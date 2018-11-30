Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial
results for the first quarter of 2019. The bank reported net income of
$839,000 or $0.28 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019,
compared to net income of $724,000 or $0.26 per diluted share in the
same quarter of 2018. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled
$882,000 or $0.30 per diluted share. Earnings per share for the trailing
12 months was $1.20 per share up from $0.86 per share the previous
period, a 40% increase.
Highlights for the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018:
-
Net loans increased 17%
-
Deposits increased 12%
-
The banks total assets increased 13%
-
Net interest income increased 21%
-
Non-Interest income increased by less than 1%
-
Non-interest expenses increased 15%
Presidents Comments
"The strong loan and deposit growth we saw in 2018 continued through the
first quarter of 2019. The flat yield curve has caused loan yields to
remain stable while the cost of funds has been increasing. This
condition is not expected to change significantly through the balance of
2019. The local economies we serve in Southern Oregon remain strong, and
the bank is well positioned with our branch network to serve the needs
of our communities. The net interest margin for the first quarter of
2019 was 4.33% compared to 4.35% for the same quarter of 2018, said Ken
Trautman, President and CEO.
Provision for Credit Losses
"Loan quality continues to be strong with no loans past due over 30 days
or on Non-Accrual at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Total loans
outstanding are growing at a year-to-date annualized rate of over 10%.
This loan growth resulted in an increase to the allowance for loan
losses of $59,000, compared to an increase in the allowance of $122,000
in the same quarter last year. The bank anticipates continued additions
to the allowance for loan and lease losses during 2019 due to
anticipated loan growth, commented Mr. Trautman.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $1,555,000
compared to $1,547,000 for the same quarter of 2018. The majority of
this income was generated by the Banks Steelhead Finance Division,
which provided $1,051,000 in revenue. Mortgage income for the first
quarter of 2019 was up $34,000 when compared to the first quarter of
2018 on increased volume.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $3,767,000
compared to $3,286,000 for the same quarter of 2018. Salary expense
associated with the addition of a 3 person commercial loan team and
other personnel that joined the bank in mid-2018 accounted for part of
the increase. Occupancy and FF&E expenses increased with the completion
of the new Biddle Road branch and administrative headquarters. The bank
also completed a core processing conversion during the first quarter of
2019.
Capital
At March 31, 2019, shareholder equity totaled $36.5 million, compared to
$32.0 million at March 31, 2018. The banks Tier 1 Capital ratio was
9.21% at the end of the first quarter 2019, compared to 9.18% one year
ago. Tangible book value per share was $11.15 on March 31, 2019,
compared to $10.48 on March 31, 2018, when adjusted for the 5% stock
dividend received in May of 2018.
About Peoples Bank of Commerce
Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market
under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is
available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.
Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and
managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is
a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in
Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for
the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its
management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees,"
"forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import.
Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business
strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are
forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
Income Statement (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
3,475
|
|
|
3,343
|
|
|
2,741
|
|
|
12,927
|
|
|
10,625
|
|
Investments
|
|
156
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
700
|
|
Federal funds sold and due from banks
|
|
108
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
261
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
3,739
|
|
|
3,666
|
|
|
3,011
|
|
|
14,127
|
|
|
11,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
347
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
484
|
|
Other
|
|
5
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
60
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
352
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
3,387
|
|
|
3,313
|
|
|
2,808
|
|
|
12,832
|
|
|
11,041
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
59
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
211
|
|
Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses
|
|
3,328
|
|
|
3,201
|
|
|
2,686
|
|
|
12,489
|
|
|
10,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
67
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
287
|
|
Mortgage lending income
|
|
210
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
742
|
|
Steelhead Finance income
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
4,881
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
Gain (loss) on other real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
227
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
764
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
1,555
|
|
|
1,525
|
|
|
1,547
|
|
|
6,662
|
|
|
4,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salary and Benefits
|
|
2,380
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
|
2,096
|
|
|
9,239
|
|
|
6,900
|
|
Premises and fixed assets
|
|
549
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
Other
|
|
838
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
801
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
3,767
|
|
|
3,725
|
|
|
3,286
|
|
|
14,661
|
|
|
11,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
4,490
|
|
|
3,854
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
277
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
Net income
|
|
839
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
3,513
|
|
|
2,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share *
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
Diluted earnings per share *
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
Average common shares outstanding *
|
|
2,955,964
|
|
|
2,926,964
|
|
|
2,746,227
|
|
|
2,922,655
|
|
|
2,590,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
0.91
|
%
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
9.29
|
%
|
|
10.25
|
%
|
|
8.94
|
%
|
|
10.30
|
%
|
|
7.32
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
|
4.35
|
%
|
|
4.17
|
%
|
|
4.18
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
76.22
|
%
|
|
76.99
|
%
|
|
75.45
|
%
|
|
75.21
|
%
|
|
73.46
|
%
|
* adjusted for 5% stock dividend May 2017, May 2018
|
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
4,736
|
|
|
9,382
|
|
|
3,928
|
|
|
2,431
|
|
|
11,918
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
30,152
|
|
|
17,127
|
|
|
21,381
|
|
|
15,713
|
|
|
13,948
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
20,031
|
|
|
25,878
|
|
|
24,462
|
|
|
26,198
|
|
|
26,871
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
1,157
|
|
|
2,084
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
256,389
|
|
|
249,949
|
|
|
240,093
|
|
|
233,600
|
|
|
219,359
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
(2,880
|
)
|
|
(2,812
|
)
|
|
(2,701
|
)
|
|
(2,631
|
)
|
|
(2,523
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
254,666
|
|
|
247,137
|
|
|
237,392
|
|
|
230,969
|
|
|
216,836
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
21,086
|
|
|
16,807
|
|
|
16,387
|
|
|
16,165
|
|
|
14,806
|
|
Other assets
|
|
30,894
|
|
|
31,110
|
|
|
32,730
|
|
|
34,064
|
|
|
32,581
|
|
Total assets
|
|
361,565
|
|
|
349,525
|
|
|
336,495
|
|
|
326,921
|
|
|
318,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand noninterest-bearing
|
|
128,937
|
|
|
124,866
|
|
|
120,679
|
|
|
131,743
|
|
|
126,424
|
|
Demand interest-bearing
|
|
56,175
|
|
|
48,813
|
|
|
44,661
|
|
|
29,300
|
|
|
27,188
|
|
Money market and savings
|
|
110,237
|
|
|
117,714
|
|
|
112,728
|
|
|
107,634
|
|
|
108,666
|
|
Time deposits of less than $250,000
|
|
16,750
|
|
|
15,300
|
|
|
15,017
|
|
|
16,136
|
|
|
16,483
|
|
Time deposits of more than $250,000
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
|
2,067
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
313,972
|
|
|
308,010
|
|
|
295,166
|
|
|
286,887
|
|
|
280,828
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
11,137
|
|
|
6,062
|
|
|
7,290
|
|
|
7,022
|
|
|
5,983
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
325,109
|
|
|
314,072
|
|
|
302,456
|
|
|
293,909
|
|
|
286,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, surplus, retained earnings
|
|
36,863
|
|
|
36,011
|
|
|
34,920
|
|
|
33,891
|
|
|
32,901
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
(319
|
)
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
(249
|
)
|
Unearned ESOP Shares
|
|
(405
|
)
|
|
(445
|
)
|
|
(562
|
)
|
|
(601
|
)
|
|
(641
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
36,456
|
|
|
35,453
|
|
|
34,039
|
|
|
33,012
|
|
|
32,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
361,565
|
|
|
349,525
|
|
|
336,495
|
|
|
326,921
|
|
|
318,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memo:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
3,468
|
|
|
3,468
|
|
|
3,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current shares outstanding
|
|
2,955,964
|
|
|
2,953,464
|
|
|
2,915,752
|
|
|
2,902,164
|
|
|
2,747,164
|
