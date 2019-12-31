finanzen.net
01.06.2020 14:31

Paysign Announces Leadership Appointments to Drive Patient Affordability Business Line

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking, and processing services for corporate, consumer, and government applications, today announced three leadership appointments. Each appointee will be focused on enhancing Paysigns Patient Affordability capabilities and will have a reporting relationship to Alberto Negron, Executive Vice President Channel Strategy.

Burke Williams has been appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this role Williams will focus on expanding our HUB and Copay marketing client base. Williams will also focus on expanding our market reach to include non-profit organizations and foundations for their patient assistance programs. A proven industry veteran, Williams brings a wealth of experience to Paysign, having held a variety of roles at TrialCard, Inc. over a 15-year period, most recently as VP of Business Development, Patient Reimbursement and Engagement Strategy.

Matthew Turner has been named Vice President, Head of Patient Affordability Solutions. Turner is responsible for developing and managing Paysigns Patient Affordability services. A ten year veteran of the healthcare and pharmaceutical services industry, Turner most recently served as Director of Product Management for TrialCard Inc, where he was responsible for risk mitigation, compliance, and pharmacy product lines.

Brett Squire has been appointed Senior Director, Client Services and Informatics. Squire has worked with brands across numerous therapeutic areas, both within the manufacturer and as a service vendor. Prior to working with Paysign, he worked for Fortovia Therapeutics as the Director of Business Analysis and Automation. Before joining Fortovia, Squire worked for TrialCard Inc. as the Director of Client Services where he supported his manufacturing clients with Hub Services and Patient Affordability Solutions.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Burke, Matt and Brett to our Patient Affordability team, said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, Paysign. "They are all recognized industry leaders with demonstrated track records of success. Given their collective experience in patient affordability, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth in the space.

With new opportunities opening in the space, Paysign has expanded beyond our long-standing pharmaceutical payment offerings and established a Patient Affordability business-line to include other services required by our HUB clients. These new services include: pharmacy-based co-pay, medical claims processing and payments, centralized billing, and payment services, as well as other products. To learn more, visit https://paysign.com/solutions/pharmaceutical-services/.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysigns corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysigns customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and the company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, expanding long-standing pharmaceutical payment offerings and enhancing Patient Affordability capabilities. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the inability to continue our current growth rate in future periods; identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting which could, if not remediated, adversely affect our ability to report our financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; that a downturn in the economy, including as a result of COVID-19, could reduce our customer base and demand for our products and services, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, profitability, and cash flows; operating in a highly regulated environment; failure by us or business partners to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in the laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards affecting our business; that a data security breach could expose us to liability and protracted and costly litigation; and other risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

