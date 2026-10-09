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Partners Group launches new global multi-sector private credit income strategy

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Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds
Partners Group launches new global multi-sector private credit income strategy

09.10.2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

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Singapore; 9 October 2026

  • The Strategy will be accessible to both institutional and private wealth investors globally through an evergreen fund
  • Investors in the Strategy will gain access to multiple sources of income through a single highly diversified credit portfolio
  • Partners Group's private credit business launched the Strategy in response to growing investor demand

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has launched a new global multi-sector private credit income strategy (or "the Strategy"). The Strategy will be accessible to both institutional and private wealth investors globally through an open-ended evergreen vehicle. The Strategy is targeting high single to low double-digit returns, with returns largely generated through income.

The Strategy aims to generate income through a global portfolio of investments that includes senior direct lending, credit secondaries, fund financing, royalties, opportunistic credit, and liquid credit, with a focus on developed markets across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. This diversified approach is intended to create natural offsets across the Strategy's portfolio. For example, when there is a fall in direct lending opportunities due to slower M&A markets, the Strategy can pivot towards credit secondaries or NAV financing where there is likely to be more activity as LPs and GPs seek liquidity solutions.

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Partners Group's private credit business launched the Strategy in response to growing investor demand, particularly in Asia, for investments that have high yields and stable income profiles. This comes as investors increasingly focus on building portfolios that provide resilience through volatile markets.  

Andrew Bellis, Global Head of Private Credit, Partners Group, says: "As private credit markets continue to grow in scale and maturity, the opportunity to combine complementary income-generating strategies has increased. The Strategy provides this exposure whilst capitalizing on differences in sectors, market structures, and lending dynamics across regions. The result is a diversified portfolio that can generate enhanced returns."

Founded in 2003, Partners Group's private credit business has a total of USD 40 billion in assets under management globally, spanning multiple sub-asset classes of global credit including Senior Direct Lending, Junior Direct Lending, Private Credit Secondaries, Fund Finance, Broadly Syndicated Loans, and CLOs. The firm offers access to its credit platform through several channels including traditional closed-end structures, open-ended evergreen funds, and bespoke mandates.

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About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2412980

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412980  09.10.2026 CET/CEST

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