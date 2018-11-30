Paige Hicks Appointed Branch Manager of UBS Financial Services Inc. Fort Worth Office

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UBS Financial Services Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Paige Hicks to Branch Manager of the Fort Worth, Texas office. Hicks assumed responsibilities on November 26, 2018 and succeeded James Cadet, who recently stepped down to head the Practice Management and Training Department in New Jersey.

Hicks is the first female branch manager to manage the Fort Worth office; one of the largest offices in the state of Texas. Her plans to bring a different perspective of Wealth Management to the Fort Worth community focuses on the City's unique client base and aims to have the branch participate more frequently in local events.

Hicks has worked in the UBS Fort Worth team for 11 years, starting in operations before being promoted to Complex Administrative Manager in 2009. During that time she covered offices in Midland, San Angelo and Waco as well as Fort Worth, before moving into the role of Market Administrative Officer for the North Texas Oklahoma Market in July 2018.

"Our goal is to bring the vast resources of one of the largest Global Wealth Management firms to high net worth individuals, in order to address their unique needs. In the past year, we have locally supported charities including the Ronald McDonald House, Cook Children's Hospital, and the Tarrant Area Food Bank and I look forward to continuing UBS's support within the Fort Worth community," said Hicks.

Hicks now leads a team of 22 Financial Advisors, who collectively manage over $4.7 billion in client assets. She holds her Series 3, 7, 8, 63, 65 & life and health insurance licenses, and started her career with PaineWebber in April of 1988, where she was tasked with training and developing many of UBS's field support staff.

Hicks and her husband, Johnny, currently reside in Weatherford, Texas and have a small family ranch in West Texas where they raise Black Angus cattle.

Notes to Editors

UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005630/en/