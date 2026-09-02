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Performance der Tech-Werte

Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im August. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,024.85 EUR -57.83 EUR -1.42 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im August 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 30: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Infineon

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

CANCOM SE

Platz 28: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

PVA TePla

Platz 27: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 26: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

EVOTEC SE

Platz 25: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,81 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Kontron

Platz 23: Kontron

Kontron: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Nordex

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 21: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

freenet

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Drägerwerk

Platz 19: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Bechtle

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Siltronic

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Ottobock

Platz 11: Ottobock

Ottobock: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 10: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,45 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 9: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 8,51 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

SMA Solar

Platz 8: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 12,20 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

IONOS

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 12,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 6: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 14,31 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 15,40 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

TeamViewer

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 17,45 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 20,67 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 21,07 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 21,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.