Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial
results for the first quarter of 2018. The bank reported net income of
$724,000 or $0.26 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018,
compared to net income of $528,000 or $0.23 per diluted share in the
same quarter of 2017. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled
$313,000 or $0.11 per diluted share. Earnings per share for the trailing
12 months, was $0.86 per share at the end of the first quarter 2018 from
$0.93 per share for the prior period. Fourth quarter 2017 earnings were
impacted by the one-time tax charge associated with the tax law revision
of $413,000 or $0.15 per share.
Highlights for the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2017:
-
Net loans increased 10%.
-
Deposits increased 16%
-
The banks total assets increased 17%.
-
Net interest income increased by 9%.
-
Non-Interest income increased 198%.
-
Non-interest expense increased 41%
Presidents Comments
"The bank is seeing an increase in the number and size of requests for
commercial loans, indicative of the strength of the local economy and
the optimism of our business owners. This optimism was greatly assisted
by the recently passed tax cuts that benefited a large majority of our
customers. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 was
4.35% compared to 4.33% for the same quarter of 2017. The efficiency
ratio was 73.46% for the 12 months ending 3/31/18 from 72.28% for the 12
months ending 3/31/2017, said Ken Trautman, President and CEO.
Provision for Credit Losses
Loan quality continues to be strong and loans outstanding are growing at
a year-to-date annualized rate of over 20%. This growth resulted in an
increase to the allowance for loan losses of $122,000, compared to a
reduction in the allowance of $36,000 in the same quarter last year. The
addition in 2018 was due to a 5% increase in loans outstanding during
the quarter. "The bank anticipates continued additions to the allowance
for loan and lease losses during 2018 due to anticipated loan growth,
commented Mr. Trautman.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $1,547,000
compared to $519,000 for the same quarter of 2017, an increase of 198%.
This increase was primarily driven by income generated by the Banks
wholly owned subsidiary, Steelhead Finance, which provided $1,085,000 in
revenue. Mortgage income for the 1st quarter of 2018 was down
$64,000 when compared to the 1st quarter of 2017 on reduced
volume.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $3,286,000
compared to $2,330,000 for the same quarter of 2017, an increase of 41%
driven primarily by salary and benefit increases associated with the
Steelhead Finance purchase in September of 2017. The Bank also opened a
full service branch in Klamath Falls during the first quarter of 2018
which increased non-interest expenses in all categories.
Capital
At March 31, 2018, shareholder equity totaled $32.0 million, compared to
$26.6 million at March 31, 2017. The banks leverage ratio was 10.0% at
the end of the first quarter 2018, compared to 9.8% one year ago. Book
value per share was $11.65 on March 31, 2018, compared to $11.67 on
March 31, 2017, when adjusted for the 5% stock dividend received in May
of 2017.
About Peoples Bank of Commerce
Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market
under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is
available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbankofcommerce.com.
Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and
managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is
a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in
Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for
the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its
management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees,"
"forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import.
Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business
strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are
forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
3/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
|
3/31/2017
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
2,741
|
|
|
2,678
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
|
|
10,625
|
|
|
9,649
|
|
Investments
|
|
173
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
772
|
|
Federal funds sold and due from banks
|
|
97
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
60
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
3,011
|
|
|
2,904
|
|
|
2,672
|
|
|
|
|
11,586
|
|
|
10,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
143
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
435
|
|
Other
|
|
60
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
203
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
2,808
|
|
|
2,774
|
|
|
2,579
|
|
|
|
|
11,041
|
|
|
10,046
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
122
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
237
|
|
Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses
|
|
2,686
|
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
2,615
|
|
|
|
|
10,830
|
|
|
9,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
75
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
289
|
|
Mortgage lending income
|
|
176
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
892
|
|
Steelhead Finance income
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on other real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
62
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
211
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
906
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
1,547
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
|
4,278
|
|
|
2,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank salary and benefits
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
|
|
5,943
|
|
|
5,078
|
|
Steelhead Finance salary and benefits
|
|
495
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
|
Premises and fixed assets
|
|
389
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
Other
|
|
801
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
|
2,397
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
3,286
|
|
|
3,097
|
|
|
2,330
|
|
|
|
|
11,254
|
|
|
8,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
948
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
|
|
3,854
|
|
|
3,143
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
224
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
Net income
|
|
724
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
|
2,215
|
|
|
2,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share *
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
0.93
|
|
Diluted earnings per share *
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
0.93
|
|
Average common shares outstanding *
|
|
2,746,110
|
|
|
2,723,883
|
|
|
2,279,022
|
|
|
|
|
2,568,080
|
|
|
2,261,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
8.93
|
%
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
|
7.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
8.23
|
%
|
|
6.41
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
4.35
|
%
|
|
4.12
|
%
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.27
|
%
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
75.45
|
%
|
|
72.68
|
%
|
|
75.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
73.46
|
%
|
|
72.28
|
%
|
* adjusted for 5% stock dividend May 2016, May 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
|
3/31/2017
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
11,918
|
|
|
14,046
|
|
|
13,133
|
|
|
11,713
|
|
|
10,181
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
13,948
|
|
|
8,209
|
|
|
22,377
|
|
|
14,164
|
|
|
11,067
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
26,871
|
|
|
28,538
|
|
|
27,436
|
|
|
31,315
|
|
|
29,883
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
2,191
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
219,359
|
|
|
208,657
|
|
|
202,165
|
|
|
202,891
|
|
|
199,990
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
(2,523
|
)
|
|
(2,400
|
)
|
|
(2,327
|
)
|
|
(2,339
|
)
|
|
(2,300
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
216,836
|
|
|
206,257
|
|
|
199,838
|
|
|
200,552
|
|
|
197,690
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
14,806
|
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
10,965
|
|
|
7,432
|
|
|
7,088
|
|
Other assets
|
|
32,581
|
|
|
31,004
|
|
|
26,601
|
|
|
13,947
|
|
|
13,966
|
|
Total assets
|
|
318,822
|
|
|
302,441
|
|
|
301,092
|
|
|
281,418
|
|
|
271,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand noninterest-bearing
|
|
126,424
|
|
|
118,948
|
|
|
117,755
|
|
|
113,979
|
|
|
106,171
|
|
Demand interest-bearing
|
|
27,188
|
|
|
26,218
|
|
|
25,717
|
|
|
23,882
|
|
|
22,858
|
|
Money market and savings
|
|
108,666
|
|
|
101,141
|
|
|
101,925
|
|
|
97,656
|
|
|
97,137
|
|
Time deposits of less than $100,000
|
|
16,483
|
|
|
16,555
|
|
|
17,087
|
|
|
8,406
|
|
|
8,501
|
|
Time deposits of more than $100,000
|
|
2,067
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
|
8,131
|
|
|
8,224
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
280,828
|
|
|
264,922
|
|
|
264,287
|
|
|
252,054
|
|
|
242,891
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
5,983
|
|
|
6,103
|
|
|
5,093
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
286,811
|
|
|
271,025
|
|
|
269,380
|
|
|
254,262
|
|
|
244,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, surplus, retained earnings
|
|
32,901
|
|
|
32,152
|
|
|
31,671
|
|
|
27,067
|
|
|
26,578
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(249
|
)
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
41
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
23
|
|
Unearned ESOP shares
|
|
(641
|
)
|
|
(680
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
32,011
|
|
|
31,416
|
|
|
31,712
|
|
|
27,156
|
|
|
26,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
318,822
|
|
|
302,441
|
|
|
301,092
|
|
|
281,418
|
|
|
271,478
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005853/en/