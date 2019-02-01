On March 25, 2019, Panasonic Corporation announced that the IEEE
Standards Association has approved the companys next-generation
broadband over powerline (BPL) communication technology for Internet of
Things (IoT) as the IEEE 1901a Standard on March 21, 2019 at the
Standards Board meeting in Munich, Germany. The company proposed the
technology to the IEEE Standardization 1901a Working Group*2
in June 2018. This standard flexibly meets various demands for
IoT-related services.
IEEE 1901a, BPL communication standard for IoT enables to control
frequency bands according to usage. It allows scalable communications
with features to extend communication distances and to select speeds.
The flexible features defined in this standard enable to address the
diverse communication needs of IoT-related services.
It implements the following new functions based on the Panasonic
original HD-PLC®
Wavelet OFDM technology (standard mode), already adopted in the IEEE
1901-2010 standard.
-
The standard mode communication band can be doubled or quadrupled,
allowing a 500 Mbps*3 communication speed in double mode or
a maximum of 1 Gbps*3 in quadruple mode on coaxial cable or
dedicated line.
-
The standard mode communication band can be compressed by a factor of
two or four (half or quarter), concentrating energy in narrow bands
and consequently extending the communication distance up to twice the
distance*4 in standard mode with a lower communication
speed.
This ability to select communication speed modes allows a flexible
response to each user's needs, opening the scope of HD-PLC®
application to all aspects of daily life.
Panasonic is now shifting to a strategy of providing "Lifestyle
Updates" to consistently enhance the quality of peoples lives with
products and services evolving with the individual end-users personal
preferences and way of life. The integrated lifestyle platform HomeX
is the information infrastructure that opens to various service
providers and partners of corresponding consumer electronics and
equipment. In order to continuously offer new lifestyle values according
to the needs of the residents, every product such as household
equipment, consumer electronics, and sensors in a home must always be
connected to networks. The newly approved IoT BPL communication
international standard defines a foundation technology designed for
communications in homes, but not only. This technology also supports
large-scale networks covering social infrastructure such as buildings
and factories as well as homes, with prospects for use in a wide range
of areas.
Panasonic licenses IoT BPL communication technology defined in this
standard with the aim of promoting a greater evolution of the HD-PLC®
technology. In addition, by striving to secure interconnectivity between
products conforming to the IEEE 1901 series through organizations such
as the HD-PLC
Alliance,*5 Panasonic seeks to provide HD-PLC®
products that users can use with confidence.
Notes:
-
HD-PLC® is the name of a High Definition Power Line
Communication system created by Panasonic, and is a registered
trademark in Japan and other countries.
-
The Standardization Working Group about power line communications
standards within the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
(IEEE).
-
500 Mbps and 1 Gbps are theoretical maximum speeds at the physical
layer.
-
The maximum communication distance varies depending on communication
environment conditions.
-
Established on September 25, 2007 with the aim of ensuring
communication compatibility and widespread adoption of HD-PLC®.
Website:
http://www.hd-plc.org/
Source:
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/03/en190325-4/en190325-4.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005030/en/