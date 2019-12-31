finanzen.net
07.07.2020 17:26

Peoples Bank Reports New Executive Officer Promotions

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) is proud to announce two recent promotions. Lindsey Trautman took over the position as the banks Chief Financial Officer in May following the retirement of the banks former CFO, Russ Milburn, who served since 2007. Julia Beattie was recently promoted to President and will be working alongside Ken Trautman who has held that position since the banks inception in 1998. Mr. Trautman will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer for the bank. These positions are held at its corporate branch located at 1528 Biddle Road in Medford.

A Rogue Valley native, Ms. Trautman has held various positions at the financial institution including credit analyst, accounting specialist, accountant, and most recently controller before earning the position as Chief Financial Officer.

In 2017, Trautman earned a Financial Managers School certificate from the Graduate School of Banking and University of Wisconsin. She graduated with honors from the University of Colorados Graduate School of Banking in 2014, and received her Bachelor of Science degree, Summa Cum Laude, from Southern Oregon University in management accounting.

Ms. Beattie began her banking career in 1991 at Union National Bank of Texas. After moving to Oregon in 1992, she joined the lending team at Western Bank (headquartered in Medford, OR) where she worked until 2000. In 2003 she went to work for South Valley Bank and Trust (headquartered in Klamath Falls, OR) until joining Peoples Bank in 2013.

Ms. Beattie graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1984 and then from the University of Texas in 1986 with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 2018, she graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Banking School.

"Peoples Bank began planning for the retirement of four of our executive officers many years ago and we are very pleased to begin that process with the promotion of both Julia and Lindsey. They understand the culture of Peoples Bank and are prepared for their new positions, commented Ken Trautman, Peoples Banks CEO. "We are fortunate to have such smart and talented professionals at the bank who can seamlessly transition into these positions.

For an interview with Lindsey Trautman or Julia Beattie or for more information about Peoples Bank, contact marketing officer, Brande Cowden at 541-774-7653 or brande.cowden@peoplesbank.bank.

Nachrichten zu People's Bank Of Commerce

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Peoples Bank Of Commerce News
RSS Feed
Peoples Bank Of Commerce zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu People's Bank Of Commerce

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Peoples Bank Of Commerce News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Peoples Bank Of Commerce News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Vontobel: Handelsaktion mit maxblue
Adidas-Aktie weiter im Corona-Abwärtssog? So können Sie sich positionieren!
Die Weltbörsen sind nach gängiger Definition wieder im Bullenmarkt
Lloyds Banking Group steht vor neuen Ära
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Chronik einer Krise
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Peoples Bank Of Commerce-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Peoples Bank Of Commerce Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist die Formel gegen Altersarmut
Neue Renditechancen für das ungeliebte Kind der Investoren
Diese Kosten kommen beim Haustier-Kauf auf Sie zu
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Shitstorm bei Douglas, Kritik an Starbucks  So günstig ist es jetzt wirklich

News von

Neues Limit: So viel Geld können Kunden vom Konto jetzt sofort überweisen
Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund
Nikola-Aktie fällt stark: Chef vermutet Angriffe von Tesla-Fans
So schwer hat das Wirecard-Desaster die Kleinanleger getroffen

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefer -- Dow im Minus -- Deutsche Bank: Positive Trends haben im zweiten Quartal angehalten -- Palantir kündigt IPO an -- Tesla, HeidelbergCement, Talanx, Wirecard im Fokus

Lufthansa beschließt weitere Einsparungen in Corona-Krise. BASF kauft Softwareunternehmen Cloudfarms. ElringKlinger stimmt Aktionäre auf Einbußen ein. Anleger hoffen bei Commerzbank auf Neuanfang. BaFin prüft möglichen Insiderhandel mit OSRAM-Aktien. Passagierzahlen am Frankfurter Flughafen erholen sich weiter. Eni schreibt wegen Corona Milliarden ab. Shop Apotheke-Aktie und Co.: Erste Gewinnmitnahmen bei Online-Apotheken nach Rekordhochs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:39 Uhr
DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Deutsche Bank: Positive Trends haben im zweiten Quartal angehalten -- Palantir kündigt IPO an -- Tesla, HeidelbergCement, Talanx, Wirecard im Fokus
Marktberichte
17:39 Uhr
DAX kommt letztlich etwas von seinen Tagestiefs zurück
Aktie im Fokus
17:32 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie erneut im Rally-Modus - Erstmals über 1.400 Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100