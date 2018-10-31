Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial
results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2018. The bank reported
net income of $948,000 or $0.33 per basic and diluted share for the
third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $695,000 or $0.26 per
share in the same quarter of 2017. Earnings for the first nine months of
2018 totaled $2,516,000 or $0.88 per share compared to $1,706,000 or
$0.69 per share during the first three quarters of 2017. Earnings per
share for the trailing 12 months ending September 30, 2018 were $1.00
per share compared to $0.95 during the same period one year earlier.
Balance Sheet September 30, 2018 vs. September 30, 2017:
-
Total Loans increased 19%
-
Total Deposits increased 12%
-
Total Assets increased 12%
-
Total Equity increased 11%
Income Statement year-to-date September 30, 2018 vs. September 30, 2017:
-
Net-interest Income increased 11%
-
Pre-tax income increased 27%
-
Non-interest Income increased 191%
-
Non-interest Expense increased 45%
-
Return on average assets 1.04% vs. 0.82%
-
Return on average equity 10.31% vs. 8.29%
Presidents Comments
"Total loans and deposits continue to show strong increases over the
past 12 months, stated Ken Trautman, bank President and CEO. "The
banks subsidiary, Steelhead Finance, acquired in September 2017,
continues to perform at a very high level. The banks pipeline of
pending loans is currently equal to about 24% of loans outstanding with
about 50% of the pipeline approved, but not yet funded. The bank has
hired a new, highly experienced, four person lending team to increase
loan production further. The disruption in our market place from
strategic changes within the regional and national banks continue to
provide Peoples Bank with opportunities for an increased market share,
commented Trautman.
Provision for Credit Losses
As a result of strong loan growth, the banks provision for loan and
lease losses has increased by $293 thousand compared to a year-to-date
decrease of $20 thousand during the same period last year. Credit
quality remains strong with no loans past due over 90 days or on
non-accrual at the end of September 2018 and September 2017. At the end
of the third quarter 2018, the loan loss reserve was 1.12% of loans held
for investment compared to 1.15% at the end of the third quarter 2017.
Non-Interest Income
For the quarter ending September 30, 2018, non-interest income was $1.7
million compared to $814 thousand in the same quarter one year earlier.
For the first three quarters of 2018, non-interest income was higher
than the previous year with $5.1 million compared to $1.8 million
year-to-date in 2017. The banks wholly owned subsidiary Steelhead
Finance, LLC generated $3.7 million in non-interest income during the
three quarters of 2018.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending September 30, 2018, non-interest expense was $3.6
million compared to $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2017.
Year-to-date non-interest expense totaled $10.5 million through
September 30, 2018, compared to $7.2 million in the same period the
prior year. Mr. Trautman explained, "The most significant factors
causing the increase were the added non-interest expense associated with
Steelhead, the banks expansion into the Klamath Falls market, and
third, the banks additional lending team.
Capital
As of September 30, 2018, shareholders equity totaled $34.0 million,
compared to $30.6 million at September 30, 2017. The banks leverage
ratio was 10.1% at the end of the third quarter 2018, compared to 10.2%
one year ago. Book value per share was $11.68 on September 30, 2018,
compared to $10.72 on September 30, 2017, when adjusted for the 5% stock
dividend received in May of 2018.
About Peoples Bank of Commerce
Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market
under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is
available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.
Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and
managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is
a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in
Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for
the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its
management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees,"
"forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import.
Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business
strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are
forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
9/30/2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
3,928
|
|
|
|
2,431
|
|
|
|
11,918
|
|
|
|
14,046
|
|
|
|
13,133
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
21,381
|
|
|
|
15,713
|
|
|
|
13,948
|
|
|
|
8,209
|
|
|
|
22,377
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
24,462
|
|
|
|
26,198
|
|
|
|
26,871
|
|
|
|
28,538
|
|
|
|
27,436
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
2,191
|
|
|
|
742
|
|
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
240,093
|
|
|
|
233,600
|
|
|
|
219,359
|
|
|
|
208,657
|
|
|
|
202,165
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
(2,701
|
)
|
|
|
(2,631
|
)
|
|
|
(2,523
|
)
|
|
|
(2,400
|
)
|
|
|
(2,327
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
237,392
|
|
|
|
230,969
|
|
|
|
216,836
|
|
|
|
206,257
|
|
|
|
199,838
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
16,387
|
|
|
|
16,165
|
|
|
|
14,806
|
|
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
|
10,965
|
|
Other assets
|
|
32,730
|
|
|
|
34,064
|
|
|
|
32,581
|
|
|
|
31,004
|
|
|
|
26,601
|
|
Total assets
|
|
336,495
|
|
|
|
326,921
|
|
|
|
318,822
|
|
|
|
302,441
|
|
|
|
301,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand noninterest-bearing
|
|
120,679
|
|
|
|
131,743
|
|
|
|
126,424
|
|
|
|
118,948
|
|
|
|
117,755
|
|
Demand interest-bearing
|
|
44,661
|
|
|
|
29,300
|
|
|
|
27,188
|
|
|
|
26,218
|
|
|
|
25,717
|
|
Money market and savings
|
|
112,728
|
|
|
|
107,634
|
|
|
|
108,666
|
|
|
|
101,141
|
|
|
|
101,925
|
|
Time deposits of less than $250,000
|
|
15,017
|
|
|
|
16,136
|
|
|
|
16,483
|
|
|
|
16,555
|
|
|
|
17,087
|
|
Time deposits of more than $250,000
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
|
|
2,067
|
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
295,166
|
|
|
|
286,887
|
|
|
|
280,828
|
|
|
|
264,922
|
|
|
|
264,287
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
7,290
|
|
|
|
7,022
|
|
|
|
5,983
|
|
|
|
6,103
|
|
|
|
6,236
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
302,456
|
|
|
|
293,909
|
|
|
|
286,811
|
|
|
|
271,025
|
|
|
|
270,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, surplus, retained earnings
|
|
34,920
|
|
|
|
33,891
|
|
|
|
32,901
|
|
|
|
32,152
|
|
|
|
31,312
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(319
|
)
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
41
|
|
Unearned ESOP Shares
|
|
(562
|
)
|
|
|
(601
|
)
|
|
|
(641
|
)
|
|
|
(680
|
)
|
|
|
(784
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
34,039
|
|
|
|
33,012
|
|
|
|
32,011
|
|
|
|
31,416
|
|
|
|
30,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
336,495
|
|
|
|
326,921
|
|
|
|
318,822
|
|
|
|
302,441
|
|
|
|
301,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
People's Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
|
9/30/2017
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
3,152
|
|
|
|
2,957
|
|
|
|
2,610
|
|
|
|
11,528
|
|
|
|
10,170
|
|
Investments
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
|
738
|
|
Federal funds sold and due from banks
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
|
3,235
|
|
|
|
2,864
|
|
|
|
12,636
|
|
|
|
11,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
Other
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
922
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
3,169
|
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
|
|
2,752
|
|
|
|
11,714
|
|
|
|
10,621
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
|
2,861
|
|
|
|
2,765
|
|
|
|
11,349
|
|
|
|
10,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
Mortgage lending income
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
861
|
|
Steelhead Finance income
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
4,808
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
Gain (loss) on other real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
6,617
|
|
|
|
2,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank salary and benefits
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
6,397
|
|
|
|
4,985
|
|
Steelhead Finance salary and benefits
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
2,166
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
Premises and fixed assets
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
1,742
|
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
Other
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
3,248
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
3,585
|
|
|
|
3,583
|
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
|
|
13,553
|
|
|
|
9,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
1,259
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
4,413
|
|
|
|
3,408
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
Net income
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
|
2,829
|
|
|
|
2,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share *
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
Diluted earnings per share *
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
Average common shares outstanding *
|
|
2,909,889
|
|
|
|
2,897,801
|
|
|
|
2,626,567
|
|
|
|
2,818,266
|
|
|
|
2,351,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.93
|
%
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.43
|
%
|
|
|
10.55
|
%
|
|
|
8.90
|
%
|
|
|
8.62
|
%
|
|
|
8.22
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
4.05
|
%
|
|
|
4.19
|
%
|
|
|
4.12
|
%
|
|
|
4.21
|
%
|
|
|
4.21
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
72.97
|
%
|
|
|
74.63
|
%
|
|
|
70.06
|
%
|
|
|
73.93
|
%
|
|
|
73.39
|
%
|
* adjusted for 5% stock dividend May 2017, May 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006195/en/