Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juni. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -23,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -22,16 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -21,37 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 27: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -17,84 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 26: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -17,36 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -16,81 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -14,08 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 23: SAP SE
SAP SE: -13,69 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 22: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -13,12 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -12,75 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: freenet
freenet: -10,84 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 19: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -10,13 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 18: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -9,65 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: -7,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 15: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,32 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,34 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 13: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 12: Ottobock
Ottobock: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: IONOS
IONOS: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 8: Kontron
Kontron: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 7: Infineon
Infineon: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 3: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 2: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 11,59 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag