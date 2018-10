PCM to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Wednesday, October 24, 2018

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, announced that it will release its third quarter results on October 24, 2018 after the market closes. Management will discuss the third quarter results during a conference call to be held on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

This conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX. The conference call will be available to the general public on the live webcast in a listen-only mode and can be accessed from PCM's investor relations website at investor.pcm.com/events-presentations.

The webcast will be archived and can be accessed at investor.pcm.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call by phone will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on October 24, 2018 until October 31, 2018. The dial-in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and the pass code is 7192559.

About PCM, Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of approximately $2.2 billion in the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

