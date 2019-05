PCM to Present at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 23, 2019

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer of PCM, Inc., will participate in the B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 23, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The Company will present at 8:00 am PDT (11:00 am EDT) and will hold one-on-one meetings the same day.

A live webcast of the group presentations will be available at the PCM, Inc. investor relations website at investor.pcm.com/events. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of approximately $2.2 billion in the twelve months ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005790/en/