21.01.2021 21:00

Peoples Bank of Commerce Reports Earnings

Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 operations. The bank reported net income of $6,131,000 for the full year of 2020 compared to $4,068,000 in 2019, a 51% increase. In 2020 earnings per diluted share were $1.76 compared $1.32 per diluted share during 2019, a 33% increase. Net income for the 4th quarter of 2020, totaled $1,698,000 or $0.48 per diluted share compared to $1,350,000 or $0.43 per diluted share for 2019.

When comparing the full year 2020 net income to 2019, several significant items impact the comparison. The banks mortgage division increased its gross revenue to $4,750,000 in 2020 from $1,219,000 in 2019, a 290% increase. Steelhead Finance, the banks factoring division, which focuses on the trucking industry, had slightly better income in 2020 when compared to 2019, with gross income of $4,073,000 vs $4,061,000. Steelhead Finances results in 2020 were tempered by the COVID-19 shutdown of our economy in March and April, which severely hampered the trucking industry. The economic slowdown caused by the pandemic also affected portfolio commercial lending, which was down slightly in 2020, but was positively influenced by the PPP loan program which increased total loans by 25% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Highlights for the quarter and year included:

  • Total loans decreased $9.7 million during the fourth quarter 2020 but increased $67.9 million or 24% for the entire year. The 4th quarter decrease was the result of PPP loan paydowns from the SBA loan forgiveness program, while the loan growth over the full year was due to PPP loan origination.
  • Deposits increased $23.9 million over the past 3 months and increased $149 million for the entire year, a 49% increase.
  • Total bank assets increased $153.2 million or 41% for the year.
  • Net interest income for 2020 totaled $15.7 million dollars compared to $14.0 million in 2019, a 12% increase.
  • Non-Interest income totaled $10.4 million in 2020 versus $6.6 million in 2019, a 56% increase, due to changes in mortgage, Steelhead factoring and the PPP loan program, discussed above.
  • Non-interest expenses totaled $16.7 million in 2020 compared to $14.9 million in 2019, a 12% increase.
  • The banks year-to-date efficiency ratio was 70.7% in 2020 and 72.0% in 2019 when PPP income is excluded. Including PPP, year-to-date efficiency was 63.9%.
  • ROAE was 12.67% in 2020 and 10.76% in 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the ROAE was 13.10% compared to 13.56% for the same period in 2019.
  • ROAA was 1.32% in 2020 and 1.13% in 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the ROAA was 1.31% compared to 1.46% for the same period in 2019.
  • There were no loans on non-accrual or past due more than 90 days at the end of 2020, compared to 0.24% at the end of 2019.
  • Net Income was affected by one-time merger expenses of $274 thousand in 2020.

CEOs Commentary

"2020 was perhaps the strangest year in banking that I have seen in 40 years, almost exclusively caused by the Pandemic. Our change in strategic direction, started five years ago, to develop more non-interest income as a percentage of total income, paid off significantly this year, noted Ken Trautman, bank CEO. "Gross income from our mortgage division and Steelhead Finance totaled 34% of the banks total gross income in 2020, which was supplemented by PPP loan fees and interest to create a very strong income year. Attracting low-cost deposits, which was difficult in 2019, became easier, with the majority of the deposit growth in non-interest DDA accounts. Loan quality remains strong and loan demand, particularly in the latter half of the year, showed strong growth. Both are reflective of the resilient local markets that the bank serves, commented Trautman.

In addition to managing the effects of the Pandemic, the bank also announced the acquisition of Willamette Community Bank, headquartered in Albany, Oregon on November 5, 2020. The bank released the Proxy Statement and Definitive Merger Agreement for shareholders of record of December 17, 2020 to vote their shares at a February 11, 2021 special shareholder meeting. Information about the proposed merger can be found in the Investor Relations section of the banks website.

Provision for Credit Losses

The bank had a provision expense of $1,332,000 in 2020 compared to $296,000 in 2019. At year-end 2020, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled 1.29% of loans held for investment, including PPP loans, compared to 1.12% at the end of 2019. Net loan charge offs in 2020 were ($2,250) versus ($11,000) the prior year.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, tangible shareholders equity totaled $48.7 million, compared to $38.0 million at December 31, 2019. The banks tangible leverage ratio was 9.36% at year-end 2020, compared to 10.35% at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $13.68 at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.71 one year earlier.

About Peoples Bank of Commerce

Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the bank is available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is a full-service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

People's Bank of Commerce
Income Statement (unaudited)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019
Interest Income
Loans

4,308

4,065

3,729

15,918

14,417

Investments

155

133

158

604

604

Federal funds sold and due from banks

30

28

72

147

413

Total interest income

4,493

4,226

3,959

16,669

15,434

 
Interest Expense
Deposits

176

177

316

812

1,366

Other

26

41

13

165

29

Total interest expense

202

218

329

977

1,395

 
Net interest income

4,291

4,008

3,630

15,692

14,039

Provision for credit losses

182

247

85

1,332

296

Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses

4,109

3,761

3,545

14,360

13,743

 
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts

57

55

83

249

312

Mortgage lending income

1,634

1,604

454

4,750

1,219

Steelhead Finance income

1,239

1,074

903

4,073

4,061

Gain (loss) on other real estate

-

-

-

-

Other non-interest income

335

332

285

1,298

1,058

Total non-interest income

3,265

3,065

1,725

10,370

6,650

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salary and Benefits

3,186

2,779

2,209

10,524

9,448

Premises and fixed assets

590

556

603

2,222

2,243

Other

1,281

1,012

630

3,916

3,198

Total non-interest expense

5,057

4,347

3,442

16,662

14,889

 
Net income before taxes

2,317

2,479

1,828

8,068

5,504

Income taxes

619

542

478

1,937

1,436

Net income

1,698

1,937

1,350

6,131

4,068

 
Basic earnings per share

0.48

0.55

0.43

1.76

1.32

Diluted earnings per share

0.48

0.55

0.43

1.76

1.32

Average common shares outstanding

3,560,096

3,523,004

3,169,537

3,487,219

3,089,588

 
Performance Measures
Return on average assets

1.31%

1.58%

1.46%

1.32%

1.13%

Return on average equity

13.10%

15.55%

13.56%

12.67%

10.76%

Net interest margin

3.75%

3.68%

4.74%

3.86%

4.55%

Efficiency ratio

66.93%

61.46%

64.28%

63.93%

71.97%

People's Bank of Commerce
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks

2,819

3,659

3,398

7,459

3,711

Federal funds sold
Interest-bearing deposits

91,103

49,336

57,717

14,899

11,936

Investment securities

25,894

22,910

23,597

27,172

27,734

Loans held for sale

3,407

17,386

8,106

6,648

2,474

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

346,198

355,855

354,170

269,752

278,277

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(4,453)

(4,271)

(4,024)

(3,378)

(3,119)

Loans, net

341,745

351,584

350,146

266,374

275,158

Premises and equipment, net

21,624

20,664

20,469

20,170

20,306

Other assets

36,738

34,423

30,308

31,383

28,855

Total assets

523,331

499,963

493,742

374,105

370,174

 
 
Liabilities
Deposits
Demand noninterest-bearing

231,095

219,836

199,808

141,448

136,051

Demand interest-bearing

54,806

54,711

46,396

38,257

44,341

Money market and savings

147,481

134,053

125,023

112,238

107,985

Time deposits of less than $250,000

19,149

20,012

20,897

16,231

15,715

Time deposits of more than $250,000

3,216

3,282

2,318

2,578

2,701

Total deposits

455,747

431,894

394,442

310,752

306,793

Other liabilities

14,748

17,217

50,358

16,603

21,722

Total liabilities

470,495

449,111

444,800

327,355

328,515

 
Capital
Common stock, surplus, retained earnings

52,154

50,162

48,222

46,622

41,663

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

682

690

720

128

208

Unearned ESOP Shares

-

-

-

-

(212)

Total shareholders' equity

52,836

50,852

48,942

46,750

41,659

 
Total Liabilities and Equity

523,331

499,963

493,742

374,105

370,174

 
memo:
Total intangible assets and goodwill

3,486

3,486

3,486

3,486

3,486

 
Current shares outstanding

3,558,581

3,523,078

3,522,857

3,500,065

3,241,075

 

