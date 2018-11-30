Parx Plastics Gives Update on the Approval of its Patents in USA & China

Parx
Plastics NV (Euronext: MLPRX) ("Parx or the "Company) is
pleased to update its investors on the approval of patents in the US and
China.
The patenting process of the innovative technology developed by Parx
Plastics NV to make plastics antimicrobial by using a non-migrating
biocompatible element started off with a local patent in Italy together
with a PCT application. The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an
international patent law treaty, concluded in 1970. It provides a
unified procedure and priority date for filing patents in each of its
152 contracting states. In the PCT-period patents Parx Plastics has
filed patents in different countries amongst which USA and China.
Parx is very pleased to see now that these filings have been completely
finalised and granted. Receiving the official granting papers and
certificates concludes a pretty long application process for these
territories. Securing the technology for these territories is of great
value to the company.
In particular the USA process has been one with communications back and
forward with the examiner explaining the technology and providing
additional research and tests building a strong case for the Parx
application.
All efforts have led to a granted patent for USA and China, besides the
already granted patent applications in for example Canada and Italy.
More applications in more territories are still procedure, covering all
together more than 40 countries.
Parx
Plastics NV
Parx Plastics specializes in the development, manufacturing and
marketing of biocompatible plastics and antibacterial polymers. The
company's technology does not feature synthetic chemicals, biocides,
heavy metals or nanoparticles. It can be used with any type of plastic.
It is fully biocompatible, non-toxic, and does not diffuse out of the
material. Also, it removes about 99% of bacteria and microorganisms
piling up on the surface of a product within 24 hours.
