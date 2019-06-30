finanzen.net
30.08.2019 04:18
Bewerten
(0)

Panasonic Joins RE100 Aiming for Business Operations with 100% Renewable Energy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Panasonic Corporation has joined RE100*, The Climate Groups global initiative bringing together the worlds most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. By 2050, Panasonic will switch the electricity used globally in its operations to 100% renewable energy, and aim for production that does not emit CO2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005825/en/

Amid growing global attention to social issues that focus on the environment and energy, Panasonic formulated its long-term environmental management vision called "Panasonic Environment Vision 2050" in June 2017, and has been promoting environmental activities with a clear direction toward 2050.

As part of its activities to promote businesses aiming for a sustainable society under this vision, the company is making a global effort to create factories that do not emit CO2 during their operation. Specifically, in addition to energy-saving activities at factories, Panasonic is promoting the utilization of renewable energy by installing renewable energy power generation systems such as photovoltaic systems at its sites, as well as the procurement of 100% renewable electricity at its zero-CO2 model factories in Japan, Europe, and the Americas.

Expanding the utilization of renewable energy is essential for realizing zero-CO2 factories. Panasonic will further promote the use of renewable energy by joining RE100 which aims to accelerate the transition to using renewable energy globally.

Going forward, with "Increase the use of renewable energy" set as one of the targets under Green Plan 2021, its environmental action plan toward 2021, Panasonic will further strengthen activities to install renewable energy power generation systems at its factories, as well as to procure renewable energy. Additionally, the company will strive to realize zero-CO2 model factories in each region worldwide and work to expand the use of renewable energy suitable to regional characteristics.

Through such activities, Panasonic will steadily promote production that does not emit CO2, aiming for a sustainable society as envisioned by the "Environment Vision 2050."

Message from Sam Kimmins (Head of RE100, The Climate Group)
"Panasonics success has been built on developing the technologies that define our future. By joining RE100 and committing to using 100% renewable electricity by 2050, Panasonic is sending a strong message that the energy landscape is evolving. Panasonic is joining a global movement of companies who are driving towards a better energy system  because its good for their businesses, their customers and their environment.

Note:
* RE100: An international initiative operated by The Climate Group, an international NGO on climate change, in partnership with the CDP. It consists of companies aiming to make the electricity for their business operations 100% renewable. It has 191 member companies worldwide (as of August 2019).

About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 8.003 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

Source:
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/08/en190830-2/en190830-2.html

Related Links
Environment : Panasonic Environment Vision 2050
https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/sustainability/eco.html

RE100
http://there100.org/

Panasonic Eco Technology Center Co., Ltd. (PETEC)
https://panasonic.net/eco/petec/

Panasonic Energy Belgium N.V. (PECBE)
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/battery/primary_batteries/sustainability.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Announces Environment Vision toward 2050 (Jun 05, 2017)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2017/06/en170605-2/en170605-2.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Realizes Its First Zero-CO2 Factories at Two Sites in Japan and Europe under 'Panasonic Environment Vision 2050' (Feb 28, 2019)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/02/en190228-2/en190228-2.html

Panasonic Utilizes 100% Renewable Energy to Power the Consumer Electronics Recycling Plant (Dec 06, 2018)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/63513.html

Nachrichten zu Panasonic Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.08.19
Lumix S1H: Panasonic präsentiert 6K-Kamera für 4.000 Euro (Golem.de)
28.08.19
Spiegellose Systemkamera als Videospezialistin: Panasonic Lumix S1H mit 6K (Heise)
04.08.19
Panasonic hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
29.07.19
Ausblick: Panasonic präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
23.07.19
Der Panasonic GZW1004 hat von allen Fernsehern das beste Bild (WELT)
28.06.19
Abhängigkeit von Panasonic soll sinken: Tesla plant offenbar eigene Zellproduktion (manager magazin online)
07.06.19
Unterhaltungselektronik - Panasonic-Manager Hillebrandt: "Wir sind die Miele der braunen Ware" (derStandard.at)
28.05.19
Test Panasonic SU-HTB254: Soundbar mit wireless Subwoofer (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Panasonic News
RSS Feed
Panasonic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Panasonic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.08.2012Panasonic buyCitigroup Corp.
29.11.2011Panasonic neutralCitigroup Corp.
14.07.2011Panasonic holdCitigroup Corp.
30.06.2011Panasonic kaufenAsia Investor
14.10.2010Panasonic kaufenAsia Investor
16.08.2012Panasonic buyCitigroup Corp.
30.06.2011Panasonic kaufenAsia Investor
14.10.2010Panasonic kaufenAsia Investor
25.03.2010Panasonic kaufenAsia Investor
10.03.2010Panasonic kaufenAsia Investor
29.11.2011Panasonic neutralCitigroup Corp.
14.07.2011Panasonic holdCitigroup Corp.
16.06.2010Panasonic haltenAsia Investor
02.06.2010Panasonic haltenAsia Investor

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Panasonic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Panasonic News

04.08.19Panasonic hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
29.07.19Ausblick: Panasonic präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
31.07.19Panasonic first-quarter profit nearly halves on China. Tesla woes
31.07.19Panasonic posts bigger than expected 44% slump in first-quarter profit
31.07.19UPDATE 1-Panasonic posts bigger than expected 44% slump in Q1 profit
31.07.19Panasonic first-quarter profit nearly halves on China. Tesla woes
28.08.19Lumix S1H: Panasonic präsentiert 6K-Kamera für 4.000 Euro
31.07.19UPDATE 2-Panasonic Q1 profit nearly halves on China. Tesla woes
28.08.19Spiegellose Systemkamera als Videospezialistin: Panasonic Lumix S1H mit 6K
Weitere Panasonic News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Diesem DAX-Gründungsmitglied droht der Abstieg!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verbleibt unter Hürde
Nike trotzt Gewinnrückgang
Langfristiges Vertrauen in Klöckner-Aktie
HSBC: Berliner Mietendeckel wirkt sich auf Immobilien-Aktien aus
Vontobel: Gold  Der Bullenmarkt läuft weiter
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Panasonic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Panasonic Peer Group News

04:17 UhrUPDATE 3-General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
00:09 UhrUPDATE 2-General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
29.08.19UPDATE 1-General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
29.08.19General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
29.08.19General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
29.08.19Samsung. Other Smartphone Makers Gamble On Folding Screens
29.08.19TechStage | DECT-Telefon für die Fritzbox im Test: Gigaset CL660HX
29.08.19General Electric Takes Another Step In Massive Turnaround Campaign
29.08.19Korruptionsskandal um Ex-Präsidentin Park wird neu verhandelt: Samsung-Erbe droht wieder Gefängnis
29.08.19In Korruptionsaffäre verwickelt: Samsung-Erben droht nun doch Haftstrafe

News von

Notenbanken müssen Märkte auch manchmal enttäuschen
Der Mann, den sie in der Schweiz The Ghost nannten
Italien befreit sich vom Salvini-Makel  die Märkte feiern
So will die Politik die deutschen Sparer retten
Ich denke, da dürfen wir nicht zu viel erwarten

News von

DAX: Letzte Chance auf Erholung?
Dax schwächer: Europas Anleger fürchten ungeregelten Brexit - Thomas Cook-Aktie stürzt ab
DAX: So erkennen Sie den Trendwechsel
Deutsche Bank im Besitz von Trumps Steuerunterlagen
EUR/USD: Zwei dicke Chancen bis Weihnachten - das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Kursgewinnen -- US-Börsen mit kräftigem Plus -- Wirecard erhält Investment-Rating von Moody's -- Fielmann steigert Gewinn überproportional -- PUMA, Amazon, Steinhoff im Fokus

Banken erholt - Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie steigen. Bitcoin rauscht ab. Stühlerücken im UBS-Vorstand. Axel Springer verlässt MDAX - CANCOM rückt auf, Instone im SDAX. BASF verkauft Pigmentgeschäft wie erwartet an japanischen Chemiekonzern Dic.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.08.19
DAX schließt mit Kursgewinnen -- US-Börsen mit kräftigem Plus -- Wirecard erhält Investment-Rating von Moody's -- Fielmann steigert Gewinn überproportional -- PUMA, Amazon, Steinhoff im Fokus
Sonstiges
04:06 Uhr
Position als Öl-Exporteur: Die USA könnten die Ölpreise deutlich nach unten schicken
Lifestyle
04:41 Uhr
"Dein Vitaminnetz" - Lidl hat eine neue Mehrweg-Alternative für die Knotenbeutel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400