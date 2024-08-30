August 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im August.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -23,45 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -19,68 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -17,32 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 27: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -15,88 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 26: Kontron
Kontron: -13,56 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 25: PNE
PNE: -12,11 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 24: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -11,21 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 23: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,06 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,75 Prozent
Platz 19: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 18: 1&1
1&1: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 17: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 16: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Nordex
Nordex: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,94 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 6,37 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
