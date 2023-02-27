  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
23.06.2023 12:05

Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive gibt am Freitagmittag nach

Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive gibt am Freitagmittag nach
Notierung im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Peloton Interactive. Die Peloton Interactive-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 1,0 Prozent auf 7,45 USD nach.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Der Peloton Interactive-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 10:53 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,0 Prozent auf 7,45 USD. Bisher wurden heute 1.050 Peloton Interactive-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 04.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 17,83 USD an. Mit einem Zuwachs von 139,33 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 13.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 6,62 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Peloton Interactive-Aktie 12,54 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Peloton Interactive am 04.05.2023. Für das jüngste Jahresviertel wies das Unternehmen ein EPS von -0,79 USD je Aktie aus. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Peloton Interactive ein EPS von -2,27 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Dabei wurde eine Umsatzabschwächung um 22,34 Prozent auf 748,90 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 964,30 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 24.08.2023 terminiert.

In der Peloton Interactive-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 -3,383 USD je Aktie an Verlust ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Peloton Interactive-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Peloton mit tiefroten Zahlen - Peloton-Aktie fällt zweistellig

Ausblick: Peloton Interactive veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal

SVB-Pleite, Absturz der Tech-Aktien, Massenentlassungen: Ist die Silicon Valley-Ära endgültig vorbei?

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Peloton Interactive
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Peloton Interactive
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: nyker / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactive

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.06.23
Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
23.06.23
Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive gibt am Freitagmittag nach (finanzen.net)
23.06.23
Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive tendiert am Freitagvormittag fester (finanzen.net)
05.05.23
Peloton Interactive: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
04.05.23
NASDAQ-Titel Peloton mit tiefroten Zahlen - Peloton-Aktie fällt zweistellig (finanzen.net)
04.05.23
Ausblick: Peloton Interactive veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.03.23
SVB-Pleite, Absturz der Tech-Aktien, Massenentlassungen: Ist die Silicon Valley-Ära endgültig vorbei? (finanzen.net)
27.02.23
Meme-Aktien wie AMC, Peloton & Co. wieder auf dem Vormarsch: Das steckt dahinter (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Peloton Interactive News
RSS Feed
Peloton Interactive zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Peloton Interactive

Keine Analysen gefunden.

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Peloton Interactive News

23.06.23Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive am Nachmittag schwächer
23.06.23Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive gibt am Freitagmittag nach
23.06.23Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive tendiert am Freitagvormittag fester
16.06.23INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
24.05.23Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts
30.05.23Better Buy: Wayfair vs. Peloton Interactive Stock
04.06.23Better Buy: Peloton Interactive vs. Celsius Holdings
14.06.23SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PTON
14.06.23SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.06.23INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Apple, Meta, Amazon, Carnival, Virgin Galactic und Tesla)
Redcare Pharmacy: Gewinner des E-Rezept-Startes!
Ist Cybersecurity ein Megatrend? Mit Sicherheit!
Goldpreis fällt gen 1.900 Dollar - Powell schockt die Anleger
Künstliche Intelligenz
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Drei Streifen vor dem Sprint?
BIT Capital: Apple Vision Pro, Oculus und HoloLens - welches Potenzial haben immersive Technologien?
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
Exklusives Webinar: Wie Crowdinvesting die Energiewende vorantreibt und du doppelt profitieren kannst!
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Peloton Interactive-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Peloton Interactive Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Immobilienpreise fallen so stark wie nie. Ist das der Auftakt eines längeren Abwärtstrends?
„So können die Menschen ihren Lebensstandard nicht annähernd halten“
Amazon wird wiederentdeckt und drei kolossale KI-Compounder
Der Gebäude-Sanierungs-Plan der EU ist eine Zumutung für Millionen Bundesbürger
Deutschlands verborgene Bankenkrise

Heute im Fokus

Zinsängste belasten: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Siemens Energy zieht Ergebnisprognose zurück -- Virgin Galactic, LANXESS, Allianz, Apple im Fokus

Milliardär könnte offenbar bei thyssenkrupp Steel einsteigen. Jefferies-Experte blickt gelassen auf Nordex. Meta verbannt in Kanada Nachrichteninhalte von Facebook und Instagram. MTU erhält bei Pariser Airshow Aufträge in Milliardenhöhe. Rheinmetall will im Sommer weitere Marder-Schützenpanzer an die Ukraine liefern. Hoher Kostendruck sorgt bei Horbach für Gewinneinbruch. Canopy Growth präsentiert enttäuschende Bilanz.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 25/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 25/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 25/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Die erfolgreichsten Filmreihen aller Zeiten
Welche Filme haben am meisten Geld eingespielt?
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
So hat David Einhorn im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert
Portfolio-Überblick
Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler haben den höchsten Marktwert?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen