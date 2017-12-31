PayPal Completes Acquisition of iZettle

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced today that it has
completed its acquisition of iZettle for approximately $2.2 billion USD.
This transaction builds on PayPals strong set of products and services
for small businesses and is intended to help accelerate growth and
deliver a seamless commerce experience for merchants.
Left to right: Jacob de Geer, co-founder and CEO of iZettle, and Bill Ready, chief operating officer of PayPal. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Were thrilled to welcome the iZettle team to the PayPal family and are
excited to expand the ways we serve our small business customers, said
Bill Ready, chief operating officer, PayPal. "iZettle brings a suite of
products and services that allows merchants to meet their customers
where they are online, in store or via mobile. This is another step in
our journey toward democratizing commerce tools to help businesses of
all sizes thrive.
With the close of the deal, Jacob de Geer, co-founder and CEO of
iZettle, now joins PayPal and will continue to lead iZettle, reporting
to Ready. Magnus Nilsson, co-founder and Executive Chairman of iZettle,
also joins PayPal.
"Today is a very big day for me and for everyone at iZettle, de Geer
said. "We share PayPals strong belief in the power of small businesses.
Together, we will be stronger and move even faster to help small
businesses succeed in a world of giants.
Prior to the closing of the acquisition, the UK Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) initiated a review of the transaction. PayPal is working
cooperatively with the CMA as it conducts its review. PayPal and iZettle
brands and operations will be held separate as agreed with the CMA,
pending completion of the CMAs review.
