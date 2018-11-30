Paige Hicks Appointed Branch Manager of UBS Financial Services Inc. Fort Worth Office

UBS Financial Services Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Paige
Hicks to Branch Manager of the Fort Worth, Texas office. Hicks assumed
responsibilities on November 26, 2018 and succeeded James Cadet, who
recently stepped down to head the Practice Management and Training
Department in New Jersey.
Hicks is the first female branch manager to manage the Fort Worth
office; one of the largest offices in the state of Texas. Her plans to
bring a different perspective of Wealth Management to the Fort Worth
community focuses on the City's unique client base and aims to have the
branch participate more frequently in local events.
Hicks has worked in the UBS Fort Worth team for 11 years, starting in
operations before being promoted to Complex Administrative Manager in
2009. During that time she covered offices in Midland, San Angelo and
Waco as well as Fort Worth, before moving into the role of Market
Administrative Officer for the North Texas Oklahoma Market in July 2018.
"Our goal is to bring the vast resources of one of the largest Global
Wealth Management firms to high net worth individuals, in order to
address their unique needs. In the past year, we have locally supported
charities including the Ronald McDonald House, Cook Children's Hospital,
and the Tarrant Area Food Bank and I look forward to continuing UBS's
support within the Fort Worth community," said Hicks.
Hicks now leads a team of 22 Financial Advisors, who collectively manage
over $4.7 billion in client assets. She holds her Series 3, 7, 8, 63, 65
& life and health insurance licenses, and started her career with
PaineWebber in April of 1988, where she was tasked with training and
developing many of UBS's field support staff.
Hicks and her husband, Johnny, currently reside in Weatherford, Texas
and have a small family ranch in West Texas where they raise Black Angus
cattle.
