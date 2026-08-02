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Performance der Tech-Werte

Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juli. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3,827.49 EUR -1.76 EUR -0.05 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Juli 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

EVOTEC SE

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -31,77 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

AIXTRON SE

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -31,07 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

PVA TePla

Platz 28: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -26,98 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Infineon

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -24,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 26: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -20,58 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -20,04 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 24: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -19,07 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Nordex

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -16,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

SMA Solar

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -16,04 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 21: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -10,87 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Siltronic

Platz 20: Siltronic

Siltronic: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 19: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 18: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Kontron

Platz 17: Kontron

Kontron: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

United Internet

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

CANCOM SE

Platz 15: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

QIAGEN

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 7,90 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Nemetschek SE

Platz 11: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Ottobock

Platz 10: Ottobock

Ottobock: 10,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 12,20 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 14,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

IONOS

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 15,35 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 16,53 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

SAP SE

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 17,67 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,71 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

TeamViewer

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 22,05 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 2: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 25,86 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Drägerwerk

Platz 1: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 32,61 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag