Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Tradebesprechung - Was ist Lust und was ist Pflicht? (mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt)

Tradebesprechung - Was ist Lust und was ist Pflicht? (mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt)

Heute im Fokus

Tesla überrascht bei Auslieferungen. Bernstein dämpft Erwartungen vor Continental-Zahlen. Infineon eröffnet neues Halbleiterwerk in Dresden. Google-Milliardenstrafe bestätigt. Roche-Hoffnungsträger Divarasib überzeugt in Lungenkrebs-Studie. Regierungseinstieg bei OpenAI? Rheinmetall überzeugt mit neuem Deal. SAP zieht die Sparbremse an - KI hat jetzt Vorrang.