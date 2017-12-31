Pacific Drilling Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount Senior Secured Notes

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) ("Pacific Drilling or the "Company)
today announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering
of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes,
consisting of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% First
Lien Notes due 2023 (the "first lien notes) and $250 million aggregate
principal amount of 11.000% / 12.000% Second Lien PIK Notes due 2024
(the "second lien PIK notes and, together with the first lien notes,
the "notes). The offerings of the notes are expected to close on
September 26, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing
conditions, at which time the net proceeds of the offerings will be
funded into separate escrow accounts (the "Escrow Accounts) pending
Pacific Drillings emergence from bankruptcy.
The first lien notes will accrue interest at a rate of 8.375% per annum,
payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year
beginning on April 1, 2019. The first lien notes will mature on October
1, 2023, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. With respect to the
second lien PIK notes, if the Company elects to pay interest for an
interest period entirely in the form of PIK interest, interest will
accrue at a rate of 12.000% per annum. If the Company elects to pay
interest for an interest period entirely in the form of cash, interest
will accrue at a rate of 11.000% per annum. If the Company elects to pay
50% in cash interest and 50% in PIK interest for an interest period, (i)
interest in respect of the cash interest portion will accrue at 11.000%
and (ii) interest in respect of the PIK interest portion will accrue at
12.000%. Interest on the second lien PIK notes will be payable
semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year beginning
on April 1, 2019. The second lien PIK notes will mature on April 1,
2024, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.
Each series of notes is being offered by a separate special purpose
wholly owned subsidiary (together, the "Escrow Issuers) of Pacific
Drilling in connection with the restructuring of Pacific Drilling as
part of the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization filed with the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on August
31, 2018 (the "Plan). If the Plan is confirmed and certain other
conditions are satisfied on or before December 22, 2018 (the date on
which such conditions are satisfied, the "Escrow Release Date), the
Escrow Issuers will merge with and into Pacific Drilling, and Pacific
Drilling will become the obligor under the notes. On the Escrow Release
Date, the notes will be jointly and severally and fully and
unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of Pacific
Drillings restricted subsidiaries (subject to certain exceptions) and
the first lien notes will be secured on a first-priority basis, and the
second lien PIK notes on a second-priority basis, by substantially all
of Pacific Drillings assets (subject to certain exceptions). Prior to
the Escrow Release Date, each series of notes will be general
obligations of the applicable Escrow Issuer, secured only by a lien on
the applicable Escrow Account. On the Escrow Release Date, the net
proceeds from the offerings will be released from the Escrow Accounts to
fund a portion of the payments to creditors provided for under the Plan.
The notes and related guarantees are being offered and sold in a private
placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) and are being offered and
sold only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the
Securities Act, and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the
United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes have
not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable
securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the
notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Pacific Drilling
With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific
Drilling is committed to becoming the industrys preferred
high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drillings
fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most
technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its
principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about
Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our
website at www.pacificdrilling.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this news release
constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe
harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, and are generally identifiable by the use of words such as
"anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "forecast,
"intend, "our ability to, "may, "plan, "predict, "project,
"potential, "projected, "should, "will, "would, or other similar
words, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or
forecasts of possible future results or events, including our future
financial and operational performance and cash balances; revenue
efficiency levels; market outlook; forecasts of trends; future client
contract opportunities; contract dayrates; our business strategies and
plans and objectives of management; estimated duration of client
contracts; backlog; expected capital expenditures; projected costs and
savings; the potential impact of our Chapter 11 proceedings on our
future operations and ability to finance our business; our ability to
complete the restructuring transactions contemplated by our plan of
reorganization; projected costs and expenses in connection with our plan
of reorganization; and our ability to emerge from our Chapter 11
proceedings and continue as a going concern.
Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in
our forward-looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith,
these statements are not guarantees, and actual future results may
differ materially due to a variety of factors. These statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on a number
of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statements are made
about future events, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events
and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated,
projected or implied by us in such statements due to a variety of
factors, including if one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect. There can
be no assurances that the above-described transactions will be
consummated on the terms described above or at all.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from our expectations include: our ability to consummate the notes
offering described herein and other financing transactions contemplated
by the Plan on terms that will permit us to meet our objectives; the
global oil and gas market and its impact on demand for our services; the
offshore drilling market, including reduced capital expenditures by our
clients; changes in worldwide oil and gas supply and demand; rig
availability and supply and demand for high specification drillships and
other drilling rigs competing with our fleet; costs related to stacking
of rigs; our ability to enter into and negotiate favorable terms for new
drilling contracts or extensions; our ability to successfully negotiate
and consummate definitive contracts and satisfy other customary
conditions with respect to letters of intent and letters of award that
we receive for our drillships; our substantial level of indebtedness;
possible cancellation, renegotiation, termination or suspension of
drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties, performance,
market changes or other reasons; our ability to execute our business
plan and continue as a going concern in the long term; our ability to
obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions or other
requests made to the Bankruptcy Court in our Chapter 11 proceedings,
including maintaining strategic control as debtor in-possession; our
ability to confirm and consummate our plan of reorganization in
accordance with the terms of the Plan and the settlement; risks
attendant to the bankruptcy process including the effects of our Chapter
11 proceedings on our operations and agreements, including our
relationships with employees, regulatory authorities, clients,
suppliers, banks and other financing sources, insurance companies and
other third parties; the effects of our Chapter 11 proceedings on our
Company and on the interests of various constituents, including holders
of our common shares and debt instruments; the potential adverse effects
of our Chapter 11 proceedings on our liquidity, results of operations,
or business prospects; the outcome of Bankruptcy Court rulings in our
Chapter 11 proceedings as well as all other pending litigation and
arbitration matters; the length of time that we will operate under
Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating
capital during the pendency of the proceedings; our ability to access
adequate debtor-in-possession financing or use cash collateral; risks
associated with third-party motions in our Chapter 11 proceedings, which
may interfere with our ability to timely confirm and consummate our plan
of reorganization and restructuring generally; increased advisory costs
including administrative and legal costs to complete our plan of
reorganization and other litigation; the risk that our plan of
reorganization may not be accepted or confirmed, in which case there can
be no assurance that our Chapter 11 proceedings will continue rather
than be converted to Chapter 7 liquidation cases or that any alternative
plan of reorganization would be on terms as favorable to holders of
claims and interests as the terms of our Plan; the cost, availability
and access to capital and financial markets, including the ability to
secure new financing after emerging from our Chapter 11 proceedings; and
the other risk factors described in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F
and our Current Reports on Form 6-K available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
