Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive am Nachmittag schwächer

Die Peloton Interactive-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr um 2,7 Prozent auf 7,33 USD ab. Bei 7,25 USD markierte die Peloton Interactive-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 7,34 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 1.786.785 Peloton Interactive-Aktien.

Am 04.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 17,83 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Peloton Interactive-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 143,41 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 6,62 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 13.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,62 Prozent könnte die Peloton Interactive-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Peloton Interactive am 04.05.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie fiel negativ aus. Der Verlust je Papier wurde auf -0,79 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel waren -2,27 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig standen 748,90 USD in den Büchern – ein Minus von 22,34 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Peloton Interactive 964,30 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Am 24.08.2023 dürfte die Q4 2023-Bilanz von Peloton Interactive veröffentlicht werden.

In der Bilanz 2023 dürfte Experten zufolge ein Minus von -3,383 USD je Peloton Interactive-Aktie stehen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

