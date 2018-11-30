Paysign, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Call

finanzen.net
30.04.2019 14:31
Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated processor and provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, will discuss first quarter 2019 earnings at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The Companys financial results are scheduled to be released shortly after the market close that day.

Participant details are as follows:

       
US dial-in: 877-407-2988
 
Intl dial-in: 201-389-0923
 
Webcast:

Click Here

 

Replay:

 
Dial-in: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415
 
Conf ID #: 13690505
 

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com by 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. The companys corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign's customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. Paysign's customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies. PaySign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

