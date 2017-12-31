Partner Group, the Leading Mobile Network Operator in Israel Has Selected the Mobile Tornado PTT Solution and Will Offer It to Its Business Customers

Mobile Tornado, a leading provider of carrier grade professional
end-to-end Push-to-Talk solutions over any IP network, and Partner
Group, the leading cellular Company in Israel, announces it has recently
signed an agreement under which Mobile Tornado will provide its advanced
Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions to Partner customers in
Israel.
Mobile Tornado's carrier-grade PoC platform enables individual users as
well as large user groups to use push-to-talk (PTT), push-to-locate
(PTL), push-to-alert (PTA) and push-to-message (PTM) services
seamlessly. These are critical functions that enterprises, security and
public safety organizations depend on every day.
As an integrated part of the solution, Mobile Tornado offers a Dispatch
console that enables call center operators to track users in real time
on a map, chat with large conference groups of hundreds of users, chat
with individual users, send text messages, record calls and take action
in cases of emergency after receiving a distress signal from a PTT user.
The service will be implemented through the Partner PTT application,
which is adapted for smart devices and for a wide range of rugged
devices with dedicated PTT and emergency buttons.
Yakov Truzman, VP Business Division at Partner Group commented ;
"The PTT solution developed by Mobile Tornado enables Partner Group to
provide our business customers with the most advanced and reliable
product, suitable for use on Partner's 4G and 4.5G networks with the
widest deployment in Israel. This is a combination that is a significant
advantage for security and public safety customers, and organizations
that use Push to Talk devices on a large scale".
Avi Tooba, Chief Executive at Mobile Tornado commented ;
"We are proud that Partner Group has chosen our PTT solution for their
business customers. PTT over Cellular (POC) offerings are replacing land
mobile radio (LMR) systems in many commercial environments, as
non-mission-critical customers are increasingly opting for the lower
cost and increased functionality associated with PoC. We continue to
invest heavily in our advanced PTT platform and signing up another Tier
1 MNO further validates the quality of our offering.
About Mobile Tornado
Mobile Tornado is a leading provider of PTT solutions for Tier1 Mobile
Operators and Solution Providers. The Company is headquartered in
Harrogate, UK with R&D facilities in Israel, India and the Ukraine. The
company's customers include leading cellular operators in various
locations around the world such as TELUS in Canada, Telcel in Mexico and
Vodacom in Africa. Mobile Tornado products are characterized by very
high performance and the infrastructure supporting the PTT service was
built at the highest level of availability (99.999%). The service is
provided on cellular data networks where users can talk, follow the
location of the user on a map, and transfer any other information to any
place in the world through the application, as long as the user is
connected to the Internet.
About Partner Group
Founded in 1997, Partner is a public company, whose shares are traded on
the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and whose ADSs are traded on the NASDAQs
Global Select Market in the United States. Partner is a leading
communications operator in Israel, providing a broad range of
communications services (mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line
telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services,
transmission, data communications and PRI). Partner provides mobile
cellular communications services to some 2.7 million subscribers in
Israel, which constitutes a market share of about 26%.
