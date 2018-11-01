Pentair's Smart Automation Solution Named Best New Product at International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo

Pentairs latest automation innovation, the IntelliConnect Control and
Monitoring System, was named "Best New Product at the 2018
International Pool | Spa | Patio (PSP) Expo, the pool industrys largest
event in North America. Pentair,
a leading water treatment company, received the award for the second
year in a row, winning Best New Product for its energy efficient
UltraTemp ETi hybrid pool heater in 2017.
Pentairs smart, sustainable water solutions are designed to help pool
owners enjoy their pool and spa with connected, automated
controls, improve the experience and quality of the water, and move
water with improved efficiency.
The award winning IntelliConnect Control and Monitoring System allows
pool owners to conveniently and easily monitor and control their pools
functions including pumps, sanitizers and lights via a user-friendly app
from anywhere in the worldor right at home.
"Were proud to once again receive the Best New Product award at PSP
Expo, said Jerome Pedretti, Senior Vice President, Pentair Aquatic
Systems. "Our goal is to ultimately help pool owners truly enjoy their
pool with friends and family. Thats why we work to innovate smart,
sustainable solutions that help pool owners more easily manage their
pool while also decreasing maintenance time and conserving water and
energy resources.
The PSP Expo is taking place October 31 - November 2 at the Mandalay Bay
Convention Center in Las Vegas. Over 75 products were submitted into the
Product Showcase and considered for the prestigious award. Winners were
selected by a group of judges representing many segments in the
industry. The Product Showcase gives attendees a review of the latest
and most innovative products offered in the pool and spa industry.
ABOUT PENTAIR
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable
access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart,
sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the
world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables
our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and
recover and reuse it. Whether it's improving, moving or helping people
enjoy water, we help manage the world's most precious resource.
With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees,
we believe that the future of water depends on us. Our 2017 revenue was
$2.8 billion, and we trade under the ticker symbol PNR. To learn more,
visit Pentair.com.
