Paysign, Inc. to Host Yearend Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, will discuss 2019 earnings at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Participant details are as follows: US dial-in: 877-407-2988 Intl dial-in: 201-389-0923 Webcast: Click Here Replay: Dial-in: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Conf ID #: 13696176

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysigns corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysigns customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements.Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and the company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the companys belief in its ability to ensure continuity during the COVID-19 outbreak; that the company remains enthusiastic about the long term trajectory of the company; that the company expects continued growth in both revenue and net income in 2020; that the company does not anticipate a decline in the demand for pharmaceutical patient affordability products; that the company expects to see continued revenue and earnings growth; and that the company expects similar gross margins to 2019. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the inability to continue our current growth rate in future periods; identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting which could, if not remediated, adversely affect our ability to report our financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; that a downturn in the economy, including as a result of COVID-19, could reduce our customer base and demand for our products and services, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, profitability, and cash flows; operating in a highly regulated environment; failure by us or business partners to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in the laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards affecting our business; that a data security breach could expose us to liability and protracted and costly litigation; and other risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005464/en/