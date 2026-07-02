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Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

03.07.26 03:28 Uhr
Tops und Flops im TecDAX: So entwickelten sich die Aktien im Juni 2026 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juni. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.887,7 PKT -1,4 PKT -0,04%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Juni 2026

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -23,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -22,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -21,37 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 27: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -17,84 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 26: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -17,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -16,81 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -14,08 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 23: SAP SE

SAP SE: -13,69 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 22: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -13,12 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -12,75 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: -10,84 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 19: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -10,13 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 18: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -9,65 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: -7,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 15: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,32 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,34 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 13: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 12: Ottobock

Ottobock: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: IONOS

IONOS: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 8: Kontron

Kontron: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 7: Infineon

Infineon: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Platz 2: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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