court also approved the Companys implementation of the 2018 key
employee incentive plan.
Additional information about our Chapter 11 proceedings can be found (i)
in the Companys Form 6-K filed along with this announcement, (ii) in
the Companys Form 20-F containing our annual report for the period
ended December 31, 2017 as filed with the SEC, (iii) in the Companys
Forms 6-K filed subsequent to the Form 20-F, (iv) in other documents
available on the Companys website at www.pacificdrilling.com/investor-relations/sec-filings
and www.pacificdrilling.com/restructuring,
and (v) via the Companys restructuring information line at +1
866-396-3566 (Toll Free) or +1 646-795-6175 (International Number).
