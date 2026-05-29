Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Mai. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Mai 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nordex
Nordex: -14,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 29: Ottobock
Ottobock: -9,43 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: -6,85 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 27: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -6,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 26: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -2,78 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 24: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: 1&1
1&1: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 19: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 18: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,68 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 15: IONOS
IONOS: 7,82 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 8,26 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Kontron
Kontron: 9,10 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 11: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,85 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 14,34 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 14,65 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: Bechtle
Bechtle: 15,08 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 7: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 20,75 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 20,93 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 23,97 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 24,32 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 31,37 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 37,81 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 41,97 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag