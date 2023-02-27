Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive gibt am Freitagmittag nach

Der Peloton Interactive-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 10:53 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,0 Prozent auf 7,45 USD. Bisher wurden heute 1.050 Peloton Interactive-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 04.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 17,83 USD an. Mit einem Zuwachs von 139,33 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 13.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 6,62 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Peloton Interactive-Aktie 12,54 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Peloton Interactive am 04.05.2023. Für das jüngste Jahresviertel wies das Unternehmen ein EPS von -0,79 USD je Aktie aus. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Peloton Interactive ein EPS von -2,27 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Dabei wurde eine Umsatzabschwächung um 22,34 Prozent auf 748,90 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 964,30 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 24.08.2023 terminiert.

In der Peloton Interactive-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 -3,383 USD je Aktie an Verlust ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Peloton Interactive-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Peloton mit tiefroten Zahlen - Peloton-Aktie fällt zweistellig

Ausblick: Peloton Interactive veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal

SVB-Pleite, Absturz der Tech-Aktien, Massenentlassungen: Ist die Silicon Valley-Ära endgültig vorbei?

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Peloton Interactive Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Peloton Interactive Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Peloton Interactive

Bildquellen: nyker / Shutterstock.com