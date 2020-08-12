  • Suche
20.07.2021 23:00

Paysign to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, will discuss second-quarter 2021 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Participant details are as follows:
U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988
International dial-in: 201.389.0923
Webcast: Click Here

Replay:
Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415
Conference ID: 13721129
The replay will be available until November 10, 2021.

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, August 6, 2021.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysigns end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, as well as reimbursements and rebates. Paysigns solutions lower administrative costs, streamline operations, increase revenues, accelerate product adoption and improve customer, employee and channel partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

23:00 UhrPaysign to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
