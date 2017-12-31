+++ Die besten Tipps für Immobilien-Investments: Jetzt gratis Whitepaper unserer Redaktion herunterladen +++
04.04.2018
Partner Group, the Leading Mobile Network Operator in Israel Has Selected the Mobile Tornado PTT Solution and Will Offer It to Its Business Customers

Mobile Tornado, a leading provider of carrier grade professional end-to-end Push-to-Talk solutions over any IP network, and Partner Group, the leading cellular Company in Israel, announces it has recently signed an agreement under which Mobile Tornado will provide its advanced Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions to Partner customers in Israel.

Mobile Tornado's carrier-grade PoC platform enables individual users as well as large user groups to use push-to-talk (PTT), push-to-locate (PTL), push-to-alert (PTA) and push-to-message (PTM) services seamlessly. These are critical functions that enterprises, security and public safety organizations depend on every day.

As an integrated part of the solution, Mobile Tornado offers a Dispatch console that enables call center operators to track users in real time on a map, chat with large conference groups of hundreds of users, chat with individual users, send text messages, record calls and take action in cases of emergency after receiving a distress signal from a PTT user.

The service will be implemented through the Partner PTT application, which is adapted for smart devices and for a wide range of rugged devices with dedicated PTT and emergency buttons.

Yakov Truzman, VP Business Division at Partner Group commented ;

"The PTT solution developed by Mobile Tornado enables Partner Group to provide our business customers with the most advanced and reliable product, suitable for use on Partner's 4G and 4.5G networks with the widest deployment in Israel. This is a combination that is a significant advantage for security and public safety customers, and organizations that use Push to Talk devices on a large scale".

Avi Tooba, Chief Executive at Mobile Tornado commented ;

"We are proud that Partner Group has chosen our PTT solution for their business customers. PTT over Cellular (POC) offerings are replacing land mobile radio (LMR) systems in many commercial environments, as non-mission-critical customers are increasingly opting for the lower cost and increased functionality associated with PoC. We continue to invest heavily in our advanced PTT platform and signing up another Tier 1 MNO further validates the quality of our offering.

About Mobile Tornado

Mobile Tornado is a leading provider of PTT solutions for Tier1 Mobile Operators and Solution Providers. The Company is headquartered in Harrogate, UK with R&D facilities in Israel, India and the Ukraine. The company's customers include leading cellular operators in various locations around the world such as TELUS in Canada, Telcel in Mexico and Vodacom in Africa. Mobile Tornado products are characterized by very high performance and the infrastructure supporting the PTT service was built at the highest level of availability (99.999%). The service is provided on cellular data networks where users can talk, follow the location of the user on a map, and transfer any other information to any place in the world through the application, as long as the user is connected to the Internet.

About Partner Group

Founded in 1997, Partner is a public company, whose shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and whose ADSs are traded on the NASDAQs Global Select Market in the United States. Partner is a leading communications operator in Israel, providing a broad range of communications services (mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications and PRI). Partner provides mobile cellular communications services to some 2.7 million subscribers in Israel, which constitutes a market share of about 26%.

