Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTC PINK: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the 4th quarter and year-ended 2021.
Highlights
-
Fourth quarter net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share
-
Year-to-date net income of $11.5 million, or $2.44 per diluted share
-
Quarterly non-PPP loan growth rate of 13.1%, year-to-date loan growth of 68.8%
-
Fourth quarter tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.46%, excluding factoring revenue
-
Steelhead factoring revenue increased 60.1% over Q4 2020
Peoples Bank reported quarterly net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the 4th quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2020. The bank recognized year-to-date net income of $11.5 million versus $6.1 million for the twelve months of 2020, an 87.1% increase from the prior year. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.44 per share, up from $1.72 per share for the same period of 2020, a 41.9% increase. Fourth quarter income continued to be positively impacted by PPP fee income due to pro-ration of the remaining unamortized origination processing fees at payoff with $637 thousand in PPP fee income recognized during the quarter. Steelhead Finance also demonstrated solid revenue of $2.0 million during the quarter, versus $1.2 million in 4th quarter 2020. During the quarter, the bank made a provision for loan losses of $139 thousand. As anticipated with the banks recent acquisition of Willamette Community Bank (WMCB) in the 1st quarter 2021, the bank was able to achieve higher earnings per share than in previous periods.
During the quarter, deposits increased $13.6 million, or an annualized 7.2% growth rate. On an annual basis, deposits grew by $308 million, a 67.7% increase from December 31, 2020. Deposit growth during the year was attributed to several factors, including the banks acquisition of WMCB in the first quarter, the banks participation in the PPP loan program, and organic growth in all deposit markets. "We continue to see deposit growth, although at a slower pace than previous quarter. Our focus on building and sustaining relationships forged during the PPP push has allowed us to not only grow but retain core deposits, commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer.
The Bank continued to deploy excess liquidity to the investment portfolio as an alternative to deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank. Through the end of the quarter, the bank increased its investment portfolio by $37.7 million, an 18.5% increase from the prior quarter.
Core portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $14.3 million during the 4th quarter of 2021, representing an annualized growth rate of 13.1%. For the year 2021, the bank grew portfolio loans, excluding PPP, by $183.7 million, an overall annual growth rate of 68.8% when the impact of the WMCB merger is included. "During 2021, the bank achieved double-digit loan growth, in spite of the continued economic volatility from the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on the Willamette merger, commented Julia Beattie, President.
The banks active role in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) beginning in April 2020 resulted in 1,204 PPP loans in Round I, totaling $121.2 million, with all but 1 of the loans from Round I having been forgiven by December 31, 2021 (includes loans funded by WMCB prior to the bank merger with Peoples Bank). Similarly, the bank funded 629 loans in Round II of the Paycheck Protection Program, representing $48.6 million in loan volume. By December 31, 2021, only $6.6 million in Round II loans had yet to be forgiven.
|PPP Loan Activity To Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|(dollars in thousands)
|
|
12/31/2021*
|
|
9/30/2021*
|
|
6/30/2021*
|
|
3/31/2021*
|
|
|
|
#
|
|
$$$
|
|
#
|
|
$$$
|
|
#
|
|
$$$
|
|
#
|
|
$$$
|PPP Loans Funded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Round One (2020 - Phase I & II)
|
|
1,204
|
|
$121,199
|
|
1,204
|
|
$121,199
|
|
1,204
|
|
$121,199
|
|
1,204
|
|
$121,199
|
|Round Two (2021)
|
|
629
|
|
$ 48,588
|
|
629
|
|
$ 48,588
|
|
629
|
|
$ 48,588
|
|
534
|
|
$45,993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PPP Loans Forgiven
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Round One (2020 - Phase I & II)
|
|
1203
|
|
$121,069
|
|
1196
|
|
$120,871
|
|
1139
|
|
$112,136
|
|
437
|
|
$65,540
|
|Round Two (2021)
|
|
607
|
|
$ 42,168
|
|
465
|
|
$ 25,377
|
|
73
|
|
$3,190
|
|
-
|
|
$0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net PPP Loans Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Round One (2020 - Phase I & II)
|
|
1
|
|
$130
|
|
8
|
|
$328
|
|
65
|
|
$9,063
|
|
767
|
|
$55,659
|
|Round Two (2021)
|
|
22
|
|
$6,420
|
|
164
|
|
$23,211
|
|
557
|
|
$45,398
|
|
534
|
|
$45,993
|
|Total Actual Balances outstanding
|
|
23
|
|
$6,550
|
|
172
|
|
$23,539
|
|
622
|
|
$54,461
|
|
1,301
|
|
$101,652
* Includes PPP activity of Willamette Community Bank
During the quarter, the bank experienced a decrease in classified assets. This was the result of a reduction of Other Real Estate Owned. Total loans past due or on non-accrual were flat from the prior quarter at 0.15%. During the 4th quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) was updated based on new loan growth achieved during the quarter and updated economic expectations, which were factored into the banks analysis. As of December 31, 2021, the ALLL was 0.92% of portfolio loans excluding PPP and the unallocated reserve stood at $0.6 million or 14.6% of the allowance.
As of December 31, 2021, the banks Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99% versus 9.36% as of the same date in 2020, with total shareholder equity of $79.1 million. During the quarter, the bank was able to augment capital through earnings while assets also increased with our growth in deposits.
Fourth quarter 2021 non-interest income totaled $2.9 million, a decrease of $351 thousand from the 4th quarter of 2020. During the quarter, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $745 thousand, a 60.1% increase over the same quarter of 2020. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $1.1 million, or a 71.1% from the 4th quarter of 2020. "The 4th quarter was the strongest on record for Steelhead Finance, we are extremely pleased with the divisions results during 2021, commented Ken Trautman, CEO. "Residential Mortgage lending was soft in the 4th quarter, but we have increased our focus in the Willamette region to continue diversifying our revenue streams bank-wide, added Trautman. During the year, the bank also updated its bargain purchase gain from the WMCB merger of $2.3 million to reflect the anticipated tax consequences, resulting in a reduction to other non-interest income of $317 thousand in both the third and fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense totaled $5.4 million in the 4th quarter, down $434 thousand from the 3rd quarter of 2021. During the 4th quarter, the bank reversed $425 thousand in one-time expense accruals from our recent merger, primarily the result of lower-than-expected deconversion costs from Willamettes former data processing vendor. Included in 2021 non-interest expense is the final quarterly accrual of $250,000 for the banks $1 million donation to fire relief to assist with intermediate and long-term housing needs as our Southern Oregon community rebuilds. This is a non-recurring item for 2021. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, excluding one-time merger adjustments, earnings per share would have been $2.57, versus $1.72 for the same period ended December 31, 2020.
About Peoples Bank of Commerce
Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.
Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, and Salem.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
|
|(Dollars in 000's)
|
|
12/31/2021
|
|
9/30/2021
|
|
6/30/2021
|
|
12/31/2020
|BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
5,194
|
|
|
$
|
4,561
|
|
|
$
|
4,752
|
|
|
$
|
2,819
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
|
|
77,643
|
|
|
|
100,429
|
|
|
|
148,554
|
|
|
|
91,103
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|
241,564
|
|
|
|
203,913
|
|
|
|
104,155
|
|
|
|
25,894
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|
1,408
|
|
|
|
2,802
|
|
|
|
901
|
|
|
|
3,407
|
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
|
457,224
|
|
|
|
459,883
|
|
|
|
474,909
|
|
|
|
346,198
|
|
|Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|
|
458,632
|
|
|
|
462,685
|
|
|
|
475,810
|
|
|
|
349,605
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(4,376
|
)
|
|
|
(4,302
|
)
|
|
|
(4,076
|
)
|
|
|
(4,453
|
)
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
27,304
|
|
|
|
27,567
|
|
|
|
26,878
|
|
|
|
21,624
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
13,759
|
|
|
|
13,689
|
|
|
|
13,585
|
|
|
|
7,476
|
|Other Assets
|
|
|
39,877
|
|
|
|
37,070
|
|
|
|
36,316
|
|
|
|
29,263
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
859,597
|
|
|
$
|
845,612
|
|
|
$
|
805,973
|
|
|
$
|
523,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand - non-interest bearing
|
|
$
|
350,424
|
|
|
$
|
358,013
|
|
|
$
|
317,837
|
|
|
$
|
231,095
|
|
|Demand - interest bearing
|
|
|
113,154
|
|
|
|
100,341
|
|
|
|
112,945
|
|
|
|
54,806
|
|
|Money market and savings
|
|
|
276,264
|
|
|
|
266,004
|
|
|
|
250,326
|
|
|
|
147,481
|
|
|Time deposits of less than $250,000
|
|
|
21,140
|
|
|
|
22,670
|
|
|
|
20,613
|
|
|
|
19,149
|
|
|Time deposits of more than $250,000
|
|
|
3,247
|
|
|
|
3,645
|
|
|
|
11,259
|
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
$
|
764,229
|
|
|
$
|
750,673
|
|
|
$
|
712,979
|
|
|
$
|
455,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|
7,437
|
|
|
|
7,529
|
|
|
|
6,817
|
|
|
|
6,924
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
8,866
|
|
|
|
9,887
|
|
|
|
11,107
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
780,532
|
|
|
$
|
768,089
|
|
|
$
|
730,904
|
|
|
$
|
470,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
$
|
61,340
|
|
|
$
|
60,879
|
|
|
$
|
57,104
|
|
|
$
|
40,379
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|
19,465
|
|
|
|
16,489
|
|
|
|
17,620
|
|
|
|
11,775
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|net of tax
|
|
|
(1,740
|
)
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
79,065
|
|
|
$
|
77,523
|
|
|
$
|
75,069
|
|
|
$
|
52,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
859,597
|
|
|
$
|
845,612
|
|
|
$
|
805,973
|
|
|
$
|
523,331
|
|
|(Dollars in 000's)
|
|
4th Quarter 2021
|
|
3rd Quarter 2021
|
|
2nd Quarter 2021
|
|
4th Quarter 2020
|INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|
$
|
5,974
|
|
|
$
|
6,632
|
|
|
$
|
6,673
|
|
|
$
|
4,308
|Investments
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
155
|Federal funds sold and due from banks
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
30
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
|
7,234
|
|
|
|
6,941
|
|
|
|
4,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
176
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
26
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
6,530
|
|
|
|
7,001
|
|
|
|
6,662
|
|
|
|
4,291
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
|
|
182
|Net interest income after provision for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|loan losses
|
|
|
6,391
|
|
|
|
6,654
|
|
|
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
4,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
57
|Mortgage lending income
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
1,634
|Steelhead finance income
|
|
|
1,984
|
|
|
|
1,785
|
|
|
|
1,587
|
|
|
|
1,239
|Bargain purchase gain
|
|
|
(316
|
)
|
|
|
(316
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|BOLI Income
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
37
|Other non-interest income
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
298
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|
2,914
|
|
|
|
2,737
|
|
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
|
3,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
3,416
|
|
|
|
3,354
|
|
|
|
3,389
|
|
|
|
3,186
|Occupancy & equipment expense
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
590
|Advertising expense
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
277
|Professional expenses
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
406
|Data processing expense
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
242
|Other operating expenses
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
356
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
5,350
|
|
|
|
5,784
|
|
|
|
5,948
|
|
|
|
5,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before taxes
|
|
|
3,955
|
|
|
|
3,608
|
|
|
|
3,901
|
|
|
|
2,317
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
2,977
|
|
|
$
|
2,650
|
|
|
$
|
2,953
|
|
|
$
|
1,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares Outstanding End of Quarter
|
|
|
5,057,211
|
|
|
|
5,042,704
|
|
|
|
5,043,127
|
|
|
|
3,736,510
|
|Average shares outstanding*
|
|
|
5,047,540
|
|
|
|
4,962,936
|
|
|
|
5,043,127
|
|
|
|
3,738,101
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|*Adjusted for stock dividend 9/22/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Dollars in 000's)
|
|12/31/2021
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans
|
|
$
|
458,632
|
|
|
$
|
462,685
|
|
|
$
|
475,810
|
|
|
$
|
349,605
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
$
|
764,229
|
|
|
$
|
750,673
|
|
|
$
|
712,979
|
|
|
$
|
455,747
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
859,597
|
|
|
$
|
845,612
|
|
|
$
|
805,973
|
|
|
$
|
523,331
|
|
|Net income
|
|
$
|
2,977
|
|
|
$
|
2,650
|
|
|
$
|
2,953
|
|
|
$
|
1,698
|
|
|Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax
|
|
$
|
1,116
|
|
|
$
|
1,089
|
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
|
$
|
531
|
|
|Mortgage contribution, pre-tax
|
|
$
|
(8
|
)
|
|
$
|
212
|
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
|
$
|
751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|Return on average equity
|
|
|
15.32
|
%
|
|
|
13.79
|
%
|
|
|
16.05
|
%
|
|
|
13.10
|
%
|
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.46
|
%
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|Yield on loans
|
|
|
5.15
|
%
|
|
|
5.53
|
%
|
|
|
5.39
|
%
|
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
|Cost of deposits
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
56.65
|
%
|
|
|
59.39
|
%
|
|
|
61.96
|
%
|
|
|
66.93
|
%
|
|Full-time equivalent employees
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leverage ratio
|
|
|
8.99
|
%
|
|
|
8.73
|
%
|
|
|
8.83
|
%
|
|
|
9.36
|
%
|
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|Tier 1 risk based ratio
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|Total risk based ratio
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|N/A(1)
|
|Book value per share
|
|
$
|
15.63
|
|
|
$
|
15.37
|
|
|
$
|
14.89
|
|
|
$
|
14.14
|
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|
$
|
14.87
|
|
|
$
|
14.61
|
|
|
$
|
14.11
|
|
|
$
|
13.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)
|
|
$
|
4,376
|
|
|
$
|
4,302
|
|
|
$
|
5,782
|
|
|
$
|
4,453
|
|
|Nonperforming loans (NPLs)
|
|
$
|
703
|
|
|
$
|
665
|
|
|
$
|
876
|
|
|
$
|
191
|
|
|Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
|
|
$
|
1,245
|
|
|
$
|
1,443
|
|
|
$
|
1,845
|
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
|Classified assets(2)
|
|
$
|
2,949
|
|
|
$
|
3,275
|
|
|
$
|
3,138
|
|
|
$
|
2,550
|
|
|ALLL as a percentage of net loans
|
|
|
0.96
|
%
|
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|ALLL as a percentage of NPLs
|
|
|
622
|
%
|
|
|
647
|
%
|
|
|
660
|
%
|
|
|
2327
|
%
|
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
|
|
-0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|Classified Asset Ratio(3)
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
|Past due as a percentage of total loans
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of period balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total securities and short term deposits
|
|
$
|
319,207
|
|
|
$
|
304,342
|
|
|
$
|
252,709
|
|
|
$
|
116,997
|
|
|Total loans, net of allowance
|
|
$
|
454,256
|
|
|
$
|
458,383
|
|
|
$
|
471,734
|
|
|
$
|
345,152
|
|
|Total earning assets
|
|
$
|
777,839
|
|
|
$
|
767,027
|
|
|
$
|
728,520
|
|
|
$
|
466,602
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,854
|
|
|
$
|
3,872
|
|
|
$
|
3,901
|
|
|
$
|
3,485
|
|
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
859,597
|
|
|
$
|
845,612
|
|
|
$
|
805,973
|
|
|
$
|
523,331
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
$
|
350,424
|
|
|
$
|
358,013
|
|
|
$
|
317,837
|
|
|
$
|
231,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
764,229
|
|
|
|
750,673
|
|
|
|
712,979
|
|
|
|
455,747
|
|Average balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total securities and short term deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans, net of allowance
|
|
$
|
301,297
|
|
|
$
|
278,310
|
|
|
$
|
228,874
|
|
|
$
|
98,223
|
|
|Total earning assets
|
|
$
|
449,826
|
|
|
$
|
465,410
|
|
|
$
|
489,813
|
|
|
$
|
361,982
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
751,123
|
|
|
$
|
743,719
|
|
|
$
|
718,687
|
|
|
$
|
460,205
|
|
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
848,239
|
|
|
$
|
834,485
|
|
|
$
|
809,623
|
|
|
$
|
517,187
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
$
|
356,832
|
|
|
$
|
336,375
|
|
|
$
|
320,986
|
|
|
$
|
227,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
752,255
|
|
|
|
739,372
|
|
|
|
717,147
|
|
|
|
448,225
|
|(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios.
|(2) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned.
|(3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006117/en/