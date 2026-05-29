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Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

31.05.26 03:05 Uhr
Tops und Flops im TecDAX: So entwickelten sich die Aktien im Mai 2026 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Mai. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4.160,1 PKT 34,8 PKT 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Mai 2026

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Mai 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nordex

Nordex: -14,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 29: Ottobock

Ottobock: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: -6,85 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: 1&1

1&1: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 19: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 18: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 15: IONOS

IONOS: 7,82 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 8,26 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: 9,10 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 11: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,85 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 14,34 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 14,65 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: Bechtle

Bechtle: 15,08 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 7: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 20,75 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 20,93 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 23,97 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 24,32 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 31,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 37,81 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 41,97 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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