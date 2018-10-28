Partner Communications Announces Repurchase Results of Its Ordinary Shares

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company")
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports
that following the Company's announcement on May 31, 2018 of a share
buy-back plan of up to an aggregate amount of NIS 200 million of its
ordinary shares which are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("the
Plan"), and further to the approval of the Company's Board of
Directors on August 14, 2018 regarding the repurchase of the second
tranche under the Plan ("the Second Tranche"), as of October
25, 2018, the Company has completed the repurchase of the Second
Tranche, in an additional amount of NIS 50 million (including
commissions) with an aggregate repurchase total amount of NIS 100
million under the Plan.
The Company has repurchased 2,865,398 of its ordinary shares under the
Second Tranche, with an aggregate total amount of 6,501,588 shares
repurchased under the Plan. The average price per share of the total
amount of shares repurchased under the Plan was NIS 15.38 (including
commissions). As of this date, the Company's treasury shares totals an
amount of 7,887,891.
The implementation of subsequent tranches, insofar as there will be
under the Plan, is subject to the approval of the Company's Board of
Directors.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe, "anticipate,
"expect, "intend, "seek, "will, "plan, "could, "may, "project,
"goal, "target and similar expressions often identify forward-looking
statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. All
statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
press release, including statements relating to the Plan, any other
statements regarding other future events or our future prospects, are
forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking
statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and
projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about
Partner, and possible regulatory and legal developments. In light of
these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events
discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may
differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Specific statements have been made regarding the Company's Plan to
repurchase its shares. The repurchase Plan does not require the Company
to acquire any shares at all, or any specific amount of shares.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of
telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet
services and television services). Partners ADSs are quoted on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
