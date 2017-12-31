Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN),
a leading technology solutions provider to business, government, and
education markets, will release its second quarter 2018 operating
results after the close of the market on Thursday, August 2, 2018. At
4:30 p.m. ET on that date, management will review these results during
their quarterly conference call. To access the conference call, please
dial 877-776-4016 (US) or 973-638-3231 (International). The live webcast
and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the
investor relations section of our website at http://ir.connection.com.
About Connection
PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com;
NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH.
With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers
custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2008
certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in
Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical
certifications to ensure it can solve the most complex issues of its
customers. Connection also services international customers through its
GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management
company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection
at http://ir.connection.com.
Connection Business Solutions (800-800-5555), (the original business
of PC Connection) operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp.
subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services
serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers
more than 300,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically
trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.
Connection Enterprise Solutions (561-237-3300), www.connection.com/enterprise,
operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate
technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT
supply-chain expertise, and access to over 300,000 products and 1,600
vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system.
The teams engineers, software licensing specialists, and project
managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware,
software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.
Connection Public Sector Solutions (800-800-0019), operating through
our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT
products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies
and educational institutions through specialized account managers,
publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.
