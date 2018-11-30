finanzen.net
11.06.2019 14:07
Parx Plastics Finalises Structuring for Silicone Market

Parx Plastics NV (Euronext: MLPRX) has finalized the structuring of a separate entity to market antimicrobial technologies for silicone materials.

Silaritiy NV, a Dutch entity founded in 2017, becomes part of Parx Plastics NV after a restructuring of the shares in Silarity. Parx Plastics acquired a majority of the shares in Silarity. Silarity is dedicated to manage, market and sale bio-derived technologies for silicone materials starting with antimicrobial technologies based on or derived from the Parx Plastics patents and knowhow.

The unique technology developed by Parx Plastics makes use of a biocompatible bodies own trace-element improving the materials mechanical/physical properties making it more resistant to bacteria. By preventing bacteria and biofilm adhesion and proliferation an antimicrobial performance is obtained by 99.9% measured according to ISO 22196. Preventing adhesion keeps the surface of the product cleaner and more hygienic. It can also prevent discoloration, bad smell and in the end, improve the lifespan of the overall product.

INDUSTRIAL TESTING

With the antimicrobial technology for Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) moving towards the next trials in industrial scale application the launch of this material comes in-sight. The testing is performed with a large OEM manufacturer of silicone products. This party sees good opportunities with the technology in their products and therfor has co-invested in this development. Tests are expected to last throughout the remainder of 2019.

LSR is a high purity platinum cured silicone with low compression set, great stability and ability to resist extreme temperatures of heat and cold ideally suitable for production of parts, where high quality is a must. Chemically, silicone rubber is a family of thermoset elastomers that have a backbone of alternating silicon and oxygen atoms and methyl or vinyl side groups. Silicone rubbers maintain their mechanical properties over a wide range of temperatures and the presence of methyl-groups in silicone rubbers makes these materials extremely hydrophobic. By adding an improved hygiene to the material that often comes in contact with human skin, food or water is adding value and additional safety to the end product.

Typical applications for liquid silicone rubber are products that require high precision such as seals, sealing membranes, infant products where smooth surfaces are desired, such as bottle nipples, medical applications as well as kitchen goods such as baking pans, spatulas, etc.

The global LSR market is projected to reach USD 3.82 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2026. The mayor players in this field are Dow Corning (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Bluestar Silicones (France), and Momentive Performance Materials (U.S.).

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the engagement of Parx Plastics and the consideration payable to Parx Plastics. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

