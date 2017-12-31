PagSeguro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (the "Company) announced today its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company´s consolidated financial statements are presented in Reais (R$), unless otherwise indicated, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB).

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial & Operational Highlights:

R$13.6 billion in total payment volume (TPV), up 183.4% year-on-year

in total payment volume (TPV), up year-on-year Active merchants in the last 12 months of 2.8 million , up 97.8% year-on-year, with growth of 1.4 million net new merchants

, up year-on-year, with growth of net new merchants R$831.0 million in total net revenue*, up 118.1% year-on-year

in total net revenue*, up year-on-year R$188.9 million in net income, up 390.6% year-on-year

in net income, up year-on-year Net Margin of 22.7%, up 12.6 percentage points year-on-year

Full Year 2017 Financial & Operational Highlights:

R$38.5 billion in total payment volume (TPV), up 173.2% year-on-year

in total payment volume (TPV), up year-on-year R$2.5 billion in total net revenue*, up 121.7% year-on-year

in total net revenue*, up year-on-year R$478.8 million in net income, up 276.4% year-on-year

in net income, up year-on-year Net Margin of 19.0%, up 7.8 percentage points year-on-year

Main Operational and Financial Indicators (R$ millions) 4Q17 4Q16 Var.% 2017 2016 Var.% TPV 13,641.1 4,813.2 183.4% 38,476.8 14,085.1 173.2% Active Merchants (LTM) 2,791.2 1,410.8 97.8% 2,791.2 1,410.8 97.8% Total Net Revenue* 831.0 381.0 118.1% 2,523.4 1,138.4 121.7% Net Income 188.9 38.5 390.6% 478.8 127.2 276.4% Net Margin (%) 22.7% 10.1% 12.6 pp 19.0% 11.2% 7.8 pp *Total revenue and income

Financial Discussion:

Total Net revenue*

Total net revenue*, which includes revenue from transaction activities and other services, revenue from sales and financial income amounted to R$2,523.4 million in 2017, an increase of 121.7 % from R$1,138.4 million in 2016.

*Total revenue and income

Revenue from transaction activities and other services

Net revenue from transaction activities and other services in 2017 amounted to R$1,224.3 million, an increase of R$744.2 million, or 155.0%, from R$480.0 million in 2016.

The year-on-year increase was mainly due to a continued increase in our customer base and TPV.

Net revenue from transaction activities and other services during 2017 increased by a lesser percentage than our TPV, which increased to R$38.5 billion from R$14.1 billion in 2016 or 173.2%. This fact was mainly due to the higher proportion of debit card transactions in our TPV in 2017 as compared to 2016.

Revenue from sales

Net revenue from sales in 2017 amounted to R$471.9 million, an increase of R$211.3 million, or 81.1%, from R$260.6 million in 2016. However, in relative terms, the share from POS sales has decreased from 23% in 2016 to 19% in 2017. In addition, in 4Q17 the share of POS device sales has decreased to 13% from 25% in 4Q16.

Financial income

Financial income, which represents the finance discount we withhold from the early payment of receivables on the 2nd through the 12th installment, amounted to R$818.6 million in 2017, an increase of R$426.2 million, or 108.6% from R$392.4 million in 2016.

The year-on-year growth in this activity was due to growth in our TPV.

Other financial income

Other financial income amounted to R$8.6 million in 2017, an increase of R$3.2 million, or 60.7% from R$5.3 million in 2016.

Expenses

Total expenses amounted to R$1,839.9 million in 2017, an increase of R$856.9 million, or 87.2% from R$983.0 million in 2016. As a percentage of our Total revenue and income, our total expenses in 2017 decreased by 13.4 percentage points, to 72.9% in 2017 from 86.3% in 2016.

Cost of sales and services

Cost of sales and services amounted to R$1,324.4 million in 2017, an increase of R$700.7 million, or 112.4% from R$623.7 million in 2016. As a percentage of the total of our Net revenue from transaction activities and other services and our Net revenue from sales, our Cost of sales and services posted a decrease of 6.1 percentage points, to 78.1% from 84.2% in 2016.

Within our Cost of sales and services line item, our Cost of services, expressed as a percentage of our Net revenue from transaction activities and other services, decreased to 67.8% from 74.5% in 2016. This decrease reflected ongoing economies of scale due to growth in our TPV.

Our Cost of sales, expressed as a percentage of our Net revenue from sales, posted a slight increase to 104.8% in 2017 from 102.0% in 2016.

Selling expenses

Our Selling expenses amounted to R$245.8 million in 2017, an increase of R$45.8 million, or 22.9% from R$199.9 million in 2016. As a percentage of our Total revenue and income, our Selling expenses decreased by 7.9 percentage points, to 9.7% in 2017 from 17.6% in 2016. Our Marketing and advertising costs, while increased in absolute terms, decreased significantly as a percentage of Total revenue and income due to TPV growth.

Administrative expenses

Our Administrative expenses amounted to R$153.2 million in 2017, an increase of R$68.7 million, or 81.4%, from R$84.5 million in 2016. This increase was mainly due to an increase in personnel costs, bank and consulting fees. As a percentage of our Total revenue and income, our Administrative expenses decreased by 1.3 percentage points, to 6.1% in 2017 from 7.4% in 2016.

The reduction in the level of our Administrative expenses as a percentage of our Total revenue and income over the last three years reflects the scalable nature of our business.

Financial expenses

Our Financial expenses amounted to R$104.5 million in 2017, an increase of R$36.2 million, or 53.1%, from expenses of R$68.3 million in 2016.

Expressed as a percentage of our Financial income, our Financial expenses represented 12.8% in 2017 and 17.4% in 2016.

Other (expenses) income, net

Our Other (expenses) income, net, recorded expenses of R$12.0 million in 2017. This net amount principally reflected expenses related to contingency proceedings during the year.

Profit before income taxes

Profit before income taxes amounted to R$683.5 million in 2017, an increase of R$528.1 million, or 340.0%, from R$155.4 million in 2016. The increase was due to growth in our Total revenue and income.

Income tax and social contribution

Income and social contributions tax amounted to expenses of R$204.7 million in 2017, an increase of R$177.1 million from expenses of R$27.6 million in 2016.

This total item consists of Current income tax and social contribution and deferred income tax and social contribution, which relates principally to the tax benefit under the Lei do Bem, which applies to investments made in innovation and technology by PagSeguro Brazil.

Total effective tax rate was 30.0% in 2017, compared with 17.8% in 2016.

The increase in 2017 was due to the increase in our Profit before income taxes while the amount of our Lei do Bem tax benefits remained stable.

Net income

Net income for the year in 2017 amounted to R$478.8 million, an increase of R$351.6 million, or 276.4%, from R$127.8 million in 2016.

This increase was principally driven by the volume growth in both our net revenue items as well growth in income from our early payment of receivables and operating leverage.

New Products

In February, PagSeguro launched a new functionality for its Moderninha Pro and Moderninha Wifi devices, enabling multiple merchants to share a single point-of-sale device. With this new functionality, each terminal can serve up to six digital accounts, handling sales transactions for each account separately and allowing entrepreneurs and merchants to manage multiple businesses using a single POS device.

In March, PagSeguro launched the Minizinha Chip, its pocket point-of-sale device, an innovative new concept for POS terminals, that combines all of the high-end functionalities such as Wifi and GPRS connection within compact hardware that can literally fit in the merchants pocket.

Ideal for small merchants and micro entrepreneurs seeking mobility and convenience, this pocket point-of-sale device no longer requires smartphone pairing like other traditional mobile POSs, since it comes with a SIM card and free data plan, thus improving the merchant experience.

Earnings webcast

PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS) will host a conference call and earnings webcast on March 09th , at 09:00 am EST. The conference dial in in the US and International is 1-800-492-3904 or +1 646 828-8246. Connection in Brazil 55 11 3193-1001 or 55 11 2820-4001. Conference ID is PagSeguro.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit PagSeguro´s IR website at investors.pagseguro.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

About PagSeguro:

PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. PagSeguro Digitals business model covers all of the following five pillars:

Multiple digital payment solutions;

In-person payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital sell to merchants;

Free digital accounts;

Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances; and

Operating as an acquirer.

PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a bank account. PagSeguro Digitals end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro Digitals mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers. For more information visit http://investors.pagseguro.com.

FULL YEAR INCOME STATEMENT - AUDITED (R$ Thousand)  IFRS 2017 2016 % R$ R$ Net revenue from transaction activities and other services 1,224,261 480,025 155.0 % Net revenue from sales 471,924 260,594 81.1 % Financial income 818,624 392,429 108.6 % Other financial income 8,576 5,337 60.7 % Total revenue and income 2,523,385 1,138,385 121.7 % Cost of sales and services (1,324,380 ) (623,667 ) 112.4 % Selling expenses (245,759 ) (199,937 ) 22.9 % Administrative expenses (153,177 ) (84,461 ) 81.4 % Financial expenses (104,544 ) (68,301 ) 53.1 % Other (expenses) income, net (12,021 ) (6,660 ) 80.5 % PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES 683,504 155,359 340.0 % Current income tax and social contribution (214,988 ) (7,431 ) 2793.1 % Deferred income tax and social contribution 10,278 (20,149 ) -151.0 % INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION (204,710 ) (27,580 ) 642.2 % NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 478,794 127,779 274.7 % Attributable to: Owners of the Company 478,781 127,186 276.4 % Non-controlling interests 13 593 -97.8 %

QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED (R$ Thousand) - IFRS 4Q17 4Q16 % R$ R$ Net revenue from transaction activities and other services 433,046 160,235 170.3 % Net revenue from sales 110,406 96,371 14.6 % Financial income 282,957 121,905 132.1 % Other financial income 4,639 2,486 86.6 % Total revenue and income 831,048 380,997 118.1 % Cost of sales and services (405,965 ) (188,533 ) 115.3 % Selling expenses (61,653 ) (100,124 ) -38.4 % Administrative expenses (45,446 ) (23,773 ) 91.2 % Financial expenses (40,752 ) (28,761 ) 41.7 % Other (expenses) income, net (6,986 ) (613 ) 1039.6 % PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES 270,247 39,193 589.5 % Current income tax and social contribution (90,870 ) 8,366 -1186.2 % Deferred income tax and social contribution 9,174 (9,106 ) -200.7 % INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION (81,696 ) (740 ) 10940.0 % NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 188,551 38,453 390.3 % Attributable to: Owners of the Company 188,941 38,453 391.4 % Non-controlling interests (392 ) -

CASH FLOW - AUDITED (R$ Thousand) - IFRS 2017 2016 R$ R$ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before income taxes 683,504 155,359 Expenses (revenues) not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 51,571 31,246 Loss of fixed assets sold 49 - Chargebacks 47,854 31,557 Accrual/(reversal) of provision for contingencies 3,538 603 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments - 6,613 Other financial cost, net 660 5,549 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Note receivables (2,060,875 ) (783,954 ) Inventories (40,586 ) 20,181 Taxes recoverable 8,055 8,579 Other receivables (23,495 ) 17,214 Other payables (2,046 ) 13,491 Payables to third parties 1,776,538 620,940 Trade payables 29,531 25,430 Receivables from (payables to) related parties (64,400 ) (214,549 ) Salaries and social charges 13,341 6,618 Taxes and contributions (3,109 ) 3,867 Provision for contingencies 486 (42 ) 420,616 (51,298 ) Income tax and social contribution paid (166,389 ) (18,059 ) Interest income received 208,563 146,346 Interest paid (9,175 ) - NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 453,615 76,989 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Amount paid on acquisitions (22,225 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (7,873 ) (1,996 ) Purchases and development of intangible assets (99,673 ) (70,394 ) Acquisition of financial investments (209,569 ) (337,098 ) Redemption of financial investments 132,107 206,190 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (207,233 ) (203,298 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings - 199,390 Payment of borrowings (199,480 ) - Payment of derivative financial instruments (5,831 ) - Distribution of dividends (54,273 ) - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (259,584 ) 199,390 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (13,202 ) 73,081 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 79,969 6,888 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 66,767 79,969

BALANCE SHEET - AUDITED (R$ Thousand) - IFRS 2017 2016 R$ R$ Cash and cash equivalents 66,767 79,969 Financial investments 210,103 131,239 Note receivables 3,522,349 1,715,514 Receivables from related parties 124,723 300,809 Inventories 61,609 21,023 Taxes recoverable 14,446 17,703 Other receivables 27,956 4,495 Total current assets 4,027,953 2,270,752 Judicial deposits 872 534 Prepaid expenses 160 146 Deferred income tax and social contribution 37,015 8,305 Property and equipment 10,889 4,558 Intangible assets 158,868 86,108 Total non-current assets 207,804 99,651 Total assets 4,235,757 2,370,403 Payables to third parties 3,080,569 1,304,031 Trade payables 92,444 61,719 Payables to related parties 39,101 76,249 Derivative financial instruments - 6,613 Borrowings - 205,204 Salaries and social charges 34,269 20,269 Taxes and contributions 52,064 6,911 Provision for contingencies 4,648 680 Dividends payable and interest on own capital - 22,243 Other payables 15,872 15,244 Total current liabilities 3,318,967 1,719,163 Deferred income tax and social contribution 42,809 24,378 Other payables 3,590 - Total non-current liabilities 46,399 24,378 Share capital 524,577 524,577 Legal reserve 30,216 6,277 Equity valuation adjustments 55 - Profit retention reserve 312,048 96,008 Equity 866,895 626,862 Non-controlling interests 3,496 - TOTAL EQUITY 870,391 626,862 Total liability and equity 4,235,757 2,370,403

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006470/en/