Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juli. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -31,77 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -31,07 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -26,98 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -24,49 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -20,58 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -20,04 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 24: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -19,07 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -16,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -16,04 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 21: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -10,87 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 20: Siltronic
Siltronic: -6,63 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 7,90 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 10: Ottobock
Ottobock: 10,43 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 12,20 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 14,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 15,35 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 16,53 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 17,67 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,71 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 22,05 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 25,86 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 32,61 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag