Pandora Live Returns to Nashville

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that two-time ACM Award Group of the Year winners, Old Dominion will perform in Nashville as part of the "Pandora Live concert series. CMA Awards New Artist of the Year nominee Carly Pearce and Ryan Griffin are confirmed to open the show that will take place at Nashvilles Marathon Music Works on November 25. Pandora listeners who are 21 and over can RSVP for the free event HERE.

The special "Pandora Live performance will be co-hosted by Pandoras Head of Country Music, Beville Dunkerley and SiriusXM host Storme Warren. Fans unable to attend the show can still share in the excitement during SiriusXMs live broadcast of Old Dominions set live on The Highway (ch. 56).

Acclaimed CMA Group of the Year, Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting certainly prove to be a thriving method. Since their start in 2014 when they were named a SiriusXM Highway Find, theyve notched seven #1 singles at country radio and earn close to 5 million spins a week on Pandora. Their current single "One Man Band has landed on the Pandora Top Spins Chart for thirteen consecutive weeks. The band is again nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the upcoming 2019 CMA Awards and their self-titled third album was just released on October 25.

Spearheading a trio of chart-toppers on SiriusXM (where she was named a Highway Find in 2016), "Every Little Thing designated Carly as the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and incorporated her into an elite group of only three women to accomplish this feat in the last decade. The track landed on the Pandora Top Spin Chart for 16 consecutive weeks and won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Carly recently released a duet with Lee Brice, "I Hope Youre Happy Now, which she penned with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana. The track offers another preview from her forthcoming sophomore album due in 2020.

A SiriusXMs Highway Find and one of Rolling Stones 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know, Ryan Griffin is poised for his breakout Country moment. After making his mark as a co-writer on Kelsea Ballerinis platinum single "Dibs, Ryan recently released his debut "Right Here Right Now to critical praise. The "Pandora Live stage will feel like home as Ryan recently opened for Old Dominion on tour and is currently on the road with Carly Pearce.

"The trio of Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ryan Griffin will be a pure shot of adrenaline to this intimate stage, not to mention hit after hit we all know by heart, says Beville Dunkerley, Pandoras Head of Country Music. "This exclusive Pandora Live event will mark Old Dominions first Nashville show since the release of their excellent eponymous album, with Carly and Ryan hot on the heels of two of this years most exciting new singles, as well.

Pandora Live attendees will be treated to unique onsite experiences and giveaways from sponsors including Direct Auto Insurance, Pillsbury, Sierra, The Convenience Stores of Speedway, Tony Chacheres® Famous Creole Cuisine, U.S. Bank and Wendys®.

