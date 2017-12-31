09.08.2018 22:42
Bewerten
(0)

Party City Announces Secondary Offering of 10,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY (the "Company)) today announced that one of its stockholders, THL PC Topco, L.P. ("THL), intends to offer for sale 10,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the Companys shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). THL will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold or repurchased by the Company.

Morgan Stanley will act as underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of common stock became effective with the SEC on September 30, 2016. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer to buy the securities may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, it believes, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Companys retail operations include approximately 950 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City, Halloween City and Toy City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the offering. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes, "expects, "may, "will, "should, "seeks, "projects, "approximately, "intends, "plans, "estimates or "anticipates, or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, including risks and uncertainties relating to the consummation of the proposed offering by THL and the risks identified, or incorporated by reference, in the prospectus supplement or accompanying prospectus. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Party City Holdco Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.08.18
Ausblick: Party City Holdco präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
13.06.18
Should Value Investors Pick Party City Holdco (PRTY) Stock? (Zacks)
16.05.18
Why Omeros, Party City Holdco, and Overstock.com Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
09.05.18
BRIEF-Party City Holdco Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.07 (Reuters Business)
07.05.18
Ausblick: Party City Holdco legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
22.12.17
Why XPO Logistics, Westport Fuel Systems, and Party City Holdco Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
22.12.17
Why XPO Logistics, Westport Fuel Systems, and Party City Holdco Jumped Today (FOX Business)
22.12.17
Why Party City Holdco Inc. Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Party City Holdco News
RSS Feed
Party City Holdco zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Party City Holdco Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.01.2018Party City Holdco OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.12.2017Party City Holdco OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
27.10.2017Party City Holdco OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.08.2017Party City Holdco Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.11.2016Party City Holdco Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.01.2018Party City Holdco OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.12.2017Party City Holdco OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
27.10.2017Party City Holdco OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.08.2017Party City Holdco Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.11.2016Party City Holdco Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
31.03.2016Party City Holdco Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Party City Holdco Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Party City Holdco News

07.08.18Ausblick: Party City Holdco präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere Party City Holdco News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wagen Sie einen Blick in Ihre finanzielle Zukunft
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Vontobel: Großschäden belasten Versicherer nicht so stark wie erwartet
DAX: Keine Impulse = keine Rendite! Dann eben einen Jaguar F-TYPE & jede Woche 2.222 Euro gewinnen!
NZD/USD Kurs bricht nach dovishem RBNZ Statement ein
UBS: SAP  Zentrale Unterstützung unter Beschuß
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Jetzt den FTSE 100 shorten?
ING Markets: DAX - Weiterhin keine Entscheidung!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Party City Holdco-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Party City Holdco Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie sich der Zahlenreigen im DAX weiterdreht
Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit

News von

Marathon-Aktien: Bechtle und Co. - Diese sechs Papiere laufen dem Feld davon
Warburg-Studie: Fünf Aktien, die fürs zweite Halbjahr satte Kursgewinne versprechen
Telekom-Aktie nach den Q2-Zahlen: Kaufsignal voraus
Dax-Chartanalyse: Passiert was?
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen

News von

Das gute alte Bargeld: Bei Amazon kann man ab jetzt mit einer ungewöhnlichen Methode bezahlen
Einer längst vergessenen Alternative zum E-Auto könnte nun doch der Durchbruch gelingen
Eine der größten Banken warnt davor, dass die Erde bald keine Ressourcen mehr hat, um Leben zu ermöglichen
Diese Frau wurde von der Pizza-Hut-Mitarbeiterin zur Gründerin eines Vier-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmens
"Ich fühle mich verraten": Empfänger des Grundeinkommens reagieren auf das plötzliche Ende von Kanadas Experiment

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan

Chinesen halten Dreiviertel-Mehrheit an Autozulieferer Grammer. TV- und Mediengeschäft treibt freenet. Audi verkauft im Juli mehr. ProSiebenSat.1 verkauft Reiseportal an Emirates-Tochter. VW-Kernmarke legt im Juli kräftig zu - Abverkauf vor neuem Abgasstandard. STADA steigert Gewinn deutlich. EVOTEC bestätigt Gewinnprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:13 Uhr
Kampf der Giganten: Bezos rüstet bei Blue Origin auf, um gegen Musks SpaceX anzukommen
Aktie im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Musks Tweet um Privatisierung ruft SEC auf den Plan - Banken und Investoren bringen sich in Stellung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
adidas AGA1EWWW
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Netflix Inc.552484
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681