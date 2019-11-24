finanzen.net
24.11.2019 17:31
Bewerten
(0)

Partner Communications Announces an 'ilA+/Negative' Rating for a Debentures Issuance as Part of a Deferred Private Placement (Series F) From January 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports today that further to the Company's reports dated December 27, 2017 and January 9, 2018, with respect to the agreement that the Company entered into for a deferred private placement for additional Series F debentures in Israel, which will take place on December 1, 2019, S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("S&P Maalot") issued today an 'ilA+/Negative' rating for the debentures issuance in a total amount up to NIS 230 million, as part of the said deferred private placement.

In addition, further to the Company's reports dated April 17, 2019, regarding a private issuance of untradeable option warrants exercisable for Series G debentures, S&P Maalot issued today an 'ilA+/Negative' rating for the debentures issuance in a total amount up to NIS 86.5 million that will be executed on November 28, 2019, by an expansion of Series G as part of the exercise of untradeable option warrants.

The offerings described in this press release are made only in Israel and only to residents of Israel in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act). The said debentures have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information see S&P Maalot's report dated November 24, 2019 on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1264402 and on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1264398 or their informal English translations attached to the immediate report on Form 6-K to be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will, "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "strive", "seek", "plan", "could", "may", "foresee", "target", "objective" and similar expressions typically convey forward-looking statements, but these words are not the only words that convey such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements relating to the closing of the deferred private placement of debentures and the expansion of series of debentures as part of the exercise of untradeable option warrants, and any other statements regarding other future events or our future prospects, are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, and possible regulatory and legal developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partners ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ 

Nachrichten zu Partner Communications Co. Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Partner Communications News
RSS Feed
Partner Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Partner Communications Co. Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.06.2019Partner Communications Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.04.2005Partner Communications: In-Line Goldman Sachs

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
06.06.2019Partner Communications Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.04.2005Partner Communications: In-Line Goldman Sachs

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Partner Communications Co. Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Partner Communications News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Partner Communications News
Werbung

Inside

Mit Informationsvorsprung in den Tag starten  jeden Börsenhandelstag!
Zehn Gründe, warum Sie Ihr Geld nicht bei einem Robo-Advisor anlegen sollten
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Reißt jetzt der Rallye-Faden?
DZ BANK - Hop oder Top - was macht der DAX zum Jahresende?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Pendelte seitwärts
Facebook trotzt den Skandalen
Vontobel: Video: Sinkende Ölpreise oder wirkt der Saudi-Aramco-IPO positiv?
Solidvest: Branchen im Fokus - Kosmetik & Co.: In Schönheit investieren
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Partner Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Partner Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Testosteron-Kurve
Jetzt bestimmt eine Euro-Visionärin über unser Geld
Die private Krankenversicherung wird teurer
Die Verbannung der Ölheizung  ungerecht und unlogisch
Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt

News von

Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Teurer Eintritt, attraktive Tarife
ProSiebenSAT1-Aktie: Mediaset stock Anteile auf - das sollten Anleger zum Medienkonzern wissen
1&1-Drillisch-Aktie vor schnellem Anstieg? Citi stuft die Aktie gleich doppelt hoch und rät zur Eile
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt im Plus -- Tesla stellt Cybertruck vor -- Bitcoin-Kurs knickt ein -- Amgen erhöht Jahresprognose -- Commerzbank, Roche im Fokus

Trump: Handelsabkommen mit China "möglicherweise sehr nahe". METRO-Tochter Real zieht weiteren Interessenten an. QIAGEN-Aktie legt mit weiteren Übernahmespekulationen erneut zu. CTS Eventim-Aktien markieren Rekordhoch. E.ON setzt in neuem Standortkonzept auf bisherige Städte. EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde kündigt baldige Überprüfung der EZB-Strategie an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.11.19
DAX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt im Plus -- Tesla stellt Cybertruck vor -- Bitcoin-Kurs knickt ein -- Amgen erhöht Jahresprognose -- Commerzbank, Roche im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
16:50 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
16:58 Uhr
KW 47: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)843002