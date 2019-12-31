Panasonic Receives Highest Award of Brand Design at the Automotive Brand Contest 2020

On June 30, 2020, Panasonic Corporation announced that it has received the highest accolade as Best of Best in the Brand Design category at the Automotive Brand Contest 2020, which is organized by German Design Council (Rat für Formgebung). The award was given in recognition of the concept and design of the Panasonic Automotive business brand. The official award ceremony is planned to take place in autumn 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005891/en/

Panasonic Automotive's brand design that received the highest award of brand design at the Automotive Brand Contest 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Automotive Brand Contest is the only international design competition for automotive brands. The German Design Council, founded in 1953, also runs internationally renowned design awards, such as the German Design Award and the ICONIC Awards.

The Automotive Brand Contest covers all creative aspects in the automotive industry across the world  from vehicle design to corporate publishing. This year's winners also include global brands, such as Audi, BMW, Buick, Byton, Continental, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen. Panasonic is the first Japanese automotive supplier to be awarded Best of Best in the contests history which started in 2011.

In praise of Panasonic Automotives brand design, the contest jury said, "The consistent appearance in light blue and green unobtrusively underscores the clear positioning of the Panasonic Automotive brand, where it transitions from a vision into reality, from innovation to automotive solutions, thus becoming convincingly tangible.

The development of the brands concept and design was initiated in Europe from the spring of 2017. The process adopted a collaborative approach with clients. Brand concept and design was developed through basing on clients image and expectation on Panasonic. Additionally, several options were reviewed by clients as well as automotive media persons before making the final decision.

Panasonic Automotives brand concept and design is adopted not only in Europe but also globally, including China and Japan. It was first presented at its booth at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2019.

Panasonic continues to strive to enhance the recognition and understandings of its automotive business through the Panasonic Automotive brand and increase the brand value of the company.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 7.49 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2020/79235.html

Related Links

Automotive Company, Panasonic Corporation

https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/am.html

Panasonic Business Brands

https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/brand/our-brand/business_brand.html

Automotive Brand Contest 2020

https://www.automotive-brand-contest.de/en.html

[Press Release] Toyota and Panasonic Decide to Establish Joint Venture Specializing in Automotive Prismatic Batteries (Feb 3, 2020)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/02/en200203-4/en200203-4.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Develops a Driverless Automated Valet Parking System and a Large Screen AR-HUD (Oct 11, 2019)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/10/en191011-2/en191011-2.html

[Press Release] Panasonic to Showcase Booth at 26th ITS World Congress Singapore 2019 (Oct 10, 2019)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/10/en191010-3/en191010-3.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005891/en/