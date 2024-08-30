DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.659 +0,8%Dow41.563 +0,6%Nas17.714 +1,1%Bitcoin53.541 +0,2%Euro1,1052 -0,2%Öl78,82 -1,4%Gold2.503 ±0,0%
Performance der Tech-Werte

August 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

31.08.24 02:58 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im August.

Indizes
Indizes
TecDAX
3.400,6 PKT -2,9 PKT -0,09%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im August 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -23,45 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -19,68 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -17,32 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 27: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -15,88 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 26: Kontron

Kontron: -13,56 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 25: PNE

PNE: -12,11 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 24: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -11,21 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 23: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,75 Prozent

Platz 19: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 18: 1&1

1&1: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 17: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 16: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nordex

Nordex: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

