Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Oktober. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Oktober 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -30,59 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -28,35 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -21,94 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 27: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -20,63 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 26: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -15,56 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -15,03 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -14,72 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 23: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -9,67 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 22: Ottobock
Ottobock: -9,32 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -9,10 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 20: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -7,48 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 19: Nordex
Nordex: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 12: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 11,83 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 10: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,30 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 9: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,49 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: IONOS
IONOS: 12,83 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 12,96 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 13,78 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 14,03 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 16,45 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 18,86 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 23,53 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: OHB SE
OHB SE: 25,84 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag