Paysign, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS),
a vertically integrated processor and provider of innovative prepaid
card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and
government applications, will discuss first quarter 2019 earnings at
5:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The Companys financial results are scheduled to be released shortly
after the market close that day.
Participant details are as follows:
US dial-in:
877-407-2988
Intl dial-in:
201-389-0923
Webcast:
Click
Here
Replay:
Dial-in:
877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415
Conf ID #:
13690505
To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during
the call, please email ir@paysign.com
by 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7.
About Paysign, Inc.
Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS)
is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions
provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed
millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign
conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card
programs, and customized payment services. The companys corporate
incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward,
motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees,
and agents. Paysign's customizable prepaid solutions offer significant
cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty.
Paysign's customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical
companies, large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social
media companies. PaySign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies,
Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information
visit us at paysign.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking
information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are
subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other
than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without
limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives
of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to
be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ
materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005403/en/