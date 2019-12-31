finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer ETF-Umfrage teil! +++-w-
02.05.2020 04:01

Paysign, Inc. to Host 1st Quarter Earnings Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, will discuss 2020 1st Quarter earnings at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The companys financial results are scheduled to be released shortly after the market closes that day.

Participant details are as follows:

US dial-in:

877-830-2587

Intl dial-in:

785-424-1735

Passcode:

70547

Webcast:

Click Here

Replay:

 

Dial-in:

877-481-4010 / 919-882-2331

Passcode #:

34703

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysigns corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysigns customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Warum Sie genau jetzt einen ETF-Sparplan für die Altersvorsorge
eröffnen sollten. (Anzeige)
04.04.20
PaySign B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Ausblick: PaySign B präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.03.20
Ausblick: PaySign B legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Experten sehen bei PaySign B-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
PaySign B präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PaySign B News
RSS Feed
PaySign B zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.08.2019PaySign B NeutralBTIG Research
22.07.2019PaySign B SellBTIG Research
02.07.2019PaySign B BuyCanaccord Adams
17.06.2019PaySign B NeutralBTIG Research
02.07.2019PaySign B BuyCanaccord Adams
06.08.2019PaySign B NeutralBTIG Research
17.06.2019PaySign B NeutralBTIG Research
22.07.2019PaySign B SellBTIG Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene PaySign B News

04.04.20PaySign B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
01.04.20Paysign Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi. LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50.000 in Paysign. Inc. to Contact the Firm
06.04.20PAYSIGN INC (PAYS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
29.04.20UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PaySign. Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100.000 to Contact the Firm
Weitere PaySign B News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Bernd Raffelhüschen: Wie sicher ist die Rente?
DZ BANK - Öl-Crash und Rally am Aktienmarkt - wie geht es weiter?
Neuer Rekordpreis bei Gold: Wie die Corona-Krise das Edelmetall in die Höhe treibt
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die Zukunft des DAX
Siltronic trotzt der Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Anforderungen für Erholung erfüllt
Exporo: Neues Angebot - Wahrzeichen-Immobilie in Hamburg - "Mundsburg Tower I"
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Heidelberg Cement, Continental
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PaySign B-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PaySign B Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Lagarde stellt neue Hilfen im Kampf gegen Corona vor
Als es um Italien geht, verpasst die EZB-Chefin eine Chance
Corona-Krise stürzt die Türkei in neue Währungskrise
Erdogans Fehler beschwören den türkischen Bankrott herauf
Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Atlassian steigert Umsatz & Gewinn. 235.000 VW-Kunden stimmen Diesel-Vergleich zu. AIXTRON hofft nach Rückgängen zum Jahresstart auf Besserung. United Internet setzt Aktienrückkaufprogramm aus. WACKER CHEMIE übertrifft zum Jahresstart die Gewinnerwartungen. Softbank verbucht Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Amazon verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- Apple macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, BASF, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
04:57 Uhr
KW 18: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktie im Fokus
05:11 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
E.ON SEENAG99
Procter & Gamble Co.852062
Roche AG (Genussschein)855167
SFC Energy AG756857
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)A1ML7J
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
freenet AGA0Z2ZZ
Novo NordiskA1XA8R
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Kellogg Co.853265
ams AGA118Z8
QIAGEN N.V.A2DKCH
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
Delivery HeroA2E4K4
JENOPTIK AGA2NB60