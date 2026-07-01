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2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

02.07.26 03:09 Uhr
Die stärksten und schwächsten TecDAX-Performer des zweiten Quartals 2026 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.889,2 PKT 36,1 PKT 0,94%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte des zweiten Quartals 2026

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -34,82 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 29: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -26,07 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -15,31 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 27: United Internet

United Internet: -15,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: freenet

freenet: -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 25: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -9,23 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 23: SAP SE

SAP SE: -8,86 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 20: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 19: Ottobock

Ottobock: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 4,66 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 10,44 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 11,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 11: IONOS

IONOS: 14,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 17,05 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 9: Kontron

Kontron: 22,53 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 28,12 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 7: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 39,64 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 6: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 50,77 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 54,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 61,66 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 72,32 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 90,36 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 118,84 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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