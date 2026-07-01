2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -34,82 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -26,07 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -15,31 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 27: United Internet
United Internet: -15,25 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: freenet
freenet: -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 25: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -9,23 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 23: SAP SE
SAP SE: -8,86 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 20: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 19: Ottobock
Ottobock: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 4,66 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,46 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 9,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 10,44 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 11,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: IONOS
IONOS: 14,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 17,05 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: Kontron
Kontron: 22,53 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 8: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 28,12 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 7: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 39,64 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 6: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 50,77 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 54,50 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 61,66 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 72,32 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 90,36 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 118,84 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag