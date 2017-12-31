Peoples Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial
results for the second quarter and year-to-date 2018. The bank reported
net income of $845,000 or $0.29 per basic and diluted share for the
second quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $483,000 or $0.20 per
share in the same quarter of 2017. Earnings for the first six months of
2018 totaled $1,569,000 or $0.56 per share compared to $1,011,000 or
$0.43 per share during the first half of 2017. Diluted earnings per
share for the trailing 12 months ending 6/30/2018 were $0.97 per share
compared to $0.92 one year earlier.
Balance Sheet June 30, 2018 vs. June 30, 2017:
Total Loans increased 15%
Total Deposits increased 14%
Total Assets increased 16%
Total Equity increased 22%
Income Statement year-to date June 30, 2018 vs. June 30, 2017:
Net-interest Income increased 9%
Pre-tax income increased 34%
Non-interest Income increased 257%
Non-interest Expense increased 46%
Presidents Comments
"Total loans and deposits showed strong increases in the first half of
2018 as noted above, stated Ken Trautman, bank President and CEO. "Our
pipeline of approved but not yet funded loans is at the highest level in
the banks history, which positions us well for the last half of this
year. The recent increases in interest rates has been expected for some
time and will steadily increase our cost of funds. The bank has been
fortunate to have large non-interest demand deposit balances, about 46%
of total deposits, which have lessened the impact of rising interest
rates. Increasing local and national competition for deposits could
impact the banks net interest margin.
Provision for Credit Losses
Mr. Trautman continued, "With total loans increasing over 12% during
first 6 months of this year, our provision for loan and lease losses has
increased to $224 thousand compared to a decrease of $6 thousand during
the same period last year. Credit quality remains strong with no loans
past due over 90 days or on non-accrual at the end of June 2018 compared
to $71 thousand of non-accrual in 2017. At the end of the second quarter
2018, the loan loss reserve was 1.126% of loans held for investment
compared to 1.15% at the end of the second quarter 2017.
Non-Interest Income
For the quarter ending June 30, 2018, non-interest income was $1.8
million compared to $429 thousand in the same quarter one year earlier.
For the first half of 2018, non-interest income was higher than the
previous year with $3.4 million compared to $949 thousand year-to-date
in 2017. The banks wholly owned subsidiary Steelhead Finance, LLC
generated $2.4 million in non-interest income during the first half of
2018.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending June 30, 2018, non-interest expense was $3.6
million compared to $2.4 million in 2017. Year-to-date non-interest
expense totaled $6.9 million through June 30, 2018, compared to $4.7
million in the same period the prior year. Mr. Trautman explained, "Two
significant items impacted non-interest expense during 2018, the first
is the salary expense associated with the Steelhead Finance purchase and
the second is the salary and overhead expense associated with the banks
expansion into the Klamath Falls market.
Capital
As of June 30, 2018, shareholders equity totaled $33 million, compared
to $27.2 million at June 30, 2017. The banks leverage ratio was 10.1%
at the end of the second quarter 2017, compared to 9.6% one year ago.
Book value per share was $11.37 on June 30, 2018, compared to $10.80 on
June 30, 2017, when adjusted for the 5% stock dividend received in May
of 2018.
About Peoples Bank of Commerce
Peoples Bank of Commerces stock trades on the over-the-counter market
under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is
available in the investor section of the banks website at: www.peoplesbankofcommerce.com.
Founded in 1998, Peoples Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and
managed community bank in Southern Oregon. Peoples Bank of Commerce is
a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in
Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995:
This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for
the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by phrases such as Peoples Bank or its
management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees,"
"forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import.
Similarly, statements herein that describe Peoples Banks business
strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are
forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
2,431
11,918
14,046
13,133
11,713
Federal funds sold
Interest-bearing deposits
15,713
|
13,948
8,209
22,377
14,164
Investment securities
26,198
26,871
28,538
27,436
31,315
Loans held for sale
1,381
1,862
2,191
742
2,295
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
233,600
219,359
208,657
202,165
202,891
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(2,631
(2,523
(2,400
(2,327
(2,339
Loans, net
230,969
216,836
206,257
199,838
200,552
Premises and equipment, net
16,165
14,806
12,196
10,965
7,432
Other assets
34,064
32,581
31,004
26,601
13,947
Total assets
326,921
318,822
302,441
301,092
281,418
Liabilities
Deposits
Demand noninterest-bearing
131,743
126,424
118,948
117,755
113,979
Demand interest-bearing
29,300
27,188
26,218
25,717
23,882
Money market and savings
107,634
108,666
101,141
101,925
97,656
Time deposits of less than $100,000
16,136
16,483
16,555
17,087
8,406
Time deposits of more than $100,000
2,074
2,067
2,060
1,803
8,131
Total deposits
286,887
280,828
264,922
264,287
252,054
Other liabilities
7,022
5,983
6,103
5,093
2,208
Total liabilities
293,909
286,811
271,025
269,380
254,262
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, surplus, retained earnings
33,891
32,901
32,152
31,671
27,067
Accumulated other comprehensive
(278
(249
(56
41
89
income (loss)
Unearned ESOP Shares
(601
(641
(680
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
33,012
32,011
31,416
31,712
27,156
Total Liabilities and Equity
326,921
318,822
302,441
301,092
281,418
|
People's Bank of Commerce
Income Statement (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
6/30/2017
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Interest Income
Loans
2,957
2,741
2,597
10,986
9,948
Investments
170
173
180
690
748
Federal funds sold and due from banks
108
97
30
338
67
Total interest income
3,235
3,011
2,807
12,014
10,763
Interest Expense
Deposits
188
143
100
572
405
Other
84
60
-
144
-
Total interest expense
272
203
100
716
405
Net interest income
2,963
2,808
2,706
11,298
10,358
Provision for credit losses
102
122
30
283
133
Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses
2,861
2,686
2,676
11,015
10,225
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
78
75
67
298
287
Mortgage lending income
159
176
156
744
860
Steelhead Finance income
1,312
1,085
3,797
Gain (loss) on other real estate
-
|
|
Other non-interest income
289
211
206
823
753
Total non-interest income
1,838
1,547
429
5,687
2,023
Non-Interest Expense
Bank salary and benefits
1,693
1,601
1,395
6,711
5,284
Steelhead Finance salary and benefits
523
495
1,009
Premises and fixed assets
474
389
354
1,650
1,367
Other
893
801
624
3,095
2,392
Total non-interest expense
3,583
3,286
2,373
12,465
9,043
Net income before taxes
1,116
948
732
4,237
3,205
Income taxes
271
224
250
1,660
1,060
Net income
845
724
483
2,577
2,145
Basic earnings per share *
0.29
0.26
0.20
0.98
0.93
Diluted earnings per share *
0.29
0.26
0.20
0.97
0.92
Average common shares outstanding *
2,897,801
2,746,227
2,394,360
2,635,817
2,307,857
Performance Measures
Return on average assets
1.06
0.94
0.66
0.85
0.80
Return on average equity
10.55
8.94
6.72
9.81
8.16
Net interest margin
4.19
4.35
4.13
4.22
4.17
Efficiency ratio
74.63
75.45
75.69
73.39
73.04
* adjusted for 5% stock dividend May 2017, May 2018
