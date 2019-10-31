finanzen.net
Pep Boys to Make Second Annual Contribution to Support Veterans Through Progressives Keys to Progress Program

For the second consecutive year, Pep Boys and Icahn Automotive Group (Icahn Automotive) will support veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families as an affiliate of Progressives Keys to Progress® program, which on November 7 will present refurbished vehicles to more than 100 veterans in over 60 locations. In addition to their extensively updated vehicles, recipients will drive away with a $300 gift card that can be redeemed when their vehicles need recommended maintenance at any of the approximately 1,000 Pep Boys locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"We are proud to support Progressives Keys to Progress program again and make a positive impact on the lives of deserving veterans and their families, said Brian Kaner, CEO-Service, Icahn Automotive. "We respect the sacrifices that every member of the military has made, including many of our employees, and thank them for their service to our country.

Pep Boys will have representation at each of the local Keys to Progress events on November 7 to personally present the companys packages, each including the gift card, roadside emergency kit and other items. In addition, Pep Boys Mobile Crew, a team of trained professional technicians who provide on-location maintenance and repair services, will help with final preparation of the vehicles being presented to recipients during the Keys to Progress event at Progressives campus in Mayfield Village, Ohio. Joining Pep Boys Mobile Crew will be partner Shell TapUp, a mobile fueling service that delivers Shell quality fuels and cleaning direct to vehicles for businesses and consumers, which will provide recipients their first tank of gas before driving away. Pep Boys offers a 10-percent discount* on automotive service and parts to all active, reserve and retired military personnel, and is a proud employer of veterans and reserve members of the military.

Progressives Keys to Progress program provides reliable transportation to help military veterans and their families move forward in life. With this years nationwide event, the program will have provided more than 700 refurbished vehicles to veterans and veteran organizations.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation's leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

*Restrictions apply; visit www.PepBoys.com/customer-care/policies/military-discount for details.

