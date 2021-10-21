  • Suche
Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTC PINK: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Highlights

  • Third quarter net income of $2,650,000, or $0.53 per diluted share
  • Year-to-date net income of $8,496,000, or $1.85 per diluted share
  • Quarterly non-PPP loan growth rate of 14.5%
  • Third quarter tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.7%, excluding factoring revenue
  • Steelhead factoring revenue increased 66.2% over Q3 2020

Peoples Bank reported quarterly net income of $2,650,000, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $1,937,000, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2020. The bank recognized year-to-date net income of $8,496,000 versus $4,433,000 for the nine months of 2020, a 91.6% increase from the prior year. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.36 per share, up from $1.69 per share for the same period of 2020, a 39.3% increase. Third quarter income continued to be positively impacted by PPP fee income due to pro-ration of the remaining unamortized origination processing fees at payoff with $1,271,000 in PPP fee income recognized during the quarter. Steelhead Finance also demonstrated solid revenue of $1,785,000 during the quarter, versus $1,074,000 in 3rd quarter 2020. During the quarter, the bank made a provision for loan losses of $347,000. The Bank also charged-off two non-accrual loans totaling $199,000 during the third quarter. As anticipated with the banks recent acquisition of Willamette Community Bank (WMCB) in the 1st quarter, the bank was able to achieve higher earnings per share than in previous periods.

During the quarter, deposits increased $37.7 million, or an annualized 21.2% growth rate. On an annual basis, deposits grew by $318.8 million, a 73.8% increase from September 30, 2020. "Of deposit growth achieved in the last 12 months, 43.4% was in non-interest DDA, commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer. The deposit growth was due to several factors, including the banks acquisition of WMCB in the first quarter, the banks participation in the PPP loan program, and organic growth in all of our deposit markets. "The bank recently completed its system conversion for the Willamette division in September 2021, which is one of the final steps on the merger that took place March 1st of this year, added Reukauf.

The Bank continued to deploy excess liquidity to the investment portfolio as an alternative to deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank. Through the end of the quarter, the bank increased its investment portfolio by $99.8 million, a 95.8% increase from the prior quarter.

As of September 30th, core portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $15.3 million during the 3rd quarter, representing an annualized growth rate of 14.5%. "The banks pipeline of approved credits remains strong, while acknowledging there has been increased pressure on loan rates from competitors, commented Julia Beattie, President.

The banks active role in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) beginning in April 2020 resulted in 1,204 PPP loans in Round I, totaling $121.2 million (includes loans funded by WMCB prior to the bank merger with Peoples Bank). At the end of September 2021, 100% of Round I PPP loans had been submitted for forgiveness- only 8 loans remain in the portfolio that are being reviewed for forgiveness, totaling $328,000. Similarly, the bank funded 629 loans in Round II of the Paycheck Protection Program, representing $48.6 million in loans supporting our local businesses. Through the end of September, 164 loans funded in Round II remained outstanding, totaling $23.2 million. "Through our employees diligence in assisting our customers in submitting applications for forgiveness, 90.6% of total PPP loans were forgiven by the end of 3rd quarter, commented Beattie.

PPP Loan Activity To Date
 
As of As of As of As of
(dollars in thousands) 9/30/2021* 6/30/2021* 3/31/2021* 12/31/2020
# $$$ # $$$ # $$$ # $$$
PPP Loans Funded
Round One (2020 - Phase I & II)

1,204

$121,199

1,204

$121,199

1,204

$121,199

1,056

$95,387

Round Two (2021)

629

$ 48,588

629

$ 48,588

534

$45,993

-

$0

 
PPP Loans Forgiven
Round One (2020 - Phase I & II)

1196

$120,871

1139

$112,136

437

$65,540

34

$14,428

Round Two (2021)

465

$ 25,377

73

$3,190

-

$0

-

$0

 
Net PPP Loans Outstanding
Round One (2020 - Phase I & II)

8

$328

65

$9,063

767

$55,659

1,022

$80,959

Round Two (2021)

164

$23,211

557

$45,398

534

$45,993

-

$0

Total Actual Balances outstanding

172

$23,539

622

$54,461

1,301

$101,652

1,022

$80,959

 
* Includes PPP activity of Willamette Community Bank

During the quarter, the bank experienced a decrease in classified assets. This was the result of two events- the reduction of Other Real estate Owned, "ORE, and the charge-off of two loans previously on non-accrual with book values totaling $199,000. Total loans past due or on non-accrual were flat from the prior quarter. During the 3rd quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) was updated based on new loan growth achieved during the quarter and updated economic expectations, which were factored into the banks analysis. The bank also took a recovery of $76 thousand on a loan previously charged off in 2011. As of September 30, 2021, the ALLL was 0.94% of portfolio loans excluding PPP and the unallocated reserve stood at $0.8 million or 18.2% of the allowance.

As of September 30, 2021, the banks Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.73% versus 9.40% as of the same date in 2020, with total shareholder equity of $77.5 million. Although the bank has continued to augment capital with earnings, the merger with WMCB and ongoing deposit growth has resulted in the banks assets outgrowing capital in the current period.

Third quarter 2021 non-interest income totaled $2.7 million, a decrease of $328 thousand from the 3rd quarter of 2020. During the quarter, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $711 thousand, a 66.2% increase over the same quarter of 2020. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $989 thousand, or a 61.7% decrease from the 3rd quarter of 2020. "Steelhead Finance continued to perform extremely well during the 3rd quarter due to increased trucking activity needed to support consumer demand, commented Ken Trautman, CEO. "Mortgage remains a key part of our business strategy, but volume has softened in the 3rd quarter versus the same period last year, added Trautman. During the quarter, the bank also updated its bargain purchase gain from the WMCB merger, resulting in a reduction to other non-interest income of $317 thousand, needed to partially offset anticipated tax consequences.

Non-interest expense totaled $5.8 million in the 3rd quarter, down $164 thousand from the 2nd quarter. Included in non-interest expense is the quarterly accrual of $250,000 for the banks $1 million donation to fire relief to assist with intermediate and long-term housing needs as our Southern Oregon community rebuilds. This is a non-recurring item for 2021. For the twelve months ending September 30, 2021, excluding one-time merger adjustments, earnings per share would have been $2.48, versus $1.71 for the same period ended September 30, 2020.

About Peoples Bank of Commerce

Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, and Salem.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

(Dollars in 000's) September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$

4,561

 

$

4,752

 

$

4,730

 

$

2,819

 

$

3,659

 

Federal funds sold

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

100,429

 

 

148,554

 

 

163,537

 

 

91,103

 

 

49,336

 

Investment securities

 

203,913

 

 

104,155

 

 

51,631

 

 

25,894

 

 

22,910

 

Loans held for sale

 

2,802

 

 

901

 

 

4,375

 

 

3,407

 

 

17,386

 

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

 

459,883

 

 

474,909

 

 

512,493

 

 

346,198

 

 

355,855

 

Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

462,685

 

 

475,810

 

 

516,868

 

 

349,605

 

 

373,241

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(4,302

)

 

(4,076

)

 

(4,325

)

 

(4,453

)

 

(4,271

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

27,567

 

 

26,878

 

 

26,763

 

 

21,624

 

 

20,664

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

13,689

 

 

13,585

 

 

13,512

 

 

7,476

 

 

7,429

 

Other Assets

 

37,070

 

 

36,316

 

 

35,349

 

 

29,263

 

 

26,995

 

Total assets

$

845,612

 

$

805,973

 

$

808,065

 

$

523,331

 

$

499,963

 

 
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Demand - non-interest bearing

$

358,013

 

$

317,837

 

$

319,292

 

$

231,095

 

$

219,836

 

Demand - interest bearing

 

100,341

 

 

112,945

 

 

110,350

 

 

54,806

 

 

54,711

 

Money market and savings

 

266,004

 

 

250,326

 

 

256,462

 

 

147,481

 

 

134,053

 

Time deposits of less than $250,000

 

22,670

 

 

20,613

 

 

21,022

 

 

19,149

 

 

20,012

 

Time deposits of more than $250,000

 

3,645

 

 

11,259

 

 

12,208

 

 

3,216

 

 

3,282

 

Total deposits

$

750,673

 

$

712,979

 

$

719,334

 

$

455,747

 

$

431,894

 

 
Borrowed funds

 

7,529

 

 

6,817

 

 

6,871

 

 

6,924

 

 

10,102

 

Other liabilities

 

9,887

 

 

11,107

 

 

9,738

 

 

7,824

 

 

7,115

 

Total liabilities

$

768,089

 

$

730,904

 

$

735,943

 

$

470,495

 

$

449,111

 

 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock

$

60,879

 

$

57,104

 

$

57,104

 

$

40,379

 

$

40,085

 

Retained earnings

 

16,489

 

 

17,620

 

 

14,667

 

 

11,775

 

 

10,077

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income,
net of tax

 

155

 

 

345

 

 

351

 

 

682

 

 

690

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

77,523

 

$

75,069

 

$

72,122

 

$

52,836

 

$

50,852

 

 
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$

845,612

 

$

805,973

 

$

808,065

 

$

523,331

 

$

499,963

 

(Dollars in 000's) 3rd Quarter
2021		 2nd Quarter
2021		 1st Quarter
2021		 4th Quarter
2020		 3rd Quarter
2020
INCOME STATEMENT
INTEREST INCOME
Loans

$

6,632

 

$

6,673

 

$

5,195

 

$

4,308

$

4,065

Investments

 

544

 

 

218

 

 

141

 

 

155

 

133

Federal funds sold and due from banks

 

58

 

 

50

 

 

53

 

 

30

 

28

Total interest income

 

7,234

 

 

6,941

 

 

5,389

 

 

4,493

 

4,226

 
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits

 

218

 

 

264

 

 

200

 

 

176

 

177

Borrowed funds

 

15

 

 

15

 

 

14

 

 

26

 

41

Total interest expense

 

233

 

 

279

 

 

214

 

 

202

 

218

 
NET INTEREST INCOME

 

7,001

 

 

6,662

 

 

5,175

 

 

4,291

 

4,008

Provision for loan losses

 

347

 

 

(249

)

 

(125

)

 

182

 

247

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

 

6,654

 

 

6,911

 

 

5,300

 

 

4,109

 

3,761

 
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges

 

106

 

 

108

 

 

78

 

 

57

 

55

Mortgage lending income

 

615

 

 

697

 

 

1,341

 

 

1,634

 

1,604

Steelhead finance income

 

1,785

 

 

1,587

 

 

1,308

 

 

1,239

 

1,074

Bargain purchase gain

 

(316

)

 

-

 

 

2,343

 

 

-

 

-

BOLI Income

 

73

 

 

66

 

 

60

 

 

37

 

32

Other non-interest income

 

474

 

 

480

 

 

347

 

 

298

 

300

Total noninterest income

 

2,737

 

 

2,938

 

 

5,477

 

 

3,265

 

3,065

 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits

 

3,354

 

 

3,389

 

 

3,407

 

 

3,186

 

2,779

Occupancy & equipment expense

 

893

 

 

800

 

 

925

 

 

590

 

556

Advertising expense

 

396

 

 

392

 

 

388

 

 

277

 

182

Professional expenses

 

110

 

 

353

 

 

547

 

 

406

 

127

Data processing expense

 

324

 

 

333

 

 

2,067

 

 

242

 

222

Other operating expenses

 

708

 

 

682

 

 

351

 

 

356

 

481

Total noninterest expense

 

5,784

 

 

5,948

 

 

7,685

 

 

5,057

 

4,347

 
Income before taxes

 

3,608

 

 

3,901

 

 

3,092

 

 

2,317

 

2,479

Provision for income taxes

 

958

 

 

948

 

 

200

 

 

619

 

542

 
NET INCOME

$

2,650

 

$

2,953

 

$

2,892

 

$

1,698

$

1,937

 
Average shares outstanding*

 

4,962,936

 

 

4,802,978

 

 

3,977,422

 

 

3,560,096

 

3,640,440

Earnings per share

$

0.53

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.73

 

$

0.48

$

0.53

*Adjusted for stock dividend 9/22/21
(Dollars in 000's) September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Financial Highlights
Total loans

$

462,685

 

$

475,810

 

$

516,868

 

$

349,605

 

$

373,241

 

Total deposits

$

750,673

 

$

712,979

 

$

719,334

 

$

455,747

 

$

431,894

 

Total assets

$

845,612

 

$

805,973

 

$

808,065

 

$

523,331

 

$

499,963

 

Net income

$

2,650

 

$

2,953

 

$

2,892

 

$

1,698

 

$

1,937

 

Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax

$

1,089

 

$

970

 

$

679

 

$

531

 

$

399

 

Mortgage contribution, pre-tax

$

212

 

$

308

 

$

610

 

$

751

 

$

720

 

 
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets

 

1.27

%

 

1.46

%

 

1.82

%

 

1.31

%

 

1.58

%

Return on average equity

 

13.79

%

 

16.05

%

 

19.11

%

 

13.10

%

 

15.55

%

Net interest margin

 

3.70

%

 

3.68

%

 

3.64

%

 

3.75

%

 

3.68

%

Yield on loans

 

5.53

%

 

5.39

%

 

5.11

%

 

4.66

%

 

4.36

%

Cost of deposits

 

0.12

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.14

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.17

%

Efficiency ratio

 

59.39

%

 

61.96

%

 

72.15

%

 

66.93

%

 

61.46

%

Full-time equivalent employees

 

140

 

 

138

 

 

143

 

 

106

 

 

103

 

 
Capital
Leverage ratio

 

8.73

%

 

8.83

%

 

8.44

%

 

9.36

%

 

9.40

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1)
Tier 1 risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1)
Total risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1)
Book value per share

$

15.37

 

$

15.63

 

$

15.02

 

$

14.85

 

$

13.75

 

Tangible book value per share

$

14.61

 

$

14.82

 

$

14.20

 

$

13.87

 

$

12.80

 

 
Asset Quality
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)

$

4,302

 

$

4,076

 

$

5,782

 

$

4,873

 

$

4,271

 

Nonperforming loans (NPLs)

$

665

 

$

876

 

$

1,134

 

$

191

 

$

129

 

Nonperforming assets (NPAs)

$

1,443

 

$

1,845

 

$

2,162

 

$

1,220

 

$

1,157

 

Classified assets(2)

$

3,275

 

$

3,138

 

$

3,345

 

$

2,550

 

$

2,764

 

ALLL as a percentage of net loans

 

0.94

%

 

0.86

%

 

1.13

%

 

1.41

%

 

1.16

%

ALLL as a percentage of NPLs

 

646.63

%

 

465.33

%

 

509.94

%

 

2546.18

%

 

3305.27

%

Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans

 

0.03

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans

 

0.15

%

 

0.19

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.04

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.17

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.27

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.23

%

Classified Asset Ratio(3)

 

4.00

%

 

3.96

%

 

4.38

%

 

4.45

%

 

5.01

%

Past due as a percentage of total loans

 

0.18

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.03

%

 
End of period balances
Total securities and short term deposits

$

304,342

 

$

252,709

 

$

215,168

 

$

116,997

 

$

72,246

 

Total loans, net of allowance

$

458,383

 

$

471,734

 

$

512,543

 

$

345,152

 

$

368,970

 

Total earning assets

$

767,027

 

$

728,520

 

$

732,036

 

$

466,602

 

$

445,487

 

Total assets

$

845,612

 

$

805,973

 

$

808,065

 

$

523,331

 

$

499,963

 

Total noninterest bearing deposits

$

358,013

 

$

317,837

 

$

319,292

 

$

231,095

 

$

219,836

 

Total deposits

$

750,673

 

$

712,979

 

$

719,334

 

$

455,747

 

$

431,894

 

 
Average balances
Total securities and short term deposits

$

278,310

 

$

228,874

 

$

150,214

 

$

98,223

 

$

74,990

 

Total loans, net of allowance

$

465,410

 

$

489,813

 

$

397,195

 

$

361,982

 

$

364,508

 

Total earning assets

$

747,858

 

$

722,830

 

$

554,446

 

$

460,205

 

$

439,498

 

Total assets

$

834,485

 

$

809,623

 

$

635,535

 

$

517,187

 

$

491,041

 

Total noninterest bearing deposits

$

336,375

 

$

320,986

 

$

167,266

 

$

227,689

 

$

209,581

 

Total deposits

$

739,372

 

$

717,147

 

$

525,064

 

$

448,225

 

$

412,206

 

 
(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios.
(2) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned.
(3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.
 

 

