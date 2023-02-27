Peloton Interactive Aktie News: Peloton Interactive tendiert am Freitagvormittag fester

Um 08:54 Uhr sprang die Peloton Interactive-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,9 Prozent auf 6,96 EUR zu. Die Peloton Interactive-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 6,96 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 6,82 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 238 Peloton Interactive-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 16,45 EUR erreichte der Titel am 03.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 136,28 Prozent Plus fehlen der Peloton Interactive-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 6,00 EUR am 11.05.2023. Abschläge von 13,83 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Peloton Interactive am 04.05.2023. Das EPS wurde auf einen Verlust von -0,79 USD je Aktie beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel waren -2,27 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Peloton Interactive hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 748,90 USD abgeschlossen. Das entspricht einem Rückgang um 22,34 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 964,30 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Am 24.08.2023 werden die Q4 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Analysten gehen davon aus, dass Peloton Interactive 2023 einen Verlust in Höhe von -3,383 USD je Aktie ausweisen dürften.

