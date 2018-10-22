Pancreatology Publishes Results of the PANOVA Phase 2 Pilot Trial in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Suggesting Improved Survival of Patients Treated with Tumor Treating Fields

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that the results of its PANOVA
phase 2 pilot trial have been published in Pancreatology.
The PANOVA pilot trial was a prospective, single-arm study testing
the feasibility, safety and preliminary efficacy of Tumor Treating
Fields in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer whose tumors could
not be removed surgically and who had not received chemotherapy or
radiation therapy prior to entering the clinical trial. Tumor Treating
Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific
frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and
causing affected cancer cells to die.
"Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, taking
the lives of more than 432,000 people worldwide each year, said
Fernando Rivera, MD, PhD, the studys principal investigator and a
Senior Medical Oncologist at the Santander University Hospital M
Valdecilla in Spain. "The results of the PANOVA pilot trial are
promising and may provide hope to advanced pancreatic cancer patients
who are in urgent need of treatment options that extend survival.
The trial included 40 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in two
cohorts, 20 of whom received Tumor Treating Fields plus gemcitabine and
20 of whom received Tumor Treating Fields plus gemcitabine and
nab-paclitaxel. The primary endpoint was safety. Secondary endpoints
included progression free survival and overall survival.
In the Tumor Treating Fields plus gemcitabine cohort, progression free
survival and overall survival were each more than double those of the
gemcitabine-treated historical control¹. Advanced pancreatic cancer
patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields plus gemcitabine experienced
a median progression free survival of 8.3 months (95% CI 4.3, 10.3) and
a median overall survival of 14.9 months (95% CI 6.2, NA), compared to
3.7 months and 6.7 months, respectively, in the gemcitabine historical
control.
In the Tumor Treating Fields plus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel cohort,
progression free survival and the one-year survival rate were more than
double those of the gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel-treated historical
control¹. Advanced pancreatic cancer patients treated with Tumor
Treating Fields plus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel experienced a median
progression free survival of 12.7 months (95% CI 5.4, NA), compared to
5.5 months in the nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine historical control.
Median overall survival for the Tumor Treating Fields and gemcitabine
plus nab-paclitaxel cohort was not yet reached. The one-year survival
rate of patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields plus gemcitabine and
nab-paclitaxel was 72 percent, compared to 35 percent in a gemcitabine
plus nab-paclitaxel historical control. Twenty-one patients reported
skin toxicity related to Tumor Treating Fields. No serious adverse
events related to Tumor Treating Fields were reported.
In December 2017, Novocure initiated its PANOVA-3 phase 3 pivotal
clinical trial designed to determine the efficacy and safety of Tumor
Treating Fields with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine as a front-line
treatment for unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
About Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer was the third leading cause of cancer death in the
U.S. in 2018. Five-year survival among patients with pancreatic cancer
is about 8 percent. The American Cancer Society estimated that about
55,440 people would be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and about 44,330
people would die from the disease in 2018. Worldwide, more than 432,000
people die from the disease every year. The safety and effectiveness of
TTFields therapy for pancreatic cancer has not been established.
About Novocure
Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer
treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields,
the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt
solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product is
approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure
has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating
Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic
cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and mesothelioma.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For
additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
