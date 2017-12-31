PagSeguro Announces New Independent Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) announced that in a Board of
Directors meeting held on April 13, 2018, Mr. Marcos Lisboa was
appointed to the Board of Directors and, at the same meeting, elected to
the Audit Committee. Mr. Lisboa is independent under the applicable
rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC) and the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.
Mr. Lisboa has a Ph.D in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
He was an assistant professor in the Economics department at Stanford
University from 1996 to 1998 and an assistant professor at the School of
Economics of Getulio Vargas Foundation (Fundação Getulio Vargas) from
1998 to 2002. Since 2013, he has worked at Insper, a School of business,
economics and engineering, initially as vice-president and, since 2015,
as president.
From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Lisboa served as Secretary of Economic Policy for
the Brazilian Federal Ministry of Finance. He also served as president
of the Instituto de Resseguros do Brasil from 2005 to 2006 and, from
2006 to 2013, he worked at Itaú-Unibanco, where he served as
vice-president from 2009 to 2013.
With Mr. Lisboas appointment, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.s Board members
are Luis Frias, Maria Judith de Brito, Eduardo Alcaro, Ricardo Dutra and
the independent members Noemia Gushiken and Marcos Lisboa. The Audit
Committee consists of three members, being the two independent Board
members, Ms. Gushiken and Mr. Lisboa, and Mr. Alcaro, who serves as the
president of the Audit Committee and also satisfies the criteria of an
audit committee financial expert as set forth under the applicable rules
of the SEC.
About PagSeguro:
PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology
solutions focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and
medium-sized companies in Brazil. PagSeguro Digitals business model
covers all of the following five pillars:
Multiple digital payment solutions;
In-person payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro
Digital sell to merchants;
Free digital accounts;
Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account
balances; and
Operating as an acquirer.
PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe
and hassle-free way of accepting payments, where its clients can
transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a bank account.
PagSeguro Digitals end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers
to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods,
including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos,
bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.
PagSeguro Digitals mission is to disrupt and democratize financial
services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest
rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital ecosystem that is safe,
affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.
For more information visit http://investors.pagseguro.com.
