11.01.2021 16:00

Pennsylvania American Water Offers Second Virtual Information Session on Customer Assistance Programs

Pennsylvania American Water is hosting a second virtual information session about its customer assistance programs on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 4:00-4:30 p.m. Representatives from Pennsylvania American Water and the companys H2O Help to Others program administrator, Dollar Energy Fund, will provide information about the companys H2O Help to Others Program, which offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers, including grants of up to $500 per year, discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges, and water-saving devices and education. The company will also explain how all customers  regardless of income  can set up payment arrangements, sign up for budget billing, and reduce water usage to lower their monthly bills.

"Our first live information session last month had more than 100 participants, and we were pleased to help these customers navigate our different assistance programs, said Laura Martin, director of communications and external affairs at Pennsylvania American Water. "Understanding the unique financial challenges COVID-19 has created for some customers, our hope with this second session is to continue eliminating barriers that prevent customers in need from applying for assistance.

Pennsylvania American Water informed customers in November that it was extending its suspension of water service shutoffs until April 2021. However, the company is urging customers who are facing financial hardships to not wait to seek assistance until a shutoff is looming and is conducting additional outreach to encourage participation in its assistance programs.

To access the live session, visit https://bit.ly/2JWLHNA a few minutes prior to the event. Pre-registration not required and there is no password to join. Participants will be able to ask questions live during the event. A recording of last months session is posted to the companys YouTube channel for customers who cannot participate live.

For more information, download this event flyer or visit https://www.amwater.com/paaw/customer-service-billing/customer-assistance-programs. The company also recently released a new educational video on its customer assistance programs.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

