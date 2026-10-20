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PATRIZIA strengthens EUR 4bn European food retail platform with major pan-European Lidl portfolio  investment

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EQS-Media / 20.10.2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST

  • Acquisition comprises 24 newly developed Lidl food stores across France, Italy and Spain.
  • Builds on more than 20 years of PATRIZIA investment experience in European food retail.
  • Reflects continued selective capital deployment into resilient real estate sectors.
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Augsburg, London. 20 October 2026. PATRIZIA, an investment manager in real assets, has strengthened its European food retail business through a significant investment in a portfolio of 24 newly developed Lidl food stores across France, Italy and Spain.

The portfolio comprises ten assets in Italy, eight in Spain, and six in France, providing approximately 50,000 sqm of floor area.

The newly developed portfolio is fully let to Lidl through its local operating companies in France, Italy and Spain. Its long-duration, CPI-indexed leases provide stable, inflation-linked income to PATRIZIA’s clients, reflecting the defensive characteristics of the food retail sector.

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The acquisition further strengthens PATRIZIA’s long-standing relationship with Lidl while expanding its investment footprint across Southern Europe. It also builds on more than 20 years of experience investing in European food retail.

Christie Wright, Co-Head of Investment Management at PATRIZIA, said: “Food retail continues to offer attractive investment opportunities where the underlying real estate and operator strength support durable income. The sector also benefits from long-term structural trends, including urbanisation and the need for well-located essential retail. This portfolio is a strong fit for our strategy, with high-quality assets across three important European markets. It also builds on PATRIZIA’s long-standing expertise in the sector and further strengthens our European food retail platform.”

PATRIZIA manages approximately EUR 4.2bn of retail assets across Europe and continues to invest selectively in opportunities supported by the long-term structural trends shaping real assets, including urbanisation and evolving consumer needs.

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PATRIZIA: Investment manager for international smart real assets

PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA’s investment solutions are driven by the “DUEL” megatrends - Digital, Urban, Energy and Living transitions - and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has approximately EUR 56bn in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 800 professionals across 26 locations worldwide.

PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives.

For more information, visit www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation.

 


Contact:
Dr Janina Rochell
Director Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


End of Media Release

Issuer: PATRIZIA SE
Key word(s): Finance

20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018
EQS News ID: 2416628

 
End of News EQS Media

2416628  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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