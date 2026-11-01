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Performance der Tech-Werte

Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Oktober. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,091.22 EUR -58.39 EUR -1.41 %
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Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Oktober 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -30,59 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Siltronic

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -28,35 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 28: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -21,94 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

SMA Solar

Platz 27: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -20,63 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Drägerwerk

Platz 26: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -15,56 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Infineon

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -15,03 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -14,72 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

PVA TePla

Platz 23: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: -9,67 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Ottobock

Platz 22: Ottobock

Ottobock: -9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

EVOTEC SE

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -9,10 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

JENOPTIK

Platz 20: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -7,48 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Nordex

Platz 19: Nordex

Nordex: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bechtle

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Kontron

Platz 17: Kontron

Kontron: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

United Internet

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 15: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 12: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

HENSOLDT

Platz 10: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,30 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Sartorius vz

Platz 9: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,49 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 8: IONOS

IONOS: 12,83 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 12,96 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 13,78 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

ATOSS Software

Platz 5: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 14,03 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 4: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 16,45 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

TeamViewer

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 18,86 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 23,53 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

OHB SE

Platz 1: OHB SE

OHB SE: 25,84 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.