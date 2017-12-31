PCM Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Results

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI),
a leading technology solutions
provider, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2018.
First Quarter Consolidated Financial Summary
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
|
542.8
|
|
$
|
|
522.8
|
|
|
4
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
83.6
|
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
6
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
|
|
|
15.4%
|
|
|
|
15.0%
|
|
|
40bp
|
Consolidated SG&A
|
|
$
|
|
77.4
|
|
$
|
|
73.8
|
|
|
5
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
32
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
(33)
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
20
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
(26)
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frank Khulusi, Chairman and CEO of PCM, Inc., stated, "This is a strong
start to the year, with record first quarter revenues, gross margin and
operating profit achieved through increased performance in the areas of
our business where we have made significant investments and aligned our
resources. The success of our strategy is evidenced by the 22% increase
in services sales, improving our services mix to over 8% of net sales,
which helped drive the gross margin gains in the quarter. Our new UK
business also delivered strong performance and achieved near break-even
results less than one year after its launch. All of these
accomplishments, combined with restrained spending drove significant
improvement in our operating profit. We continue to execute on our
strategies to increase contributions from our higher value-added
services and solutions and expand our international presence.
Commenting on PCMs outlook, Mr. Khulusi concluded, "We are tracking to
a record year in sales, gross profit and adjusted EPS for 2018, as we
begin reaping the benefits of our 2017 investments in security, cloud,
hybrid data center and managed services. We are reiterating our 2018
guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share to be in a range of $2.00 -
$2.10 per share, including the results of our UK segment, which we
anticipate being profitable for the full year of 2018. Giving effect to
the new revenue standard, which is being reflected in our guidance for
the first time, and that some of our highest growing areas of the
business such as security are now reported on a net basis, we expect our
full year 2018 growth will be approximately 4%. We are also raising our
gross margin guidance from approximately 15% to a range of 15.0% - 15.5%
for the full year. Further, given the seasonality of our state, local
and educational component of our public sector business, and given the
historic strength of netted down revenue in the second quarter, among
other factors, we expect revenue growth in the third and fourth quarter
to exceed that of the second quarter.
New Accounting Standard
In May 2014, the FASB issued ASU 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with
Customers (Topic 606), which, along with amendments issued in 2015 and
2016, replaced most existing revenue recognition guidance under GAAP and
eliminate industry specific guidance. The core principle of the new
guidance is that an entity should recognize revenue for the transfer of
goods and services equal to an amount it expects to be entitled to
receive for those goods and services. We adopted the guidance on January
1, 2018 using the full retrospective method, which resulted in
adjustments to our consolidated statement of operations and consolidated
statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2017
presented herein.
First Quarter Segment Sales Summary
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
Percentage of
Total Net Sales
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
Percentage of
Total Net Sales
|
|
|
Dollar Change
|
|
|
Percent
Change
|
|
Commercial
|
|
$
|
414,731
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
$
|
407,520
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,211
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
Public Sector
|
|
56,062
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
66,606
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
(10,544
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
Canada
|
|
54,120
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
48,660
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
5,460
|
|
|
11
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
18,073
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,073
|
|
|
NM
|
(1
|
)
|
Corporate & Other
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
NM
|
(1
|
)
|
Consolidated
|
|
$
|
542,832
|
|
|
100
|
%(2)
|
|
$
|
522,760
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
20,072
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
(1) Not meaningful.
(2) Does not foot due to rounding.
Results of Operations
Net Sales
Consolidated net sales were $542.8 million in the three months ended
March 31, 2018 compared to $522.8 million in the three months ended
March 31, 2017, an increase of $20.0 million or 4%. Consolidated sales
of services were $45.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018
compared to $36.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017, an
increase of $8.2 million, or 22%, and represented 8% and 7% of
consolidated net sales in the three months ended March 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively. Consolidated net sales growth primarily resulted
from an $18.1 million increase in sales made in our new United Kingdom
segment, but was negatively impacted by an $18.0 million increase in
sales reported on a net basis.
Commercial net sales were $414.7 million in the three months ended March
31, 2018 compared to $407.5 million in the three months ended March 31,
2017, an increase of $7.2 million or 2%. Sales of services in our
Commercial segment were $33.0 million in the three months ended March
31, 2018 compared to $27.2 million in the three months ended March 31,
2017, an increase of $5.8 million or 21%, and represented 8% and 7% of
Commercial net sales in the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. Net sales growth in our Commercial segment was impacted by
a $6.1 million increase in sales reported on a net basis.
Public Sector net sales were $56.1 million in the three months ended
March 31, 2018 compared to $66.6 million in the three months ended March
31, 2017, a decrease of $10.5 million or 16%, primarily due to a $9.8
million increase in sales reported on a net basis. Our federal sales
decreased by 20%, while our state and local government and educational
institution ("SLED) sales decreased by 15%. Sales of services in our
Public Sector segment were $3.1 million in the three months ended March
31, 2018 compared to $2.2 million in the three months ended March 31,
2017, an increase of $0.9 million or 45%, and represented 6% and 3% of
Public Sector net sales in the three months ended March 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively. Our federal business net sales were negatively
impacted in the quarter by the loss of a Federal contract, which we were
unwilling to rebid at a loss as we stated last quarter. Our SLED
business was negatively impacted by a $9.3 million increase in sales
reported on a net basis, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in
sales of services.
Canada net sales were $54.1 million in the three months ended March 31,
2018 compared to $48.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017,
an increase of $5.4 million, or 11%, despite a $1.4 million increase in
sales reported on a net basis. Sales of services in our Canadian segment
were $7.5 million in each of the three months ended March 31, 2018 and
2017, and represented 14% and 15% of Canada net sales in the three
months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Our United Kingdom segment, which officially launched in the second
quarter of 2017, generated net sales of $18.1 million in the three
months ended March 31, 2018.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
Consolidated gross profit was $83.6 million in the three months ended
March 31, 2018 compared to $78.5 million in the three months ended March
31, 2017, an increase of $5.1 million, or 6%. Consolidated gross profit
margin increased to 15.4% in the three months ended March 31, 2018 from
15.0% in the same period last year. The increase in consolidated gross
profit was primarily due to the increase in net sales, partially offset
by a $2.5 million decrease in vendor consideration. The increase in
consolidated gross profit margin was primarily due to an $18.0 million
increase in sales reported on a net basis and an increase in selling
margins driven by a higher mix of services and solutions, partially
offset by a reduction in vendor consideration received as a percentage
of net sales.
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
Consolidated SG&A expenses were $77.4 million in the three months ended
March 31, 2018 compared to $73.8 million in the three months ended March
31, 2017, an increase of $3.6 million or 5%. Consolidated SG&A expenses
as a percentage of net sales increased slightly to 14.3% in the three
months ended March 31, 2018 from 14.1% in the same period last year. The
increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was primarily related to a $4.6
million increase in personnel costs, of which $3.1 million related to
our new United Kingdom segment, which was launched in the second quarter
of 2017. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was also impacted by
a $0.6 million increase in lease expenses partially offset by a $1.6
million decrease in outside service costs primarily related to the
termination of the Pakistani BPO service contract and a $0.6 million
decrease in travel and entertainment expenses.
Operating Profit
Consolidated operating profit increased 32% to $6.2 million compared to
$4.7 million in the prior year, for the reasons discussed above.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $1.1 million in the three months ended March 31,
2018 compared to income tax benefit of $1.0 million in the three months
ended March 31, 2017. Our effective tax rate was 28.9% compared to
(36.1)% in the prior year. Income taxes in the three months ended March
31, 2018 reflected the new lower Federal income tax rate and other
factors within tax reform, compared to income taxes in the three months
ended March 31, 2017 benefiting from a credit to income tax expense of
$2.3 million related to the excess tax benefits associated with the
exercise of stock options.
Net Income
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $2.8 million
compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
Diluted earnings per share was $0.23 compared to $0.31 in the prior year.
Adjusted EPS
Non-GAAP EPS (adjusted EPS) was $0.34 for the three months ended March
31, 2018 compared to $0.27 in the three months ended March 31, 2017.
Consolidated Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
We had cash and cash equivalents of $12.2 million at March 31, 2018
compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2017. We had $39.5 million of
net cash provided by operating activities during the three months ended
March 31, 2018 compared to $13.5 million of net cash used in operating
activities in the three months ended March 31, 2017.
Accounts receivable at March 31, 2018 was $440.7 million, an increase of
$1.0 million from December 31, 2017. Inventory at March 31, 2018 was
$75.5 million, a decrease of $28.0 million from December 31, 2017,
primarily related to certain purchases made in the fourth quarter of
2017 which have largely been sold in the first quarter of 2018. Accounts
payable at March 31, 2018 was $288.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million
from December 31, 2017.
Cash used in investing activities during the three months ended March
31, 2018 totaled $1.5 million compared to $6.0 million during the three
months ended March 31, 2017. Investing activities for the three months
ended March 31, 2018 were primarily related to expenditures relating to
investments in our IT infrastructure. Investing activities for the three
months ended March 31, 2017 were primarily related to a purchase of real
property in Woodridge, Illinois for $3.1 million, expenditures relating
to investments in our IT infrastructure, and leasehold improvements.
Within cash flows from financing activities, we paid earnout payments of
$1.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $2.8
million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. The earnout payment in
2018 relates to December 2017, and any remaining required earnout
payments are scheduled to be paid in the second quarter of 2018.
Our outstanding borrowings under our line of credit was $184.7 million
at March 31, 2018, a $29.1 million decline compared to $213.8 million at
December 31, 2017.
Sales Mix
The following table sets forth our gross billed sales (net of returns)
by major categories as a percentage of total gross billed sales (net of
returns) for the periods presented, determined based upon our internal
product code classifications:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
Y/Y
Sales
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Growth
|
|
Software (1)
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
14
|
%
|
Notebooks and tablets
|
|
17
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Networking
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
23
|
|
Desktops
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
13
|
|
Delivered services
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
22
|
|
Display
|
|
5
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
11
|
|
Manufacturer service and warranties (1)
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Servers
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
15
|
|
Accessories
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
Storage
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Printers
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Other (2)
|
|
11
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
12
|
|
Total
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
_________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Software, including software licenses, maintenance and enterprise
agreements, and manufacturer service and warranties are shown, for
purposes of this table, on a gross sales billed to customers basis,
net of returns and do not reflect the net down impact related to
revenue recognition for sales of such products.
|
(2)
|
|
Other includes power, input devices, supplies, consumer electronics,
memory, iPod/MP3 and miscellaneous other items.
|
|
|
Adjustments Relating to the New Revenue
Recognition Standard
The adoption of ASU 2014-09 impacts our financial results as follows for
the periods presented below (some items may not foot across due to
rounding, in thousands, except per share amounts):
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
524,399
|
|
|
$
|
(1,639
|
)
|
|
$
|
522,760
|
|
|
|
$
|
560,110
|
|
|
$
|
(4,028
|
)
|
|
$
|
556,082
|
|
|
|
$
|
545,479
|
|
|
$
|
(2,204
|
)
|
|
$
|
543,275
|
|
|
|
$
|
563,448
|
|
|
$
|
(18,678
|
)
|
|
$
|
544,770
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
78,205
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
78,498
|
|
|
|
|
85,371
|
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
|
|
85,145
|
|
|
|
|
81,294
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
81,457
|
|
|
|
|
80,852
|
|
|
|
(1,224
|
)
|
|
|
79,628
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
10 bps
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
7 bps
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
9 bps
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
27 bps
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
4,473
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
4,711
|
|
|
|
|
5,624
|
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
5,404
|
|
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
1,506
|
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(952
|
)
|
|
|
(993
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(1,069
|
)
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
(976
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
1,187
|
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
(371
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
4,027
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
4,172
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
(134
|
)
|
|
|
2,366
|
|
|
|
|
(841
|
)
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
(767
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,595
|
)
|
|
|
(581
|
)
|
|
|
(3,176
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At March 31, 2017
|
|
|
At June 30, 2017
|
|
|
At September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
$
|
354,301
|
|
|
$
|
12,618
|
|
|
$
|
366,919
|
|
|
|
$
|
442,460
|
|
|
$
|
12,269
|
|
|
$
|
454,729
|
|
|
|
$
|
412,733
|
|
|
$
|
14,497
|
|
|
$
|
427,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
66,417
|
|
|
|
(11,331
|
)
|
|
|
55,086
|
|
|
|
|
77,439
|
|
|
|
(11,208
|
)
|
|
|
66,231
|
|
|
|
|
74,871
|
|
|
|
(13,273
|
)
|
|
|
61,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
446,602
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
447,889
|
|
|
|
|
541,735
|
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
|
542,796
|
|
|
|
|
506,011
|
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
|
|
507,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
611,045
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
612,332
|
|
|
|
|
710,041
|
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
|
711,102
|
|
|
|
|
678,537
|
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
|
|
679,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
241,470
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
241,706
|
|
|
|
|
355,834
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
356,063
|
|
|
|
|
271,841
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
272,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
447,006
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
447,242
|
|
|
|
|
536,910
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
537,139
|
|
|
|
|
506,050
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
506,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
1,966
|
|
|
|
|
3,758
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
4,082
|
|
|
|
|
3,819
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
4,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
473,698
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
474,344
|
|
|
|
|
569,386
|
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
|
569,940
|
|
|
|
|
548,548
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
549,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
32,184
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
32,825
|
|
|
|
|
34,778
|
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
35,285
|
|
|
|
|
33,843
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
34,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
137,347
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
137,988
|
|
|
|
|
140,655
|
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
141,162
|
|
|
|
|
129,989
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
130,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
611,045
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
612,332
|
|
|
|
|
710,041
|
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
|
711,102
|
|
|
|
|
678,537
|
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
|
|
679,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2016
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
2,193,436
|
|
|
$
|
(26,549
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,166,887
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,250,587
|
|
|
$
|
(11,030
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,239,557
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
325,722
|
|
|
|
(994
|
)
|
|
|
324,728
|
|
|
|
|
318,801
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
318,927
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
14 bps
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
8 bps
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
11,441
|
|
|
|
(813
|
)
|
|
|
10,628
|
|
|
|
|
34,791
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
34,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
(317
|
)
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
|
11,115
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
11,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
3,091
|
|
|
|
(496
|
)
|
|
|
2,595
|
|
|
|
|
17,593
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
17,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
1.49
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December 31, 2017
|
|
|
At December 31, 2016
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
New Revenue Recognition Standard Adjustment
|
|
As Adjusted
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
$
|
439,658
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
439,658
|
|
|
|
$
|
358,949
|
|
|
$
|
9,647
|
|
|
$
|
368,596
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
103,471
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
103,471
|
|
|
|
|
80,872
|
|
|
|
(8,653
|
)
|
|
|
72,219
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
561,575
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
561,575
|
|
|
|
|
469,055
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
|
470,049
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
740,252
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
740,252
|
|
|
|
|
629,810
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
|
630,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
289,201
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
289,201
|
|
|
|
|
276,524
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
276,704
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
569,294
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
569,294
|
|
|
|
|
474,052
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
474,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
612,626
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
612,626
|
|
|
|
|
501,339
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
501,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
31,248
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
31,248
|
|
|
|
|
28,251
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
28,747
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
127,626
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
127,626
|
|
|
|
|
128,471
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
128,967
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
740,252
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
740,252
|
|
|
|
|
629,810
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
|
630,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures
We are presenting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization expenses (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS
(adjusted EPS), which are financial measures that are not determined in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States of America, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS remove the
effect of severance and restructuring related expenses related to our
cost reduction initiatives and stock-based compensation, as well as
uncommon, non-recurring or special items. Adjusted EPS also removes the
effect of amortization of intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
Depreciation and amortization expenses primarily represent an allocation
to current expense of the cost of historical capital expenditures and
for acquired intangible assets resulting from prior business
acquisitions. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should be used in
conjunction with other GAAP financial measures and are not presented as
an alternative measure of operating results, as determined in accordance
with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures allow a
more meaningful comparison of our operating performance trends to both
management and investors that is more indicative of our consolidated
operating results across reporting periods. We believe that adjusted
EBITDA and adjusted EPS provide a better understanding of our companys
operating performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP
consolidated financial measures is included in a table below.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call, which will be webcast, on April
25, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss
its first quarter results. To listen to PCM managements discussion of
its first quarter results live, access http://investor.pcm.com/events-presentations.
The archived webcast can be accessed at http://investor.pcm.com
under "Events & Presentations. A replay of the conference call by phone
will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on April 25, 2018 until May 2, 2018
and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 (International (404)
537-3406) and inputting code 8757936.
About PCM, Inc.
PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading
multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware,
software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state,
local and federal governments and educational institutions across the
United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.2 billion
in the twelve months ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please
visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such
forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future, including but
not limited to, statements related to our strategic positioning; our
positioning for future growth; expectation of financial performance,
opportunities, expectations or intentions for growth in top or bottom
line operating results; expectations for gross margins; expectations of
reaping the benefits of our 2017 investments in security, cloud, hybrid
data center and managed services; expectations for profitability for the
full year of 2018; expectations for the full year 2018 growth;
expectations for revenue growth in the third and fourth quarter to
exceed that of the second quarter; expectations of earnings per share.
Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and
actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such
statement. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ
materially include without limitation risks and uncertainties related to
the following: our ability to attract and retain key employees; our
ability to receive expected returns on changes in our sales and services
organizations or strategic investments, including without limit,
investments in advanced technology solutions and services, our call
centers and our international expansion; risks associated with our
ability to integrate our acquisitions; availability of key vendor
incentives and other vendor assistance; our IT infrastructure; risks
associated with cyber and data security including compliance with
related regulatory requirements such as the European Union General Data
Protection Regulation, which will apply to our operations beginning in
May of 2018; the relationship between the number of our account
executives and productivity; decreased sales related to any of our
segments, including but not limited to, potential decreases in sales
resulting from the loss of or a reduction in purchases from significant
customers; the effect of any failure by us to continue to successfully
transition outsourced BPO services historically provided to our En
Pointe business under a service agreement we acquired in connection with
our En Pointe acquisition; possible discontinuance of IT licenses used
to operate our business which are provided by vendors; increased
competition, including, but not limited to, increased competition from
direct sales by some of our largest vendors and increased pricing
pressures which affect our pricing strategy in any given period; the
misappropriation or unauthorized use of our proprietary or confidential
information by competitors or others; our loss of personnel to
competitors; the effect of our pricing strategy on our operating
results; potential decreases in sales related to changes in our vendors
products; the potential lack of availability of government funding
applicable to our Public Sector business; the impact of seasonality on
our sales; availability of products from third party suppliers at
reasonable prices; business and other conditions in Canada, the UK and
Europe and the Asia Pacific region and the related effects on our
Canadian, UK and our Asia-Pacific operations, including without
limitation our executive managements lack of experience operating in
some of these markets; increased expenses, including, but not limited
to, interest expense, foreign currency transaction gains/losses and
other expenses which may increase as a result of future inflationary
pressures; our advertising, marketing and promotional efforts may be
costly and may not achieve desired results; shifts in market demand or
price erosion of owned inventory; other risks related to foreign
currency fluctuations; warranties and indemnities we may be required to
provide to third parties through our commercial contracts; litigation by
or against us, including without limitation the litigation and other
actions related to our En Pointe acquisition; and availability of
financing, including availability under our existing credit lines.
Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ are
discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in Item 1A, Part I of our
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, and in our other reports filed from
time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this
document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available
to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements.
|
|
PCM, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
542,832
|
|
$
|
522,760
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
459,236
|
|
444,262
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
83,596
|
|
78,498
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
77,354
|
|
73,787
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
6,242
|
|
4,711
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
2,462
|
|
1,653
|
|
Equity income from unconsolidated affiliate
|
|
175
|
|
138
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
3,955
|
|
3,196
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
1,144
|
|
(976
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,811
|
|
$
|
4,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
Diluted
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
11,846
|
|
12,356
|
|
Diluted
|
|
12,153
|
|
13,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PCM, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
EBITDA(a):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating profit
|
|
$
|
6,242
|
|
$
|
4,711
|
|
Add: Consolidated depreciation expense
|
|
2,713
|
|
2,440
|
|
Consolidated amortization expense
|
|
892
|
|
1,082
|
|
Equity income from unconsolidated affiliate(b)
|
|
175
|
|
138
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
10,022
|
|
$
|
8,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
$
|
672
|
|
$
|
515
|
|
M&A and related litigation costs and fees (c)
|
|
240
|
|
170
|
|
Severance & restructuring related costs (d)
|
|
312
|
|
615
|
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|
(230
|
)
|
25
|
|
Total EBITDA adjustments
|
|
$
|
994
|
|
$
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
10,022
|
|
$
|
8,371
|
|
Add: EBITDA Adjustments
|
|
994
|
|
1,325
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
11,016
|
|
$
|
9,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
3,955
|
|
$
|
3,196
|
|
Less: Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
1,144
|
|
(976
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,811
|
|
$
|
4,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
3,955
|
|
$
|
3,196
|
|
Add: EBITDA Adjustments
|
|
994
|
|
1,325
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles (e)
|
|
888
|
|
1,078
|
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
|
5,837
|
|
5,599
|
|
Less: Adjusted income tax expense (f)
|
|
1,687
|
|
1,993
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
4,150
|
|
$
|
3,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
12,153
|
|
13,452
|
|
(a)
|
|
EBITDA earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization.
|
(b)
|
|
Represents our equity income resulting from our 49% ownership
interest in the NCE.
|
(c)
|
|
Includes costs and fees, including litigation, related to our
acquisitions.
|
(d)
|
|
Includes employee severance related costs related to our cost
reduction initiatives, lease vacancy costs and other restructuring
related costs.
|
(e)
|
|
Includes amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible
assets, which include trademarks, trade names, non-compete
agreements and customer relationships.
|
(f)
|
|
The 2018 tax expense is based on our first quarter effective tax
rate of 28.9%, which approximates our estimated effective tax rate
for the full year of 2018. The 2017 tax expense assumes an estimated
annual effective tax rate of 35.6%. Our actual effective tax rate
for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was (36.1)% due to the
effect of discrete tax benefits in the quarter.
|
|
PCM, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts and share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
12,225
|
|
$
|
9,113
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,449 and $2,181
|
|
440,683
|
|
439,658
|
|
Inventories
|
|
75,469
|
|
103,471
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
8,488
|
|
9,333
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
536,865
|
|
561,575
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
70,733
|
|
71,551
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
87,823
|
|
87,768
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
10,158
|
|
11,090
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,702
|
|
1,759
|
|
Investment and other assets
|
|
4,960
|
|
6,509
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
712,241
|
|
$
|
740,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
288,164
|
|
$
|
289,201
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
55,465
|
|
55,040
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
6,625
|
|
7,913
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
184,693
|
|
213,778
|
|
Notes payable current
|
|
3,462
|
|
3,362
|
|
Note payable related to asset held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
538,409
|
|
569,294
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
31,984
|
|
32,892
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
7,495
|
|
7,338
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
3,279
|
|
3,102
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
581,167
|
|
612,626
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized;
17,220,896 and 17,170,273 shares issued; 11,830,244 and 11,779,621
shares outstanding
|
|
17
|
|
17
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
135,539
|
|
134,646
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost: 5,390,652 shares
|
|
(38,536
|
)
|
(38,536
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
(5
|
)
|
251
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
34,059
|
|
31,248
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
131,074
|
|
127,626
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
712,241
|
|
$
|
740,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PCM, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,811
|
|
$
|
4,172
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,605
|
|
3,522
|
|
Equity income from unconsolidated affiliate
|
|
(175
|
)
|
(138
|
)
|
Distribution from equity method investee
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
226
|
|
(294
|
)
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
|
672
|
|
515
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
1,677
|
|
Inventories
|
|
28,002
|
|
17,133
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
845
|
|
3,967
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,718
|
|
(367
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,881
|
|
(38,648
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
2,121
|
|
783
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(1,288
|
)
|
(5,846
|
)
|
Total adjustments
|
|
36,660
|
|
(17,696
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
39,471
|
|
(13,524
|
)
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(1,479
|
)
|
(6,033
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,479
|
)
|
(6,033
|
)
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings (payments) under line of credit
|
|
(29,085
|
)
|
13,238
|
|
Borrowing under note payable
|
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
Payments under notes payable
|
|
(819
|
)
|
(1,261
|
)
|
Change in book overdraft
|
|
(2,974
|
)
|
3,648
|
|
Payments of earn-out liability
|
|
(1,736
|
)
|
(2,813
|
)
|
Payments of obligations under capital lease
|
|
(221
|
)
|
(521
|
)
|
Proceeds from capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
587
|
|
Proceeds from stock issued under stock option plans
|
|
251
|
|
4,428
|
|
Payment for deferred financing costs
|
|
(27
|
)
|
(597
|
)
|
Payment of taxes related to net-settled stock awards
|
|
(28
|
)
|
(81
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(34,639
|
)
|
19,767
|
|
Effect of foreign currency on cash flow
|
|
(241
|
)
|
389
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,112
|
|
599
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
|
9,113
|
|
7,172
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
|
$
|
12,225
|
|
$
|
7,771
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
2,285
|
|
$
|
1,341
|
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
|
1,134
|
|
2,346
|
|
Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financed and accrued purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
44
|
