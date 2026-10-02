3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel – ein Blick auf Gewinner und Verlierer des Technologieindex.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -37,98 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: OHB SE
OHB SE: -36,99 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -27,94 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -27,15 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -27,12 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -21,12 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -16,57 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -15,24 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -14,08 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 21: Kontron
Kontron: -11,02 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 20: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -10,57 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 19: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 18: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 15: Ottobock
Ottobock: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 9,48 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: 11,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 10: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,51 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,98 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 14,03 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 7: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 14,22 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: IONOS
IONOS: 15,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 17,51 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 4: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 23,62 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 25,31 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 38,55 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 1: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 46,42 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag