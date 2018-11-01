Pentair's Smart Automation Solution Named Best New Product at International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo

Pentairs latest automation innovation, the IntelliConnect Control and Monitoring System, was named "Best New Product at the 2018 International Pool | Spa | Patio (PSP) Expo, the pool industrys largest event in North America. Pentair, a leading water treatment company, received the award for the second year in a row, winning Best New Product for its energy efficient UltraTemp ETi hybrid pool heater in 2017.

Pentairs smart, sustainable water solutions are designed to help pool owners enjoy their pool and spa with connected, automated controls, improve the experience and quality of the water, and move water with improved efficiency.

The award winning IntelliConnect Control and Monitoring System allows pool owners to conveniently and easily monitor and control their pools functions including pumps, sanitizers and lights via a user-friendly app from anywhere in the worldor right at home.

"Were proud to once again receive the Best New Product award at PSP Expo, said Jerome Pedretti, Senior Vice President, Pentair Aquatic Systems. "Our goal is to ultimately help pool owners truly enjoy their pool with friends and family. Thats why we work to innovate smart, sustainable solutions that help pool owners more easily manage their pool while also decreasing maintenance time and conserving water and energy resources.

The PSP Expo is taking place October 31 - November 2 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Over 75 products were submitted into the Product Showcase and considered for the prestigious award. Winners were selected by a group of judges representing many segments in the industry. The Product Showcase gives attendees a review of the latest and most innovative products offered in the pool and spa industry.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. Whether it's improving, moving or helping people enjoy water, we help manage the world's most precious resource.

With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. Our 2017 revenue was $2.8 billion, and we trade under the ticker symbol PNR. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

