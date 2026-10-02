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Performance der Tech-Werte

3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel – ein Blick auf Gewinner und Verlierer des Technologieindex.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,979.48 EUR -21.84 EUR -0.55 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte des dritten Quartals 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

EVOTEC SE

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -37,98 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

OHB SE

Platz 29: OHB SE

OHB SE: -36,99 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 28: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -27,94 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Infineon

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -27,15 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

PVA TePla

Platz 26: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -27,12 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -21,12 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -16,57 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Nordex

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -15,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -14,08 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Kontron

Platz 21: Kontron

Kontron: -11,02 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

JENOPTIK

Platz 20: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -10,57 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 19: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

SMA Solar

Platz 18: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Siltronic

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Ottobock

Platz 15: Ottobock

Ottobock: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 9,48 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: 11,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

HENSOLDT

Platz 10: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,51 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Sartorius vz

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,98 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 14,03 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

QIAGEN

Platz 7: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 14,22 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 6: IONOS

IONOS: 15,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 17,51 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

ATOSS Software

Platz 4: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 23,62 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

TeamViewer

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 25,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 38,55 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Drägerwerk

Platz 1: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 46,42 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

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