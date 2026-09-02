Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im August. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -8,72 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 27: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 26: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 25: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,81 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 23: Kontron
Kontron: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 20: freenet
freenet: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 19: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,81 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,38 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 6,05 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: Ottobock
Ottobock: 6,60 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,45 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 9: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 8,51 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 8: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 12,20 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 12,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 14,31 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 15,40 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 17,45 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 20,67 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 21,07 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 21,10 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag