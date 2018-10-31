Aktien in diesem Artikel

Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2018. The bank reported net income of $948,000 or $0.33 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $695,000 or $0.26 per share in the same quarter of 2017. Earnings for the first nine months of 2018 totaled $2,516,000 or $0.88 per share compared to $1,706,000 or $0.69 per share during the first three quarters of 2017. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months ending September 30, 2018 were $1.00 per share compared to $0.95 during the same period one year earlier.

Balance Sheet September 30, 2018 vs. September 30, 2017:

Total Loans increased 19%

Total Deposits increased 12%

Total Assets increased 12%

Total Equity increased 11%

Income Statement year-to-date September 30, 2018 vs. September 30, 2017:

Net-interest Income increased 11%

Pre-tax income increased 27%

Non-interest Income increased 191%

Non-interest Expense increased 45%

Return on average assets 1.04% vs. 0.82%

Return on average equity 10.31% vs. 8.29%

Presidents Comments

"Total loans and deposits continue to show strong increases over the past 12 months, stated Ken Trautman, bank President and CEO. "The banks subsidiary, Steelhead Finance, acquired in September 2017, continues to perform at a very high level. The banks pipeline of pending loans is currently equal to about 24% of loans outstanding with about 50% of the pipeline approved, but not yet funded. The bank has hired a new, highly experienced, four person lending team to increase loan production further. The disruption in our market place from strategic changes within the regional and national banks continue to provide Peoples Bank with opportunities for an increased market share, commented Trautman.

Provision for Credit Losses

As a result of strong loan growth, the banks provision for loan and lease losses has increased by $293 thousand compared to a year-to-date decrease of $20 thousand during the same period last year. Credit quality remains strong with no loans past due over 90 days or on non-accrual at the end of September 2018 and September 2017. At the end of the third quarter 2018, the loan loss reserve was 1.12% of loans held for investment compared to 1.15% at the end of the third quarter 2017.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ending September 30, 2018, non-interest income was $1.7 million compared to $814 thousand in the same quarter one year earlier. For the first three quarters of 2018, non-interest income was higher than the previous year with $5.1 million compared to $1.8 million year-to-date in 2017. The banks wholly owned subsidiary Steelhead Finance, LLC generated $3.7 million in non-interest income during the three quarters of 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending September 30, 2018, non-interest expense was $3.6 million compared to $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. Year-to-date non-interest expense totaled $10.5 million through September 30, 2018, compared to $7.2 million in the same period the prior year. Mr. Trautman explained, "The most significant factors causing the increase were the added non-interest expense associated with Steelhead, the banks expansion into the Klamath Falls market, and third, the banks additional lending team.

Capital

As of September 30, 2018, shareholders equity totaled $34.0 million, compared to $30.6 million at September 30, 2017. The banks leverage ratio was 10.1% at the end of the third quarter 2018, compared to 10.2% one year ago. Book value per share was $11.68 on September 30, 2018, compared to $10.72 on September 30, 2017, when adjusted for the 5% stock dividend received in May of 2018.

About Peoples Bank of Commerce

Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

People's Bank of Commerce Balance Sheet (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,928 2,431 11,918 14,046 13,133 Federal funds sold - Interest-bearing deposits 21,381 15,713 13,948 8,209 22,377 Investment securities 24,462 26,198 26,871 28,538 27,436 Loans held for sale 215 1,381 1,862 2,191 742 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 240,093 233,600 219,359 208,657 202,165 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,701 ) (2,631 ) (2,523 ) (2,400 ) (2,327 ) Loans, net 237,392 230,969 216,836 206,257 199,838 Premises and equipment, net 16,387 16,165 14,806 12,196 10,965 Other assets 32,730 34,064 32,581 31,004 26,601 Total assets 336,495 326,921 318,822 302,441 301,092 Liabilities Deposits Demand noninterest-bearing 120,679 131,743 126,424 118,948 117,755 Demand interest-bearing 44,661 29,300 27,188 26,218 25,717 Money market and savings 112,728 107,634 108,666 101,141 101,925 Time deposits of less than $250,000 15,017 16,136 16,483 16,555 17,087 Time deposits of more than $250,000 2,081 2,074 2,067 2,060 1,803 Total deposits 295,166 286,887 280,828 264,922 264,287 Other liabilities 7,290 7,022 5,983 6,103 6,236 Total liabilities 302,456 293,909 286,811 271,025 270,523 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, surplus, retained earnings 34,920 33,891 32,901 32,152 31,312 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (319 ) (278 ) (249 ) (56 ) 41 Unearned ESOP Shares (562 ) (601 ) (641 ) (680 ) (784 ) Total shareholders' equity 34,039 33,012 32,011 31,416 30,569 Total Liabilities and Equity 336,495 326,921 318,822 302,441 301,092

People's Bank of Commerce Income Statement (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Interest Income Loans 3,152 2,957 2,610 11,528 10,170 Investments 152 170 182 660 738 Federal funds sold and due from banks 182 108 72 448 121 Total interest income 3,486 3,235 2,864 12,636 11,029 Interest Expense Deposits 241 188 112 701 407 Other 77 84 - 221 - Total interest expense 318 272 112 922 407 Net interest income 3,169 2,963 2,752 11,714 10,621 Provision for credit losses 69 102 (13 ) 365 16 Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses 3,100 2,861 2,765 11,349 10,605 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 76 78 71 304 284 Mortgage lending income 130 159 218 656 861 Steelhead Finance income 1,339 1,312 328 4,808 328 Gain (loss) on other real estate - - 113 102 Other non-interest income 199 289 197 736 671 Total non-interest income 1,744 1,838 814 6,617 2,246 Non-Interest Expense Bank salary and benefits 1,740 1,693 1,325 6,397 4,985 Steelhead Finance salary and benefits 557 523 129 2,166 557 Premises and fixed assets 460 474 368 1,742 1,401 Other 828 893 676 3,248 2,500 Total non-interest expense 3,585 3,583 2,498 13,553 9,443 Net income before taxes 1,259 1,116 1,081 4,413 3,408 Income taxes 311 271 386 1,584 1,182 Net income 948 845 695 2,829 2,226 Basic earnings per share * 0.33 0.29 0.26 1.00 0.95 Diluted earnings per share * 0.33 0.29 0.27 1.00 0.95 Average common shares outstanding * 2,909,889 2,897,801 2,626,567 2,818,266 2,351,410 Performance Measures Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.06 % 0.93 % 0.88 % 0.81 % Return on average equity 11.43 % 10.55 % 8.90 % 8.62 % 8.22 % Net interest margin 4.05 % 4.19 % 4.12 % 4.21 % 4.21 % Efficiency ratio 72.97 % 74.63 % 70.06 % 73.93 % 73.39 % * adjusted for 5% stock dividend May 2017, May 2018

